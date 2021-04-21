Happenings: Cinco de Mayo in Delavan, Earth Day & some opera

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Cinco de Mayo
Live music, a car show and food are all part of the three-day Cinco de Mayo Fest Friday through Sunday, April 30 to May 2, at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Activity schedule is as follows.
April 30: Under Siege performs 4 p.m., Con Sentido Norteño 6 p.m.
May 1: Story time by Aram Public Library, 10 a.m. Music by DJ Rudedogg Rodriguez at both 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Cedric Square performs live at noon. Jesus Avila dance group 1 p.m. Crowning of the Cinco de Mayo Queen, jalapeño eating contest and car show award 2 p.m. Super Groupo Prestigio 3 p.m. Rebellion De La Calle 8 6 p.m.
May 2: Red Door Church Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Selena tribute 11 a.m. Music by DJ Smilez noon and 2 p.m.
Los Chinelos 1 p.m. Salsa Brosita dance group 3 p.m. Mariachis with Lizvette Duran 4 p.m.
For more details, visit the Delavan Cinco de Mayo Fest Facebook page.
Earth Day
Thursday, April 22, is the 51st Earth Day.
The modern environmental movement began in 1970, when Americans were “consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through massive and inefficient automobiles,” states earthday.org. “Industry belched out smoke and sludge with little fear of the consequences from either the law or bad press.”
While there were several factors in the creation of Earth Day, it was the efforts of Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson that helped it catch on throughout the country.
Working with Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey and young activist Denis Hayes, Nelson built a national staff to promote events across America.
Today, it is a global movement. The following local events are either directly tied into Earth Day or involve activities which help the environment.
Earth Day Cleanup: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m., Lyons Rail Park, Lyons.
Seed Swap 2021: April 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. An open-air event where people can share seeds. Contact Nicole Tautges at ntautges@michaelfields.org or 262-642-3303, ext. 127.
Party for the Planet: April 24, Racine Zoo. Earth Day-themed games, crafts and activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those in the first 200 cars at the zoo from 8 to 10 a.m. can receive free drive-through party packs.
The zoo is having a beach cleanup Sunday, April 25, at 10 a.m. It will also run its annual upcycle drive April 22 to 27. Email education@racinezoo.org to sign up for events and visit racinezoo.org for more details.
Celebrating young artists
Closing soon is Whitewater Arts Alliance‘s virtual exhibit of art by students ages 4 to 18 at www.whitewaterarts.org/wusd-2021.
Ending Saturday, April 24, the show includes visual 2-D art by students of the Whitewater area.
Displaying work by their students are art teachers Justine Mane, Sara Sixel, Sara Brautigam, Sarah Heyer and Crystal Gill.
The exhibit can only be seen online, as the alliance’s Cultural Arts Center is closed this month.
Visit the alliance website for more details.
Other happenings
Totally Awesome Retro Party Friday, April 23, 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Agape House 5K Saturday April 24, registration 8:30 a.m. Event 10 a.m. at Agape House, 215 S. Main St., Walworth. Ages 16 and under participate for free. Registration fee $25 for ages 17 and older. T-shirts $5. Register at Agape House website or call 262-275-6466.
Katrina Brown Steak and Comedy April 24, 7 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Contact End Zone for tickets and more info.
Big Read — Borealis Dance: Threads of My Cloth Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m. Stories of Hmong refugees brought to life on stage through dance. Free digital event presented by UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium to register and for more details.
Bourbon & Wine Dinner Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Featuring Chef Michael Lavin and Colin Cummings, serving up courses paired with Prohibition-style bourbons or a wine pairing from Pier 290’s house pours. Advance seats $65. Call 262-245-2100 for more info.
Starlight Distillery Component Tasting Friday, April 30, 6 to 9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Features a glass of Stillman St. Chardonnay, appetizers, a 30-minute component tasting seminar and a four-course dinner. Cost $95. Visit bakerhouse1885.com for details.
Wellness Weekend April 30 to Sunday, May 2, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Activities include morning yoga, meditation sessions, cooking and wellness classes and a farm-to-fork dinner. Visit theabbeyresort.com for event updates and more details.
Trinity Spring Market Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Featuring local crafts and vendors.
Poppy Sculpture donation ceremony May 1, 10 a.m., Library Park, 900 block of Main Street, Lake Geneva. The Lake Geneva American Legion Auxiliary Unit #24 contracted local artist John Larkin to create an 8-foot sculpture representing the lives lost by those who fought for America. The unit is donating the sculpture to the city at the event. To attend, RSVP by emailing FKauxunit24@gmail.com.
A Day At The Races May 1, 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Kentucky Derby party includes costume prizes and a rubber duck race. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page for details.
A Night At The Opera May 1, 5 to 9 p.m., Baker House. Four-course pre-fixe dinner with opera performance by tenor Jeorge Holmes and soprano Diva Montell. Cost $65. Call 262-248-4700 or visit bakerhouse1885.com for details.
Part 2: 12 more Lake Geneva area restaurants we miss from the past
Bayshore Lodge in Williams Bay
C.J Wiz's in the Geneva Square
The Cactus Club on Broad Street
Subscribe today
Keep updated on Lake Geneva area news, including restaurant news and major real estate transactions. Subscribe for only a few dollars a month to the Lake Geneva Regional News at https://www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join