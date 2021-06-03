Happenings: Delavan's Fresh Market kicks off Thursday night, June 3 and more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Delavan’s Fresh Market — which includes produce, artisans, food, crafts and a flea market — started Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Located at 202 E. Walworth Ave., the event will occur every Thursday through Sept. 16.
Visit the market or Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages for more information.
Swing Dancing and Craft Cocktails is June 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Maxwell’s first swing dance event of the summer is paired with Sipsmith signature cocktails and goodie giveaways all night long.
Event has three time slots to learn the basics of swing dancing — 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Open swing starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets $35 each. Spaces are limited. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page to purchase or call 262-248-9711 with questions.
The Rustic Road Rally is Friday through Sunday, June 4 to 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
This is a new event by the Rustic Road Riders, with plenty of activities for motorcycle enthusiasts and bikers of all skill levels.
At the rally, expect live music, flat track racing, a chopper show, pin-up and beard contests, arm wrestling and more. The Riders’ Seventh Annual Rustic Road Run is on Saturday, June 6.
Visit the Rustic Road Riders Facebook page for ticket pricing and more information.
The town of Delavan’s Lakefest is Saturday, June 5, at Delavan Community Park, corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.
Kicking off Lakefest is a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m. Children’s activities start at 9 a.m.
Southern Wakes United will put on a water ski show at 11 a.m.
Visit the Delavan Community Park Facebook page for details and updates.
East Troy Railroad Museum’s Gourmet Mac-N-Cheese Dinner Train is June 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Train departs from the depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, with tables for two and four in the dinner cars.
Menu centers on Mac-N-Cheese served family style — Cavatappi noodles with a three-cheese blend and toppings on the side, including pulled pork, bacon, broccoli, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes.
Tickets $49. Visit eastroyrr.org to purchase.
Model A Day is Sunday, June 6, in downtown Sharon.
Now in its 24th year, the event features a fashion show, cake walk, vendors, crafters and live music, including a performance by the Crystal Lake Community Band.
Ford Model A cars will be on display throughout the downtown area.
Other events this weekend:
Lake Geneva’s First Fridays June 4, downtown Lake Geneva. Special sales, activities, demos, live music and more at participating businesses. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva and VISIT Lake Geneva Facebook pages for updates.
Loop Day June 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 100 block of East Chestnut Street, in downtown Burlington. Live music, family activities, tours, presentations by the Burlington police and fire departments.
Juried Photography Art Show June 5, 4 to 7 p.m., The Loop Commons, 488 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Local photographers of all ages can enter up to three pieces. Fee is $15 per photo. Visit the Loop Commons Facebook page for entry link and more details.
Next week
The Browns Lake Aquaducks have a free water ski show scheduled Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Fischer Park, Burlington. While there is no charge to attend, donations will be accepted.
The Aquaducks perform free shows every Thursday night in the summer.
For more information, visit the Aquaducks Facebook page.
Other events:
What’s In the Sky? Tuesday, June 8, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom program with the Lake Geneva Public Library and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Lake Geneva Community Read Zoom event Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Julia Goldstein, author of “Rethink the Bins: Your Guide to Smart Recycling and Less Household Waste,” the event is free. Register via the Lake Geneva Public Library Facebook page.
Following the Yellow Brick Road: The Life of Judy Garland June 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Historian Michelle Gibbons discusses the entertainer on what would have been her 99th birthday during the free program.
Sunshine & Stories begins Friday, June 11, at Delavan Community Park. A collaboration between the Aram and Barrett Memorial libraries in Delavan and Williams Bay, respectively, the event happens one Friday each month, ending Aug. 13. It is literally a walk in the park — with snacks, stories and silliness.
11th Annual Clubs for Club Golf Outing Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m., at Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan. Cost is $90 per golfer to register, or $360 per foursome. Also includes silent auction, lunch and dinner. Supports the Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County. Visit the club’s Facebook page to register.
Food truck fundraiser for service members June 12, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien. Family-friendly event with food, drink, 50/50 raffle and live music.
Friends Wedding Dress Drinking Day Sunday, June 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.