Happenings: Comedy in Lake Geneva, plus bingo, Nerdcon & a pajama party

Origami with Grandma Nicki Tuesday, March 16, 6 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Visit Avant’s Facebook page for more information.

Genoa City Lions Club Bingo March 16, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Regular bingo starts 6:45 p.m., with prizes up to $350. Progressive bingo begins 9 p.m., with jackpot at $839 as of press time. Food and beverages available. Visit the Genoa City Lions Club Facebook page for more details.

Bird Walk at Big Foot is Saturday, March 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. The Lakeland Audubon Society’s event takes guests along park trails while looking out for birds and other wildlife. State park sticker or daily pass required. Contact Kevin Dickey at 262-729-9702 for more information.

Parking Lot Bingo March 20, 9:15 a.m. to noon, Big Foot Recreation District’s east parking lot, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Players participate from in their own vehicles, tuning into an FM radio station to hear the numbers as they are called — and honking to signify a bingo. Cost $12 per person for 10 games with three cards. Bingo games start 10 a.m. Visit district’s Facebook page for more details.