Happenings: Community celebrations, pretty lights & where to find Santa

Carriage rides will be every Saturday in December.

A parade, tree lighting, caroling and more are planned for Light Up Lyons Saturday, Dec. 12.

Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m., with Santa expected to arrive in the town square by fire truck.

Tree lighting also in the town square, until 6:30 p.m., when winners of the Lyons house decorating contest will be announced. Also following the tree lighting is visit with Santa at the Little Store.

Christmas caroling is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and more events round out the evening. Visit the Lyons for a Better Neighborhood Facebook page for more details.

Let there be light

Take a drive and see the pretty, imaginative displays at the following places this holiday season.

Let It Glow is Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. A drive-through event featuring lighted displays, music and merriment for a half-mile through the grounds. Also features a Santa Station, and children can bring their letters to Santa. Visit the event Facebook page for more details.