Happenings: Comedy in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, hovercraft in Williams Bay & Christmas already?

Christmas already?
Those in the holiday mood have a few options to celebrate over the next couple weekends.
Christmas In The Country — Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5 to 7, Apple Barn Orchard & Winer, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn. Starting Nov. 5, Apple Barn will have Christmas In The Country weekends, with its own fruit wines, apple cider, baked goods, holiday décor and products by local artisans. Starts Nov. 5 and 6 at 10 a.m., Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.
Holiday Open House — Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Showcasing the latest in holiday décor, fashion and gift ideas, with drawings, giveaways, refreshments and more. On Nov. 7, Mary Lundquist will personalize signs and ornaments from noon to 4 p.m. Visit cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.
“Heaven & Nature Sing” Christmas Open House — Friday to Sunday, Nov. 12 to 14, Bella Botanica, 1787 Walworth St., Springfield. Music, refreshments and drawings. Hours Nov. 12 and 13 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 14 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Affair Craft Show — Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase a $5 ticket at any show location to shop from over 300 crafts and artisans. The show is at these Elkhorn locations: Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.; West Side Elementary School, 222 Sunset Drive; Elkhorn Middle School, 627 E. Court St.; Elkhorn High School, 482 E. Geneva St.; Options Virtual Charter School, 534 Sunset Drive; Jackson Elementary School, 13 N. Jackson St.; and Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St. Shuttle bus service available, with free parking at the fairgrounds. Visit the Facebook event page for more details.
Holiday Wine Tasting 2021 — Nov. 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva. Sample about 50 wines from around the world, with light food from the kitchen. Also an on-site raffle to support a local nonprofit. Tickets $45. Purchase from eventibrite.com.
Comedy nights
Live Comedy’s Back — Saturday, Nov. 6, shows 6 and 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featured comedians: Joe Antonacci, Max Walter and Blake Burkhart. Shows feature strong language. Cost is $25 plus tax. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, or thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Dinner & Comedy Night — Saturday, Nov. 13, Evergreen Room at the Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12-67, Elkhorn. Featured comedians: Patti Vasquez and Brian Noonan. Cash bar 5 p.m. Passed appetizers 5:30 p.m. Buffet including baked cod, chicken parmesan, prime rib and more 6:30 p.m. Show to follow. Cost $60 per person. Visit evergreengolf.com for more details.
More events
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Catapult Magic Shadows 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. The “America’s Got Talent” finalists work behind an illuminated screen to create various shapes. Tickets $24.25. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium to purchase and for more information.
Friday, Nov. 5-Saturday, Nov. 6
Enchanted Waters Boos Cruise 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Have a cocktail or apple cider while listening to spooky stories during a tour of Delavan Lake. Cost $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Day event 10 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Boy Scout Troop 239 is putting on a program with music, flag retirement ceremony and a visit from State Sen. Steve Nass.
Forced bulb workshop 10 a.m., Bella Botanica. Bring a pot about 10 to 12 inches in diameter. Soil and instruction will be provided. Cost is $10 for the first planted pot, $5 for additional pots. Visit bellabotanicaboutique.com to register and for more information.
Hovercrafts with Terry R. Soltow, of TLS Winsled, 11 a.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Soltow, who will lead hovercraft rides on Geneva Lake this winter, will be giving a preview.
Steve Standing Tall Fundraiser noon, Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon. Silent auction, raffles, DJ, Raf’s Taco Truck. Benefit for Steve Quick, who has Stage 3 throat, head and neck cancer. Visit Facebook event page for more details.
Charlie Berens 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium. Comedian, actor and Emmy-winning journalist of “Manitowoc Minute.” Tickets $34.25. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium.
Joe Diamond, “The Official Mind Reader,” shows 9 p.m. to midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Complimentary show with any drink order. Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page or staymaxwell.com for more details.
Day of the Dead Party 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Music by DJ Jones, dancing, drink specials.
Monday, Nov. 8
Lake Geneva Riots of 1967 6 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library and Black Point Estate’s Zoom program about the city riots July 4-5, 1967. To register, visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Griffin Theatre performs “Letters Home” 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium. Production recreates actual letters written home by soldiers serving in the Middle East. Tickets $24.25. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Assembly 9 to 10 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.
Veterans Day celebration 9:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Veterans Day program 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Reek School, W4094 South Lakeshore Drive, town of Linn.
Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m., Traver School, W3490 Linton Road, town of Linn.
Friday, Nov. 12-Saturday, Nov. 13
Enchanted Waters Boos Cruise 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Have a cocktail or apple cider while listening to spooky stories during a tour of Delavan Lake. Cost $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Old Time Radio Show: Cartoons on the Radio — Saturday, Nov. 13, 11:15 a.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets $10. Purchase at lakelawnresort.com.