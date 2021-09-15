Happenings: Delavan's Scarecrow Fest promises fun for the whole family

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Family fun at Scarecrow Fest
A petting zoo, craft and vendor fair — and of course, scarecrows — are part of the 21st Annual Scarecrow Fest Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown Delavan.
Numerous activities are slated for the event, which runs throughout the day.
The downtown area will be decorated with scarecrows.
There will also be DIY scarecrow building workshops, free pumpkins, food trucks, children’s activities and live music by the Sonic Boomers and Paulie and the Poor Boys.
The petting zoo features friendly critters from GEE Funny Farm LLC, which is partnering with Aram Public Library to provide the chance to interact with the animals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave.
The Scarecrow Fest 2021 Classic Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect to see classic or modified cars and trucks, any make and model.
Scarecrow Fest is sponsored by the Downtown Business Association, Delavan Historic Foundation, Visit Delavan, Connect Communities and the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Also connected to the event is a concert featuring Pink Floyd tribute act Pink Fraud with Laser Fusion at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Opening act Will Darling takes to the stage at 7 p.m. Around 8 p.m., the Pink Fraud/Laser Fusion show is expected to begin.
Scarecrow Fest is free to attend.
For more information on Scarecrow Fest, go to VisitDelavan.com or call 262-728-6000.
For more about the Pink Fraud/Laser Fusion show, visit www.phoenixparkbandshell.com.
More events
Wednesday, Sept. 15
September Book Club of Lake Geneva Public Library meeting 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Discussion will be about “There There” by Tommy Orange. Meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. Register for Zoom portion by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Beer & Bourbon Cruise 6 to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Head out on Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen while sampling and savoring Lakefront Brewery brews and Woodford Reserve Distillery bourbon. Cost $85 per person. For full menu and pairings, visit lakelawnresort.com.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Gentle Chair Yoga 10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Sept. 17
FALZ FEST Alzheimer’s fundraiser by Primex Family of Companies and Lot of Love 5 to 9 p.m., 965 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Includes bags, food trucks, kids area, raffles, silent auction, live music by Karen Shook, and beer, wine and soda. Tickets $15 for ages 12 and older, free for younger children. Visit event page to purchase tickets and for more information.
Big Foot at the Movies 5 p.m., Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St., Sharon. Movie to be announced. Admission $1, concessions available.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Walk to End Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m., Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Opening ceremony 9:40 a.m. Emcee is Aaron Sims, Milwaukee Admirals announcer. There will also be a Promise Garden ceremony before the walk. The walk begins 10 a.m. Participants will walk on Geneva Lake Shore Path. After, they will receive complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by Lake Geneva Jaycees, donated by Piggly Wiggly. Petty Thieves will perform at the event. visit act.alz.org/Walworth to register and for more details.
Generosity Day 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wehmhoff Square, Burlington. Thrivent Community-Shoreline Group’s morning of volunteer projects to help churches, residents and other organizations. Participants can sign up for an existing project or organize their own. Free lunch provided. Call 262-757-0199.
Wisconsin American Legion First District POW/MIA Silent March, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. A solemn procession to reflect and remember all unaccounted for U.S. military personnel who served during wartime. Registration 9 a.m. March steps off 11 a.m. to Veterans Park for ceremony at 11:30 a.m. After, participants can gather at Broken Spoke for fellowship with food and beverages to purchase. Call Casey Juszczyk at 847-942-0829 or Bob Miller at 262-745-1603 for more information.
1/2 Way to St. Patrick’s Day party 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Shamrocks, green beer, various drink specials and free party favors.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Pancake Breakfast Fly-in Car Show 7 a.m. to noon, East Troy Airport, 2085 County Road L, East Troy. Milwaukee Sky Knights skydivers will perform. Also raffles. Free parking and admission.
Monday, Sept. 20
Tee Up Fore the Cure, Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. ITU AbsorbTech’s annual fundraiser to benefit Type 1 diabetes research. Each foursome will be paired with a local sports or media celebrity. Shotgun start 11 a.m., reception to follow. Cost $500 per individual, $2,000 per foursome. Fee includes a premium gift, lunch, dinner, auctions, hole contest prizes and more. Visit teeupforethecure.com to register and for more details.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
25th Annual Nestle Toll House Chocolate City Open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7737 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Golfing event by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. Raffles and hole prizes. Cost is $125 per person, $500 per foursome, $25 for dinner only and $50 for a “Don’t Hassle Me” bag, which includes raffle tickets and more. Event is open to the public. Visit burlingtonchamber.org for more information.
The Scrappers Quilt Guild hosts Lois Wilhelm for a lecture and trunk show on quilts of the 1930s and 40s at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free to attend, call Robin Rogers at 708-829-0099 with questions.
Jim Boardman, of the Walworth County Historical Society, is giving a presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave., Fontana. Learn about the history of the society, its museums and a little local history. Space is limited, call 262-275-5107 to reserve a spot.
Thursday, Sept. 23
The Big Taste Gala 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Eight wine stations, passed light appetizers from Lake Life Market, music by Cole Brandt. Tickets $75 plus tax. Visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Friday, Sept. 24
Night Sky Viewing with GLAS 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva. View planets, the moon, star clusters and more with large outreach telescopes. No registration required.
Saturday, Sept. 25-
Sunday, Sept. 26
Corn Stock, Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Hours are Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two days of live music, dance exhibitions, plus wagon rides, fall decorations, a corn maze and more. Check Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fifth Annual Rise Up For Grant Big Bass Tournament, Williams Bay boat launch, Geneva Lake. Registration 6:30 a.m. Pre-tournament meeting 7:45 a.m. Cost is $175 per boat. Two anglers per boat, but a third can be added for a suggested donation of $50. Fundraiser for Rise Up For Grant and the Batten Disease Support and Research Association. Tournament pays back 50 percent for top three heaviest bass, with $2,500 first-place, based on 60 boats. Weigh-in one fish per team. Minimum fish length is 14 inches. More details on the event Facebook page.
Fall Boat, Car & RV Auction, Inspiration Ministries, N2270 State Road 67, Walworth. Registration 9 a.m. Auction starts 10 a.m. Visit Inspiration Ministries’ Facebook page for updates on auction items and more details.
National Woodie Club’s Fourth Annual Car Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. A “Woodie” is a wood-paneled station wagon. Over 50 classic Woodies are expected to be on display from around the country.
Sage Meadow Family Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sage Meadow Assisted Living & Memory Care, 6722 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Older guests can take a trishaw-piloted bike ride courtesy of Cycling Without Age. Also there will be live music, a complimentary fall picnic luncheon, pumpkin decorating and face painting. Guests can also tour the recently remodeled facility. To reserve a spot, call Amanda at 262-960-4796 or email agrzetic@encorecares.com.
Seventh Annual HOOPSFEST Bags Tournament check-in 11 a.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois. Bags tournament starts at noon. Cost is $40 per team. Live music starting at 1:30 p.m. Performing are John Ballantyne Group, PB&J, The Allstars and Sugar Highway. Visit the Hoops Facebook page for more details.
FUNdraiser for the Bandshell noon to 6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Fundraiser for the Phoenix Park Bandshell includes a motorcycle ride, basket raffles and more. For bands playing at the event, see this week’s Live Music listing.
Legends and Landmarks of Lake Geneva Walking Tour 6 to 7:30 p.m., Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tour downtown Lake Geneva and the Maple Park neighborhood. Guided tour is about 1.5 miles. Developed by the Wisconsin Historical Society, Black Point Estate & Gardens, the Lake Geneva Preservation Commission and the Geneva Lake Museum. Cost $10 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.