Happenings: Driehaus memorial fireworks, Lake Geneva Film Club returns & more

This is the first club screening since the COVID-19 pandemic, before which the club regularly hosted screenings at the theater, which is located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

For those of a certain age, it is hard to imagine there are those who have not heard of this Steven Spielberg-directed classic in which a shark terrorizes a seaside resort community.

Starring Roy Schneider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, “Jaws” still makes it into articles about the scariest films of all time. Fun fact: The movie is rated PG.

Tickets are $10, cash only, at the door. All of the ticket sales will go to the Never Say Never Playland, a playground project for children with special needs.

Visit the film club’s Facebook page for more details.

For those curious about the origin of those “You’re killing me, Smalls!” T-shirts, head to July 23 for “The Sandlot,” playing at 8:30 p.m., at Fontana Beach, Fontana.

Big Foot Recreation District is hosting the event, where guests can watch the movie on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable outdoor screen. Admission is $1, weather permitting.