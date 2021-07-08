Happenings: Beer garden, pig roast & Authorfest in Lake Geneva

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Beachside Authorfest is expected to bring over 40 authors, businesses and organizations to Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
The free event is Thursday through Saturday, July 8 to 10, with July 10 being the meet-and-greet in a festival setting where guests can visit tents of each participant to discuss their works, buy their books and more.
Kicking things off July 8 is Introduction to Authorfest, a Zoom program from 6 to 7 p.m. with Pamela Toler, author of “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History.”
Email RStrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call the library at 262-249-5299 to view the program.
Foreword to Authorfest is Friday, July 9, from 5 to 6 p.m., on the east lawn of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
At Foreword, Lake Geneva educators, students and community members will share stories of their experiences during the pandemic, as well as journals, art and poetry submissions to the Wisconsin Historical Society Journaling Project.
The library will offer a StoryCorps initiative next spring, and it will be demonstrated during Foreword.
Youth-led musical/theatre group the Lake Geneva Pleasant Street Players will also perform.
Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
On July 10, the festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guest musicians will perform throughout the day.
Making their first ever Authorfest appearances are Peggy Race, Kerstin Schaefer, Judith Staponkus, Julie Kendrick, Kathleen McDonough Mundo, Josh Rex, Dust Bunny Books, Carol Byrne, Carol Shay Horning, Stephanie McBain, Irene Michaels, Jennifer Parker, Nancy Sampson-Bach, Terri Wangard, Jeffrey White and Kerri Lukasavitz.
Among other participants July 10 are Pamela Meyers, Christine Todd, Jean-Michel Smith, Robb Chase, Sharon Angelici, Michelle Caffrey, Tish delaMora, Pat Hall, Frank Landi, Kenneth Linde, Victoria Noe, Carol Paur, Jerry Peterson, Georgann Prochaska, Charlene Wexler, Stephen Glick, Gregory Renz, Rich Elliott, Dr. Gerry Haller, Jeremy Kester, Lisa Lickel, Eric Schlehlein, Howard Seaborne, Joyce Selander, K.M. Waldvogel and the Wisconsin Historical Society/Black Point Estate & Gardens.
Beachside Authorfest is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books.
Other events
“Ethereal: The Magical World of Marina Jones and Lila Brochá” exhibit daily until July 28, Roberta’s Art Gallery, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Room 158, Whitewater. Gallery open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Multiple paintings by Jones, originally from Europe by now a Wisconsin resident; and Brochá, a Filipino in Green Bay. Virtual panel discussion with artists through UW-Whitewater’s University Center Facebook page July 21 at 5 p.m. Call 262-472-3193, email ucart@uww.edu or visit Roberta’s page on uww.edu for more details.
Lake Geneva Country Meats starts its Summer Beer Garden every Thursday from July 8 to Aug. 12 at 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Garden will be open 4 to 6:30 p.m. A different brewery will be featured each date. For July 8, Indeed Brewing will be featured. Revolution Brewing is July 15. Visit the Lake Geneva Country Meats Facebook page for more details.
Pig roast to benefit American Legion Auxiliary’s Veterans Poppy Project July 8, 6 to 8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Dinner includes all the trimmings. Tickets $10 advance, $12 at the door.
“Shrek” will play Friday, July 9, around dusk at the next Movies Under The Stars at Fontana Beach. Movie will be screened on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen, weather permitting. Admission $1.
Semper Running Half Marathon/2 Person Relay & 2.2 Mile Walk Saturday, July 10, from Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Shuttles start at 5:15 a.m. at Lake Geneva Middle School. Visit Semper Running Foundation’s Facebook page for full details and to purchase tickets. Cost ranges from $35 for the walk to $75 for the half-marathon.
First revenue run of North Shore Car 761 on the East Troy Railroad July 10, just after 10 a.m., East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Tickets available in limited quantities. Price $100 per ticket. For more, visit www.easttroy.org.
Rock Central Meat Raffle Fundraiser July 10, 1 to 3 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Rock Central’s House Band to perform.
“Treasures in the Attic” performance by the Off The Square Players of East Troy July 10, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. No admission but donations will be accepted. Funds to go to creating a new garden.
Next week
Jamie Sendt Memorial Golf Outing & Cornhole Tournament Sunday, July 11, Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Registration for both golf and cornhole starts 9 a.m. Events begin 10 a.m. Pulled pork and chicken dinner 2 p.m. For golf, tickets are $70 per player, $325 for teams of four. Cornhole is $40 per team. Visit Jamie Sendt Memorial Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.
Incredible Bats Tuesday, July 13, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Covering everything one could want to know about bats — including live fruit bats.
Landscaping For Birds July 13, 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana. Presentation on turning one’s yard into a year-round birding hotspot by Lisa Maier, of the McHenry County Audubon Society. Call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot. Seats are limited.
Yoga for Kids with YogaHohm Wednesday, July 14, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Elkhorn Ribfest 2021 Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Rib competition, live music, carnival rides, the July 15 Rib Run and more. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.
WB Foundation Golf Outing July 15, 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Registration opens 7:15 a.m. Best ball toss 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start 8 a.m. Golfing on the Lee Trevino Course. Visit Wisconsin Builders Association Facebook page for more details.
Lake Geneva Day is July 15. Visit the newly renovated Riviera from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rededication ceremony in the Ballroom 4 p.m., followed by two performances in nearby Flat Iron Park — the Broadway Academy of Art & Dance from 5 to 6 p.m., then Swing Nouveau performs 6 to 8 p.m. Free parking for residents throughout the day.
What Do You Know? Trivia Competition July 15, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library. For tweens and teens.
Annual rummage sale Thursday through Saturday, July 15 to 17, at First Lutheran Church and School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Dish sets, kitchenware, women and boys clothing, two boys bikes, toys, books, a toddler bed, home decorations and more. Hours are July 15, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Bag Day, fill a bag for $7. Bag day is July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Portion of proceeds raised will go to the Lake Geneva Police Department.
Fantastic Fireflies with Welty Environmental Center and Aram Public Library July 16, 8 p.m., Paul Lange Arboretum, 515 N. Terrace St., Delavan. Participants will a firefly survival story, learn about fireflies and play games, then attempt to catch and observe fireflies on a nature hike. Fireflies will be released so guests can watch them fly.
S.M.I.L.E.S. Open Benefit Horse Show Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, first classes start 8 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds. English show July 17, Western July 18. COVID-19 safeguards will be in place. To register and for more details, visit smilestherapeuticriding.org.