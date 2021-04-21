Happenings: Cinco de Mayo in Delavan, Earth Day & some opera

Thursday, April 22, is the 51st Earth Day.

The modern environmental movement began in 1970, when Americans were “consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through massive and inefficient automobiles,” states earthday.org. “Industry belched out smoke and sludge with little fear of the consequences from either the law or bad press.”

While there were several factors in the creation of Earth Day, it was the efforts of Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson that helped it catch on throughout the country.

Working with Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey and young activist Denis Hayes, Nelson built a national staff to promote events across America.

Today, it is a global movement. The following local events are either directly tied into Earth Day or involve activities which help the environment.

Earth Day Cleanup: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m., Lyons Rail Park, Lyons.

Seed Swap 2021: April 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy. An open-air event where people can share seeds. Contact Nicole Tautges at ntautges@michaelfields.org or 262-642-3303, ext. 127.