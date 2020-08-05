Happenings: Aug. 6-12

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The 40th annual Art in the Park is this weekend at Flat Iron Park, between Center and Wrigley streets in Lake Geneva.
Over 800 artists are expected to exhibit their works in the juried art show. Artists at the event work in various media, such as oil and acrylic paint, pottery, photography, sculpting, woodworking and more.
There is also the “Just For Kids” activities area at the Flat Iron Park Gazebo.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Art in the Park will be a little different.
Guests will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other. Face masks are strongly recommended, and event organizers will have disposable masks available. Hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the park.
At the gazebo, extensive cleaning procedures will be used. Art projects will also be individually packaged and work tables will be further apart than in the past.
Held by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Art in the Park is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9.
Hours are Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bidding at the Silent Auction Tent is Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
At the close of auctions each day, winners will be notified by cell phone and asked to pick up their items within 2-1/2 hours of the auction closing.
Shuttles run Aug. 8 and 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St.
Visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more information.
The 39th season of the Elkhorn Area Flea Market begins Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The event usually draws on average 500 vendors, both indoors and outside at the fairgrounds.
This year, there are two market dates for the season — Aug. 9 and Sept. 27.
In a recent Facebook post, market organizers listed numerous changes to the event, include encouraging guests to wear masks and follow one-way traffic patterns, plus increased social distancing between vendors and at seating areas.
Guests must have $5 exactly when paying admission, while credit card payment is also encouraged.
Restrooms will be closed frequently to be cleaned.
Visit the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market Facebook page for more information.
Sales
First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School’s Church Rummage Sale is Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 6 to 8.
The church is located at 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.
Hours are Aug. 6, 4 to 7 p.m.; Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Delavan’s Maxwell Street Days and community-wide rummage sales are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8.
Hosted by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the event promises a flea market, arts and crafts, food vendors, a fresh market and more.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Visit delavanwi.org or call 262-728-5095 for more information.
The 2020 Hebron Annual Garage Sale is Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., throughout the village of Hebron, Illinois.
Residential and retail businesses will participate in the sale, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Other happenings
The Perseid Meteor Shower Star Party is Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the White River County Park 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, town of Lyons.
View celestial objects through portable telescopes near a cozy bonfire, with other astronomy-themed activities.
Staff will wear face masks and shields, with increased sanitation and social distancing measures to be practiced.
Children must be with adults at all times. No pets allowed. Guests may also wish to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
If cloudy skies, event will be pushed back to Thursday, Aug. 13.
To register, visit www.glaseducation.org.
The Second Chance Annual Dinner is Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Evening includes fine dinner and silent and live auctions in an elegant atmosphere.
The dinner benefits Lakeland Animal Shelter, which was founded in 1968 to care for homeless animals in Walworth County.
Single ticket is $75 and $140 for two. Visit lakelandanimalshelter.org for more details.
Von Bergen’s Country Market is hosting Janelle Rominski Photography’s Sunflower Field Mini Sessions Aug. 8 and 9.
Located at 9805 Route 173, Hebron, Illinois, the market has a sunflower maze.
For the sessions, guests can purchase 20-minute session with five edited images, online gallery and more.
Cost to enter the maze is $5, while the session is $100.
Visit the Sunflower Field Mini Sessions Facebook page for available session slots and more information.
