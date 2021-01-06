Happenings: Coolest winter attraction might open Jan. 15

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Ice Castles Jan. 15?

Tickets may go on sale soon for what is literally the coolest winter attraction in the Lake Geneva area.

Numerous dates were announced on Facebook for the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club, which is located off Highway 50, town of Geneva.

The earliest date posted by Ice Castles LLC was Friday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 10:30 p.m. However, all dates for the attraction built from ice are weather dependent.

As of Jan. 4 at 10 a.m., tickets were not yet on sale through the Ice Castles website, icecastles.com/wisconsin.

On Ice Castles LLC’s Facebook page, dates are listed between Jan. 15 and Feb. 28.

Tickets are expected to cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays.