Happenings: Aug. 12-22

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Classic automobiles, farm tractors and family fun are the order of the day Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth.
The Sixth Annual Classic Car and Tractor Show is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pearce’s, W5740 N. Walworth Road.
Tube rollers, a hamster wheel and a John Deer combine for kids are some of the fun activities planned for the event.
The Gravity of Youth will supply the music during the event, which also includes hot fresh donuts and a concession stand serving brats, hot dogs, burgers and cooked sweet corn.
Visit the farm stand’s Facebook page for more details.
The Perseid Meteor Shower Star Party is Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the White River County Park 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, town of Lyons.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Perseids are active from July through August.
The Perseids are particles released from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle on its many returns to the inner solar system.
The particles are given the name Perseids since they appear in the sky near the Perseus constellation.
In Greek mythology, Perseus slayed the gorgon Medusa and saved Andromeda from a sea monster.
The Perseids are expected to peak Aug. 12. At the event, participants can view celestial objects through portable telescopes near a cozy bonfire, with other astronomy-themed activities.
Staff will wear face masks and shields, with increased sanitation and social distancing measures to be practiced.
Children must be with adults at all times. No pets allowed. Guests may also wish to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
If cloudy skies, event will be pushed back to Thursday, Aug. 13. To register, visit www.glaseducation.org.
The fifth annual VetsRoll Golf Outing is Saturday, Aug. 22, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Shotgun start 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per golfer. Admission includes cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch and steak dinner.
A pop-up movie is happening Friday, Aug. 14, at the Lake Geneva Youth Camp, W2655 W. South St., town of Linn.
Geneva Theater is showing “Despicable Me” on an inflatable movie screen outside at the camp, with gates opening at 8 p.m. The film will begin at dark, around 9 p.m.
Sponsored by Thrivent, the event is free to attend.
Seating is in or around one’s vehicle, or grass seating. Guests may bring their own blanket or lawn chairs.
Walk-ins are subject to temperature checks and a health waiver form. Vehicles will be parked far enough away from each other to respect social distancing guidelines. Concessions will be available.
To raise money for the camp, free will donations will be accepted.
Tickets sold before the event at geneva4.com or on the Geneva Theater Facebook page.
Watch “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the next Movies Under the Stars Friday, Aug. 21, at 8:15 p.m., on Fontana Beach, in Fontana.
The Big Foot Recreation District shows films at the beach on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable outdoor screen. Admission $1. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old.
If strong winds or bad weather, event will be cancelled.
“Rio” is the movie scheduled for the next Movies in the Park installment Aug. 21 at Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
Free viewing on a cinema-sized screen outside. Guests may wish to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Social distancing encouraged. If rain, event will be Aug. 28.
Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom Book Club: Love in the Time of Cholera is Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!