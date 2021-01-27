Happenings: Chili, laser tag & a snow sculpting competition in Bloomfield

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Apparently, Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is not the only showcase for snow sculpting.

While it is still where you will find the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, the Snow Sculpting Contest at Trinity Church offers sculptors the chance to help a charity of their choice.

The contest runs from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 4 to 6, with judging Sunday, Feb. 7, during the 9 a.m. drive-in service at the church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.

Designs must be approved by the church and carry a positive, Christ-like theme.

The winner will receive a $150 prize, of which half must be given to charity.

Trinity will have 4-by-4-by-8-foot blocks of snow for contestants. Blocks are limited. Call Jen at 262-279-3052 to reserve and for more information.

Laser Tag

The Big Foot Recreation District is hosting No School Laser Tag Wednesday, Feb. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. in the gym at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.