Happenings: Crafts, feasts & festivals

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

This week, for Thanksgiving events, see separate article in this week’s Resorter. For other holiday-related events not mentioned here, see this week’s Holiday Gift Guide.

While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations and other changes to the information below.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Friendsgiving Feast: From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the lot at Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Drive-thru pickup for a meal that serves four. Cost: $55. Proceeds help Walworth County Food Pantry. Visit the Simple Café Facebook page for details.

Wooden Snowmen: 6 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Make a set of three snowmen. Space limited. Cost $35, includes materials and one free drink. Visit Delavan Lake Store & Lounge Facebook page for details.

Friday, Nov. 20