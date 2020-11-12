Happenings: Drive-through meals, fundraisers & holiday decor

Simple Café is having a Friendsgiving Feast Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Menu includes roasted whole chicken, herb potatoes, carrots and green beans; Simple Bakery bread pudding; and fresh baked rolls. Cost is $55 for the meal, which serves four. The whole chicken is about 3 to 4 pounds.

Located in the parking lot at 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva, people can pick up their dinners during the drive-through event. Dinners are packed cold, with reheat instructions.

Add-ons are also available, and Simple is also serving as a donation site for the pantry.

Visit the Simple Café Facebook page for details.

The Facebook page for the event states that the idea was to provide one great dinner before all the stress of Thanksgiving, plus it will help the Walworth County Food Pantry.

Speaking of helping the community, the Delavan and Darien area art and football programs will benefit from the Big Ticket Raffle Saturday, Nov. 21, at Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien.

The event is from 7 to 10 p.m., with rock music by Cherry Pie. Raffle payout is $5,000, according to the Delavan Darien Schools Art Booster Facebook page.