Happenings: Community theater, rock talk & more

February was a good month for live theater, and March looks to be following suit, with two productions scheduled in the area.
The Off the Square Players will perform “The Gin Game” March 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15, at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Performances are March 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., March 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets $15, can be purchased at the door, at East Troy House or at www.brownpapertickets.com.
“A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” is this month’s offering from the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild. Performances March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 10 a.m., both at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Admission a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds benefit Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless.
Other happenings
Get Crafty Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Create a book-themed spring planter and grow paperwhites. Call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot as space is limited.
The Silver Screen Movie Club will watch “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Thursday, March 5, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Based on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks, who played Rogers in the film, was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Seats free with coupon or door prize entry form. Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for details.
A panel discussion featuring the authors of “Classic Rock — Photographs From Yesterday & Today” is Thursday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The authors, Jim Summaria and Mark Plotnick, will talk about their five favorite albums with panel moderator Tim Townsend, the proprietor of Black Circle Records. Special guest: Pete Flynn, professional musician and guitar technician. Call 262-812-4040 for more information.
Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique is having a “double grand opening” Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, at 830 W. Main St., Suite I/J, Lake Geneva. The thrift and consignment shop will serve treats, wine and more. Goodie bags to the first 100 customers each day, discounts for trivia winners and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8.
Main Stay Horse Expo 2020 is Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, 6919 Keystone Road, Richmond, Illinois. Equine demos, dog agility and trick training and more. Food and vendors. Admission $5. Visit www.mainstayfarm.org/main-stay-horse-expo for more details.
Ballroom dance March 7, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Couples and singles, casual or formal dress, ice supplied, bring own non-alcoholic refreshments. Admission $6 per person. Call 262-741-5114 for more details.
Wine tasting Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Ye Olde Hotel, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons. Sampling Acrobat Pinot Gris, from Oregon; Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealind; Chalk Hill Chardonnay, Russian River Valley; Flat Top Hills Rose, California; Carletto Ricco Dolce, Italy; Rickshaw Pinot Noir, California; and Firestone Cabernet Sauvignon, California. Also wine bottle crafting project, with each participant eligible to win a bottle of wine; and 50/50 raffle to raise funds for a local charity, with tickets $10 each. Event tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit Ye Olde Hotel Facebook page for more details.
Design a bicycle-themed pendant with Revive Studio Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Retired funeral director Steve Person presents Victorian funeral and mourning customs.
Lifelong Gardening March 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Walworth County Master Gardener Volunteer Association’s award-winning presentation on how adaptive tools can make gardening easier, safer and more convenient as one ages. Free, open to the public.
Culver’s FUNdraiser Night with Kisses from Keegan and Friends is Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Culver’s, 151 N. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Guests can learn more about the May 16 Super Hero Shuffle, Kisses from Keegan’s 5k/10k run/walk event.
The Big Taste is Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bottle Shop 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Over 35 wines served at a total of six stations, a try-before-you-buy opportunity with light appetizers. Call 262-348-9463 for more details.
Super Hero Breakfast Saturday, March 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Fathers and sons can participate dressed as their favorite super heroes, enjoying breakfast, a do-it-yourself project and complete an obstacle course. Professional photographer will also be on hand. Cost is $5, with registration required in advance to prepare meals. Visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com to register and obtain more information.
Randall School’s sixth annual ShamRock ‘n Run Fun Run/Walk is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Twin Lakes Country Club, 1230 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Registration is now open. Visit www.ShamRockNRunRandall.com to register and for more details.
Candlelight hike March 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served. Bonfire after hike, weather permitting. Current Wisconsin State Park sticker or a $5 special event sticker required. Parking limit 200 cars.
Stand-up comedy night is March 14 at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Five comedians expected to perform. Adults only. Tickets $20, plus tax, includes admission and beverage. Call 262-348-9463 for more details.