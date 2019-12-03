Happenings: Dress warm, go early

There are two simple rules to ensure a comfortable holiday parade experience.

They’re so simple, in fact, that I rarely follow them. As a result, I usually head back to my car after a wintertime parade feeling the onset of hypothermia and cardiac arrest.

It’s easy to avoid such unpleasantness by going early to a parade and dressing warmly, two things I have struggled with most of my life.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Lake Geneva’s 44th annual Electric Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. Take my advice: Arrive at 4 p.m. or earlier.

It is my experience that parking options dwindle rapidly in the hour before the parade kicks off.

Two years ago, we got to Lake Geneva a half-hour before the parade and spent 20 minutes hunting for a parking spot.

The closest I could find to Broad Street was the Eastview School lot, near the skate park.

Not a bad walk if one has a winter coat, a scarf, hat, gloves — things seasoned Wisconsinites should not leave home without in December.