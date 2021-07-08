Happenings: Beer garden, pig roast & Authorfest in Lake Geneva

Yoga for Kids with YogaHohm Wednesday, July 14, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Elkhorn Ribfest 2021 Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Rib competition, live music, carnival rides, the July 15 Rib Run and more. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.

WB Foundation Golf Outing July 15, 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Registration opens 7:15 a.m. Best ball toss 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start 8 a.m. Golfing on the Lee Trevino Course. Visit Wisconsin Builders Association Facebook page for more details.

Lake Geneva Day is July 15. Visit the newly renovated Riviera from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rededication ceremony in the Ballroom 4 p.m., followed by two performances in nearby Flat Iron Park — the Broadway Academy of Art & Dance from 5 to 6 p.m., then Swing Nouveau performs 6 to 8 p.m. Free parking for residents throughout the day.

What Do You Know? Trivia Competition July 15, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library. For tweens and teens.