Happenings: Delavan's Fresh Market kicks off Thursday night, June 3 and more

The Aquaducks perform free shows every Thursday night in the summer.

For more information, visit the Aquaducks Facebook page.

Other events:

What’s In the Sky? Tuesday, June 8, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom program with the Lake Geneva Public Library and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.

Lake Geneva Community Read Zoom event Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Julia Goldstein, author of “Rethink the Bins: Your Guide to Smart Recycling and Less Household Waste,” the event is free. Register via the Lake Geneva Public Library Facebook page.

Following the Yellow Brick Road: The Life of Judy Garland June 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Historian Michelle Gibbons discusses the entertainer on what would have been her 99th birthday during the free program.

Sunshine & Stories begins Friday, June 11, at Delavan Community Park. A collaboration between the Aram and Barrett Memorial libraries in Delavan and Williams Bay, respectively, the event happens one Friday each month, ending Aug. 13. It is literally a walk in the park — with snacks, stories and silliness.