Happenings: Coolest winter attraction might open Jan. 21

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect new information about the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.

Ice Castles opening

Tickets may go on sale soon for what is literally the coolest winter attraction in the Lake Geneva area.

The target date for the opening of Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club is between Jan. 21 and 23, weather permitting.

Melissa Smuzynski, of Ice Castles LLC, said if the target date holds, tickets would go on sale Jan. 18 or 19.

Check icecastles.com/wisconsin for updates.

Tickets are expected to cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays.

For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.