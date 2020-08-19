Happenings: Aug. 21-30

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The thrill of browsing through sidewalk racks and tables to find the best deals will return to downtown Lake Geneva.
The long-running Maxwell Street Days outdoor sidewalk sales are set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28 to 30.
Special sales, promotions and entertainment are expected to hit the streets of Lake Geneva — hey, that's also the name of the group organizing the event!
On its Facebook page, the Streets of Lake Geneva states that deals, products and other features vary by each business, as do start times. Generally, most stores are set up by 10 a.m.
The event draws its name from Dr. Philip Maxwell, one of Lake Geneva's founding fathers.
Local historian Patrick Quinn wrote about Maxwell recently in his Regional News column which posted online May 25.
According to Quinn, Maxwell was a member of the New York State Legislature before serving at Fort Dearborn, near what is today the center of Chicago.
A surgeon, Maxwell became wealthy in real estate after his retirement from the U.S. Army, then served on the Illinois State Legislature.
In 1856, he built what is believed to be the first mansion overlooking Geneva Lake.
Today, it is known fittingly as Maxwell Mansion. The property is now a hotel with a speakeasy, cocktail lounge and ballroom.
The Sixth Annual Classic Car and Tractor Show is Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road.
Karen Pearce, of Pearce's Farm Stand, said the event began after realizing there are many Pearce family members and friends with antique cars and tractors.
"It was a fun way to get together and show off our old treasures," she said.
This year, the event will be more spread out over a much larger grassy area than in the past, to encourage social distancing.
The Gravity of Youth will supply the music during the event, which also includes various children's activities, plus hot fresh donuts, apple cider slushies and a concession stand serving brats, hot dogs, burgers and cooked sweet corn.
Visit the farm stand’s Facebook page for more details.
The fifth annual VetsRoll Golf Outing is Saturday, Aug. 22, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Shotgun start 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per golfer. Admission includes cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch and steak dinner.
Watch “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the next Movies Under the Stars Friday, Aug. 21, at 8:15 p.m., on Fontana Beach, in Fontana.
The Big Foot Recreation District shows films at the beach on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable outdoor screen. Admission $1. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old.
If strong winds or bad weather, event will be cancelled.
“Rio” is the movie scheduled for the next Movies in the Park installment Aug. 21 at Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
Free viewing on a cinema-sized screen outside. Guests may wish to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Social distancing encouraged. If rain, event will be moved back to Aug. 28.
The Abbey Resort is hosting a Paint N' Sip Sunday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Catherine Urban, of CSUrban Art, will guide the event on the harbor lawn, overlooking Geneva Lake.
Tickets $45 per person. Reservations required. Call 800-709-1323 to register for the event. Participants must be age 21 and older. Hand sanitizer stations will be available, and social distancing will be practiced.
The resort is located at 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Want to hear about the important women in local history? Register for Remarkable Women of Geneva Lake, hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library.
The event is Monday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Register by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
