Happenings: Chili, laser tag & a snow sculpting competition in Bloomfield

Apparently, Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is not the only showcase for snow sculpting.
While it is still where you will find the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, the Snow Sculpting Contest at Trinity Church offers sculptors the chance to help a charity of their choice.
The contest runs from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 4 to 6, with judging Sunday, Feb. 7, during the 9 a.m. drive-in service at the church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Designs must be approved by the church and carry a positive, Christ-like theme.
The winner will receive a $150 prize, of which half must be given to charity.
Trinity will have 4-by-4-by-8-foot blocks of snow for contestants. Blocks are limited. Call Jen at 262-279-3052 to reserve and for more information.
Laser Tag
The Big Foot Recreation District is hosting No School Laser Tag Wednesday, Feb. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. in the gym at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Second- through eighth-graders can play if registered by Friday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. Cost is $15 per participant. Event capacity is 50.
Laser tag equipment and an inflatable structure will be provided by The Siege Paintball.
Register online at tinyurl.com/y4xguy7a, or call 262-275-2117.
Chili time!
DJ’s In The Drink is hosting a Chili Cook Off Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.
It is intended to be the start of an annual event, according to DJ’s Facebook page. The event is also part of the five-year anniversary of the establishment, which is located at W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
First-place winner will receive half of the money raised by the event, plus a trophy. And if that’s not enough, the winner’s name will be engraved on a DJ’s chili plaque. Second-place entry wins a $50 gift card, and the third-place contestant will receive their choice of DJ’s apparel.
The other half of the money raised by the cook off will go to a local nonprofit organization.
Public can vote during the event. A $5 fee allows one to taste each entry. Cost to enter is $15. Contestants must sign up with an employee of DJ’s.
Visit the DJ’s Facebook page for more details.
Other happenings
Weekly Trivia Nights Thursdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Free, weekly prizes.
Weekly Game Nights Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Different game each night. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page for details.
KFK Fishing Derby Saturday, Jan. 30, Lakewood WWV Camp, W1773 N. Bloomfield Road, Bloomfield. Fee $50 for ages 16 and older, $25 for younger participants. Hourly and end-of-day prizes. Registration 6 a.m. Derby 7 a.m. Hosted by the Kisses From Keegan & Friends Junior Board. Visit birdease.com/kissesfishing derby.
Help out with some work at one of the area’s most beautiful natural areas during Kishwauketoe Volunteer Work Day Jan. 30, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will head to the Lake Trail at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Wedding Open House Jan. 30, noon to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Free admission, group tours of resort at 12:15, 12:45 and 1 p.m. Guests receive $500 voucher for a wedding booking at the resort. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Trivia Night Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Free, live-hosted, with nightly prizes. Visit ridge lakegeneva.com/trivia-night for more details.
Wedding Brunch & Open House Saturday, Feb. 6, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan. Features brunch, wine and mixology tastings, raffles and more. Cost $39.95. Visit Rosewood’s Facebook page for full schedule.