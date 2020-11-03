Happenings: Drink, shop & laugh in Geneva Lake area

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
Holiday sales
The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s Holiday Open House is Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6 through 8.
During the three-day event, special guests will be at the shop, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Chef John Bogan, of the Lake Geneva School of Cooking, will be there Nov. 6 and 7, from noon to 3 p.m.
Karen Flattum, from Simon Pearce, will be engraving items for free Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mary Lundquist will be offering personalized signs and ornaments Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.
Other specials will be offered during the event, while special cleaning, UV “wanding” and capacity control will be in place to ensure a safe event.
Visit www.cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.
The Aram Public Library will be selling holiday-themed ornaments from Nov. 14 through December, while supplies last.
Through the generosity of Tom and Bonnie McQueen, of White Swan Pewter, specially made ornaments will be sold at the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Each finely-crafted pewter ornament comes individually gift-boxed. There are 10 different designs for sale, with each ornament priced at $10.
A member of the Friends of Aram board will be available at the library on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon to help shoppers with their selections.
The library also has a “Wrap It Yourself” program, with supplies provided for free.
For more information, call 262-728-3111, email friends@aramlibrary.org or visit aramlibrary.org.
Weekend with a brewery
Drink beer, learn about beer and enjoy a five-course meal that pairs perfectly with the beers by Great Lakes Brewing Company.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Ohio’s first microbrewery will share its story as well as some samples during A Weekend With Great Lakes Brewery.
The evening dinner will be prepared by Abbey Executive Chef Joshua North.
More details will be announced soon. For updates, visit theabbeyresort.com.
Laughs at the Grapevine
Comedy Night at Grapevine Theater is Saturday, Nov. 7, with shows starting at 6 and 8 p.m.
Audiences can either tune virtually or purchase a ticket to attend. Seating is limited and socially distanced.
Tickets to attend live are $30. Price includes a glass of wine. The Zoom Party ticket is $25.
Call The Bottle Shop at 262-348-9643 or visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more details.
Grapevine is located at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, next door to The Bottle Shop.
Fall bingo on Delavan Lake
The Fall Color BINGO Boat Cruise is winding down, with the last two dates Wednesdays, Nov. 4 and 11.
Witness autumn on Delavan Lake while playing bingo and more aboard the Lake Lawn Queen at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The cruise is from noon to 2:30 p.m. Boarding starts 11:45 a.m.
Lunch and a cash bar are part of the affair. Menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, turkey bacon club sandwich and a warm apple crisp.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and older, $15 for children ages 4 to 12.
Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more details.
Zoom!
One program being hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library is about ghosts. The other is about a president who has long since passed this realm.
“The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns and Elections!” is Nov. 5, while “Visiting the Beyond” is Nov. 13.
In “Lincoln,” the 16th U.S. president describes his campaign experiences over his lengthy career, from his beginnings in 1832 to 1864, when he strove to unite a fractured nation.
The Nov. 5 Zoom program is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Halloween or not, ghosts are still around us, according to YouTuber and paranormal investigator Curt Strutz, who leads a journey into some of the nation’s most haunted locations in “Visiting the Beyond.”
The Zoom program is from 6 to 7 p.m.
To participate in either program, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
