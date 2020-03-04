Happenings: Community theater, rock talk & more

February was a good month for live theater, and March looks to be following suit, with two productions scheduled in the area.

The Off the Square Players will perform “The Gin Game” March 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15, at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Performances are March 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., March 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets $15, can be purchased at the door, at East Troy House or at www.brownpapertickets.com.

“A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” is this month’s offering from the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild. Performances March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 10 a.m., both at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Admission a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds benefit Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless.

Other happenings

Get Crafty Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Create a book-themed spring planter and grow paperwhites. Call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot as space is limited.