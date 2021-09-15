Happenings: Delavan's Scarecrow Fest promises fun for the whole family

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Family fun at Scarecrow Fest

A petting zoo, craft and vendor fair — and of course, scarecrows — are part of the 21st Annual Scarecrow Fest Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown Delavan.

Numerous activities are slated for the event, which runs throughout the day.

The downtown area will be decorated with scarecrows.

There will also be DIY scarecrow building workshops, free pumpkins, food trucks, children’s activities and live music by the Sonic Boomers and Paulie and the Poor Boys.

The petting zoo features friendly critters from GEE Funny Farm LLC, which is partnering with Aram Public Library to provide the chance to interact with the animals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave.

The Scarecrow Fest 2021 Classic Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect to see classic or modified cars and trucks, any make and model.