Happenings: Aug. 27-Sept. 6, 2020

Local crafters are popping up at more than a few upcoming events in the area.

Art in the Park is Thursday, Aug. 27, during the Burlington Farmer’s Market next to Burlington Library, at Washington and Pine streets, in Burlington.

At 3 p.m., several local artisans will display and sell their work at the market.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, crafters will offer unique homemade crafts and products at the outdoor market on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

At this market, guests can attend for free and enjoy a mimosa or Bloody Mary while they shop. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is on the last day of Maxwell Street Days, which runs from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28 to 30.

During the three-day event, downtown Lake Geneva businesses are expected to hold sidewalk sales, many offering special end-of-summer deals.

Most stores will open by 10 a.m.

The ALS Charity Volleyball Tourneys and Vendor/Craft/Farmers Market is Saturday, Aug. 29, at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.