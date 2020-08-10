Happenings: Aug. 12-22

Seating is in or around one’s vehicle, or grass seating. Guests may bring their own blanket or lawn chairs.

Walk-ins are subject to temperature checks and a health waiver form. Vehicles will be parked far enough away from each other to respect social distancing guidelines. Concessions will be available.

To raise money for the camp, free will donations will be accepted.

Tickets sold before the event at geneva4.com or on the Geneva Theater Facebook page.

Watch “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the next Movies Under the Stars Friday, Aug. 21, at 8:15 p.m., on Fontana Beach, in Fontana.

The Big Foot Recreation District shows films at the beach on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable outdoor screen. Admission $1. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old.

If strong winds or bad weather, event will be cancelled.

“Rio” is the movie scheduled for the next Movies in the Park installment Aug. 21 at Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.