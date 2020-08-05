Happenings: Aug. 6-12

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The 40th annual Art in the Park is this weekend at Flat Iron Park, between Center and Wrigley streets in Lake Geneva.

Over 800 artists are expected to exhibit their works in the juried art show. Artists at the event work in various media, such as oil and acrylic paint, pottery, photography, sculpting, woodworking and more.

There is also the “Just For Kids” activities area at the Flat Iron Park Gazebo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Art in the Park will be a little different.

Guests will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other. Face masks are strongly recommended, and event organizers will have disposable masks available. Hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the park.

At the gazebo, extensive cleaning procedures will be used. Art projects will also be individually packaged and work tables will be further apart than in the past.

Held by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Art in the Park is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9.