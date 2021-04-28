Happenings: Big events in Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, plus Mother's Day

Presented by the Williams Bay Business Association, the 14th annual event has numerous activities associated with it, including dog contests and a special celebration of the village’s volunteer fire department.

On Day In The Bay, visitors can obtain a “passport” at either Barrett Memorial Library or the Lions Field House. They can have participating Williams Bay businesses mark the passports, which can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes.

Dogs can also get in on the action, as the grand opening of Rex Park is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lions Park. Includes dog contests for prizes. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League at Lions Park.

The Williams Bay Historical Society is celebrating the fire department with several activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn the history of the department, meet a firefighter, tour the firehouse, see their trucks and other equipment.

Naturalist Jim Killian and a representative of the Lakeland Audubon Society will lead the Annual Migratory Bird Walk in conjunction with Day In The Bay from 7 to 9 a.m. at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.