Happenings: Community celebrations, pretty lights & where to find Santa

Trees & parades
The Lake Geneva Tree Lighting Ceremony is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Flat Iron Park. Event includes live entertainment, storytelling, theater performers and a visit from Santa Claus. Visit the event Facebook page for details.
The Christmas Card Town Tree Lighting is Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., in Elkhorn’s downtown square.
In Twin Lakes, Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 4 through 6, featuring various activities. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
Most activities are at the Trader Brothers Mini Mall. Visit the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Facebook page for details.
The village’s tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 4, with carolers. Participants should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
An Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After party is at Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Elkhorn’s Annual Christmas Card Town Parade is Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m., through downtown.
Also on Dec. 5, the lighted Christmas Parade Train featuring Santa Claus is riding from Mukwonago to East Troy.
The train is expected to depart from Elegant Farmer at 5:30 p.m. It should past by Army Lake Road at 5:50 p.m., St. Peter’s Road at 6 p.m., Byrnes Street at 6:15 p.m., Division Street at 6:25 p.m., and arrive at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, at 6:30 p.m.
The East Troy Fire Department will take Santa to Village Square Park to light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree for East Troy Lights.
The interactive holiday light show lasts from Dec. 5 to 31, with light shows every hour. Visit easttroylights.com to learn how to mock up your own light show for the display.
Debuting Dec. 5 is Christmas Carriage Rides at the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, 2894 Main St., East Troy.
Rides are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Cash only for this socially distanced, 20-minute ride through the East Troy square and adjacent back roads.
Carriage rides will be every Saturday in December.
A parade, tree lighting, caroling and more are planned for Light Up Lyons Saturday, Dec. 12.
Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m., with Santa expected to arrive in the town square by fire truck.
Tree lighting also in the town square, until 6:30 p.m., when winners of the Lyons house decorating contest will be announced. Also following the tree lighting is visit with Santa at the Little Store.
Christmas caroling is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and more events round out the evening. Visit the Lyons for a Better Neighborhood Facebook page for more details.
Let there be light
Take a drive and see the pretty, imaginative displays at the following places this holiday season.
Let It Glow is Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. A drive-through event featuring lighted displays, music and merriment for a half-mile through the grounds. Also features a Santa Station, and children can bring their letters to Santa. Visit the event Facebook page for more details.
Christmas in the Country always lights up the night at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Now in its 26th year, the holiday celebration at the resort features over 2 million lights.
There is a 12 Days of Christmas drive-through light show through which the public can drive. Due to COVID-19, the Trolley Tour of Lights is not open to the public.
Locals can, however, experience the Gingerbread House Walk and indoor resort decorations during the season.
The Gingerbread House Walk is open daily to guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locals can experience the walk Sundays through Thursdays until Dec. 29.
Heading to Racine? Check out the Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights Wednesdays through Sundays. The drive-through light display includes a seven-section waterfall.
Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.
More ice, please
The Burlington Ice Festival — home of the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship — appears to be still on the books for Saturday, Dec. 12.
For the fourth year of the event, the city of Burlington is only having the carving competition this year.
Over a dozen ice blocks will be placed at Wehmhoff Square Park. Blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand.
Carvings will be finished Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
The public can view them following a one-way route through the park. Along the route will be sanitation stations and signage about guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Visit the city of Burlington Facebook page for more details.
More holiday shopping
Duesterbeck Brewing Company’s Outdoor Christmas Market is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5. Located at N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, the brewery’s market starts Dec. 4 at 10 a.m., and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Over 24 vendors and two food trucks will be there.
Christmas Market at the Barn is Dec. 4 and 5, at Terra Yard Creations LLC, 202 E. Grant St., Elkhorn. Vendors, crafters, bakers and more will be selling items. Hours are Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shoppers at Angelus Gift and Home in Walworth can meet Fontana authors Judith and Wayne Rolfs during A Christmas Gift Book Signing Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Judith has written over 20 books, ranging from mysteries and children’s fiction to nonfiction and inspirational works. Her husband, Wayne, has written two family inspiration books and one about golf.
Angelus is at 325 Kenosha St.
Christkindlmarkt — or “Christ-child Market” in German — is Saturday, Dec. 12, at Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva. While the final vendor list has yet to be announced, the business will be selling Glühwein, a warm-mulled wine, and utilizing its outdoor space to ensure social distancing.
Visit the Lake Geneva Country Meats Facebook page for updates and details.
The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery’s Christkindlmarkt is Dec. 12, from noon to 5 p.m. Gifts, food, music and more. Located at 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Holiday Craft/Vendor Shop Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, at The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
Santa watch
Need to get a hold of St. Nick? Here’s where you can catch him.
The Badger High School Music Department’s Breakfast With Santa: The Drive-Thru Edition is Dec. 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Participants will enter the commons lot off Wells Street and follow the route to enjoy muffins, drop off pre-written letters to Santa, greet him with a wave and grab an at-home craft bag.
All the while, guests can tune into FM107.1 to listen to live performances by the Badger Music Department.
Brunch with Santa is Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Santa will greet guests at the Harbor Gazebo and pose for photos before harborside brunch at 240 West. Reservations required. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details.
Visit with Santa in His Workshop Fridays, Dec. 4 and 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Children young and old can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry.
Santa Claus is Coming to Delavan Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., at Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Bring letters to Santa, social distance and visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Breakfast with Santa is every Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 20 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will practice social distancing and wearing masks during the event, which costs $35 for ages 13 and older; $20 for ages 6 to 12; $12 for ages 2 to 5; and complimentary for ages 2 and younger with paying adult.
Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menu and more details.
