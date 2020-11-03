Happenings: Drink, shop & laugh in Geneva Lake area

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations and other changes to the information below.

To have an event appear in this column, send us an email at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Holiday sales

The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s Holiday Open House is Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6 through 8.

During the three-day event, special guests will be at the shop, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Chef John Bogan, of the Lake Geneva School of Cooking, will be there Nov. 6 and 7, from noon to 3 p.m.

Karen Flattum, from Simon Pearce, will be engraving items for free Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Lundquist will be offering personalized signs and ornaments Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Other specials will be offered during the event, while special cleaning, UV “wanding” and capacity control will be in place to ensure a safe event.