Happenings: Aug. 27-Sept. 6, 2020

A truck-and-tractor pull? With live music? At the Walworth County Fairgrounds?
Apparently, yes. A limited number of tickets are on sale for the Elkhorn Truck and Tractor Pulls Sunday, Sept. 6, at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The fun starts at 4 p.m., with Badger Truck Pullers managing all classes, including Super, Pro and Hot Farm Tractors and gas and diesel stock.
Advance grandstand tickets $10. VIP trackside tickets can be purchased online for $20.
Proceeds go to the fairgrounds to help it through the difficult season.
Kids ages 2 and younger are free and must sit on parent’s lap.
Hillbilly Rockstarz and Janette King will perform free shows on the Park Stage.
King plays at 7 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8:30 p.m.
For more, visit the fairgrounds Facebook page or www.eventbrite.com/e/elkhorn-truck-and-tractor-pulls-tickets-116783874713.
Crafters
Local crafters are popping up at more than a few upcoming events in the area.
Art in the Park is Thursday, Aug. 27, during the Burlington Farmer’s Market next to Burlington Library, at Washington and Pine streets, in Burlington.
At 3 p.m., several local artisans will display and sell their work at the market.
On Sunday, Aug. 30, crafters will offer unique homemade crafts and products at the outdoor market on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
At this market, guests can attend for free and enjoy a mimosa or Bloody Mary while they shop. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The market is on the last day of Maxwell Street Days, which runs from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28 to 30.
During the three-day event, downtown Lake Geneva businesses are expected to hold sidewalk sales, many offering special end-of-summer deals.
Most stores will open by 10 a.m.
The ALS Charity Volleyball Tourneys and Vendor/Craft/Farmers Market is Saturday, Aug. 29, at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
The market is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be spread out in the grassy area of the property, while food, drinks, music, lawn games and raffles are expected.
The VIZZY Beach Series ALS fundraiser is also occurring during the event, along with the Junior ALS Volleyball Tournament, sponsored by Sky High volleyball
For more information about the tournaments, visit the Herner’s Courts & Sports Facebook page, www.evptour.com/ev_eventcfm?e=2080 or www.skyhighvolleyball.org.
Other happenings
“13th” will be shown for free outside Friday, Aug. 28, at Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. The Oscar-nominated documentary explores race, justice and the U.S. prison system.
Presented by the institute and the East Troy chapter of Together, the event starts at 7:30 p.m. Movie will be screened at sunset. Guests should bring their own chairs and blankets. Audience members must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Baked goods and drinks will be for sale, and donations will go toward purchasing books that promote and celebrate racial diversity for the East Troy school libraries.
Looking for a new gift and home decor place to shop? Opening day for Lovey’s Gift Boutique is Tuesday, Sept. 1. Located at 13 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, the new business is set to welcome guests at 10 a.m.
Aram Public Library in Delavan is starting a Draw Along Tuesday, Sept. 1, via its Facebook page.
The sessions are expected to run every Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.
