Happenings: Coolest winter attraction might open Jan. 21

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect new information about the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Ice Castles opening
Tickets may go on sale soon for what is literally the coolest winter attraction in the Lake Geneva area.
The target date for the opening of Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club is between Jan. 21 and 23, weather permitting.
Melissa Smuzynski, of Ice Castles LLC, said if the target date holds, tickets would go on sale Jan. 18 or 19.
Check icecastles.com/wisconsin for updates.
Tickets are expected to cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays.
For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.
Geneva National is located off Highway 50, in the town of Geneva.
Other happenings
Open Gallery: Rachel Watson Wednesday, Jan. 6, 6 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Watson, a local artist, will be selling work. Visit Delavan Lake Store & Lounge Facebook page for details.
Weekly Live Trivia Game Night Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Free to play, prizes for top winners. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page for details.
Trivia Night Jan. 12, 7 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Free, live-hosted, with nightly prizes. Visit ridgelakegeneva.com/trivia-night for more details.
Zoom program “Stories from the Wreckage: A Great Lakes Maritime History Inspired by Shipwrecks” Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. John Odin Jensen shares from his book. Hosted by Aram Public Library. Email aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111 to register.
Coffee & A Question with special guest barista/psychic medium Motherella Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free event. Visit the Cup O’ Joe Facebook page for more details.