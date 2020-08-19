Happenings: Aug. 21-30

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The thrill of browsing through sidewalk racks and tables to find the best deals will return to downtown Lake Geneva.

The long-running Maxwell Street Days outdoor sidewalk sales are set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28 to 30.

Special sales, promotions and entertainment are expected to hit the streets of Lake Geneva — hey, that's also the name of the group organizing the event!

On its Facebook page, the Streets of Lake Geneva states that deals, products and other features vary by each business, as do start times. Generally, most stores are set up by 10 a.m.

The event draws its name from Dr. Philip Maxwell, one of Lake Geneva's founding fathers.

Local historian Patrick Quinn wrote about Maxwell recently in his Regional News column which posted online May 25.

According to Quinn, Maxwell was a member of the New York State Legislature before serving at Fort Dearborn, near what is today the center of Chicago.