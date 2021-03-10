Happenings: Comedy in Lake Geneva, plus bingo, Nerdcon & a pajama party

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Who likes to laugh? Two comedy shows are set for Saturdays, March 13 and 20, at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
On both dates, shows are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m.
Each show has four comedians.
The March 13 date features host Scott Castellanos, Marz Timms, Tom Johnson and Jose Montero.
On March 20, it’s host Brian Good, Marcus Hendricks, Phil Landrio and Joe Lauer.
Cost is $25 per ticket, plus tax, with seating limited. Ticket price includes one free drink
The theater is next to The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
For ticket pricing and more information, visit The Bottle Shop Facebook page or thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Other happenings
Once Upon Death and Dying Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m. Dustin Pari, former member of “Ghost Hunters,” looks at death rituals and myths from cultures around the world. Free Zoom program hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library. Register at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events.
Story Walk Friday, March 12, 3 to 6 p.m., Sunset Park, 451 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. A thank-you to community helpers, the free event will recognize nominated helpers during the story walk. Participants should click “going” on the Free Thank You Helpers Story Walk event page on Facebook.
Nerdcon March 12, 4:30 p.m., Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, N6686 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Free event for those into superheroes, fantasy or science fiction, video and board games, Disney movies. Costumes welcome.
Paint Pouring Adult Workshop March 12, 7 to 9 p.m., Big Foot Recreation District, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Create abstract, marbled designs on canvas using gravity and some entertaining techniques. Participants should dress for a mess. Gloves and aprons will be provided. Cost $25 per person, or two for $45. Register by calling 262-275-2117 or go to tinyurl.com/yk8n6cm3.
Superhero Breakfast Saturday, March 13, 9 to 11 a.m., Trinity Church. Open to sixth-grade boys and younger with male chaperone. Can dress as a superhero. Cost $5 per person. Socially distanced, masks required.
Cabin Fever Event March 13, noon to 6 p.m., Boxed & Burlap, 2935 State Road 67, Delavan. Family-friendly event includes food, live music by Jon Dawley, guest vendors and a barn bar. Guests can bring their own board and card games. Visit Boxed & Burlap’s Facebook page for event updates.
St. Patrick’s Day Bash Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Food and drink specials start March 13 at 11 a.m. DJ Rev Deville performs 9 p.m.
FRIENDS Trivia Bingo March 13, 1 to 4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free admission. Visit Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook page for details.
Spring Hoof-A-Nanny 2021 March 13, 6 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Fundraiser for The Farm Way Sanctuary, a horse sanctuary in Northwestern Illinois. Featuring live music from Hello Dave and students from Rock Central. Tickets $30.
Friends of the Library Book Sale Monday, March 15, noon to 8 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Includes a deal where customers can fill a bag of books for only $5.
Beer Barons on Geneva Lake and Their Milwaukee Neighbors March 15, 6 p.m. Free Zoom program hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library. Meet the six beer barons of Geneva Lake and four major brewers in Milwaukee. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
My Journey on the Ice Age Trail March 15, 7 p.m. Free Zoom program sponsored by Matheson Memorial, Hartland and Alice Baker Memorial public libraries. Register by emailing rsvplibraryprograms@gmail.com with “Ice Age Trail” in the subject line.
Origami with Grandma Nicki Tuesday, March 16, 6 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Visit Avant’s Facebook page for more information.
Genoa City Lions Club Bingo March 16, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Regular bingo starts 6:45 p.m., with prizes up to $350. Progressive bingo begins 9 p.m., with jackpot at $839 as of press time. Food and beverages available. Visit the Genoa City Lions Club Facebook page for more details.
Bird Walk at Big Foot is Saturday, March 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. The Lakeland Audubon Society’s event takes guests along park trails while looking out for birds and other wildlife. State park sticker or daily pass required. Contact Kevin Dickey at 262-729-9702 for more information.
Parking Lot Bingo March 20, 9:15 a.m. to noon, Big Foot Recreation District’s east parking lot, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Players participate from in their own vehicles, tuning into an FM radio station to hear the numbers as they are called — and honking to signify a bingo. Cost $12 per person for 10 games with three cards. Bingo games start 10 a.m. Visit district’s Facebook page for more details.
Poppin’ Pajama Party March 20, 3 to 7 p.m., Tommi’s Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, town of Geneva. Haverly & Co. event includes DIY crafts, shopping, mimosa bar, food. Pajamas required. Tickets $85. Visit haverlyandco.com/bookings-checkout/poppin-pajama-party or Tommi’s Facebook page for more information.
Paint Galway Sheep Sunday, March 21, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Paint while sipping a cocktail. Cost $50 per person, plus Paypal fees. Visit Studio’s Facebook page for more details.