Happenings: Comedy in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, hovercraft in Williams Bay & Christmas already?

Christmas already?

Those in the holiday mood have a few options to celebrate over the next couple weekends.

Christmas In The Country — Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5 to 7, Apple Barn Orchard & Winer, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn. Starting Nov. 5, Apple Barn will have Christmas In The Country weekends, with its own fruit wines, apple cider, baked goods, holiday décor and products by local artisans. Starts Nov. 5 and 6 at 10 a.m., Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.

Holiday Open House — Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Showcasing the latest in holiday décor, fashion and gift ideas, with drawings, giveaways, refreshments and more. On Nov. 7, Mary Lundquist will personalize signs and ornaments from noon to 4 p.m. Visit cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

“Heaven & Nature Sing” Christmas Open House — Friday to Sunday, Nov. 12 to 14, Bella Botanica, 1787 Walworth St., Springfield. Music, refreshments and drawings. Hours Nov. 12 and 13 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 14 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.