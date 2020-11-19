Happenings: Crafts, feasts & festivals

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Friendsgiving Feast: From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the lot at Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Drive-thru pickup for a meal that serves four. Cost: $55. Proceeds help Walworth County Food Pantry. Visit the Simple Café Facebook page for details.
Wooden Snowmen: 6 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Make a set of three snowmen. Space limited. Cost $35, includes materials and one free drink. Visit Delavan Lake Store & Lounge Facebook page for details.
Friday, Nov. 20
Light Up the Night: From 4 to 8 p.m., Burlington’s city-wide shop-hop with punch cards and the chance to win prizes. Visit the Light Up the Night Facebook page for details.
Wine Glass Painting: 5 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Create personal wine glass. Cost: $15 per person. Part of Abbey’s Girls Getaway Weekend package. Visit the Abbey Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Yoga & Mimosas: 9 a.m., The Abbey Resort. Guided yoga session. Cost $10, with price including one mimosa. Part of Abbey’s Girls Getaway Weekend package. Visit the Abbey Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Holiday Showcase: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Abbey Resort. Over 30 vendors. Cash bar. Entry fee complimentary. Part of Abbey’s Girls Getaway Weekend package. Visit the Abbey Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Create N’ Sip: 3 p.m., The Abbey Resort. Decorate a wooden board with holiday stencils in the Harbor Ballroom. Cost: $45 per person. Part of Abbey’s Girls Getaway Weekend package. Visit the Abbey Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Cocktail Creation Class: 5 p.m., The Abbey Resort. Learn how to make four craft cocktails. Cost $45 per person. Part of Abbey’s Girls Getaway Weekend package. Visit the Abbey Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Big Ticket Raffle: 7 to 10 p.m., Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien. Delavan and Darien area art and football programs fundraiser, with rock music by Cherry Pie.
Monday, Nov. 23
Gala Gets Thankful: 7 p.m. UW-Whitewater’s Music Department virtual fundraiser, featuring works from current UW-W music students, faculty and more. General admission starts at $13. Visit tickets.uww.edu.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Christmas Tree Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tommi’s Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, town of Geneva. Christmas trees on display, with photographer taking family photos by the trees. Free hot cocoa, holiday decoration sale. Visit Tommi’s Garden Blooms Facebook page for details.
