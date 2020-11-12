Happenings: Drive-through meals, fundraisers & holiday decor

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations and other changes to the information below.
Grab a bite
If food is on your mind, check out these upcoming events. Some of them will help the community.
The Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ Turkey Dinner is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 111 Fremont St., Walworth.
Dinner begins at 3 p.m. Menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, rolls, cranberry sauce and piece.
Event is drive-through only, lasting until all dinners are sold.
A Rock Central fundraiser is Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Noodles & Company, 351 Peller Road, Lake Geneva.
Between 4 and 8 p.m., 25% of proceeds will go to the area nonprofit music school. Mention Rock Center or use the online code “giving25.”
Simple Café is having a Friendsgiving Feast Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Menu includes roasted whole chicken, herb potatoes, carrots and green beans; Simple Bakery bread pudding; and fresh baked rolls. Cost is $55 for the meal, which serves four. The whole chicken is about 3 to 4 pounds.
Located in the parking lot at 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva, people can pick up their dinners during the drive-through event. Dinners are packed cold, with reheat instructions.
Add-ons are also available, and Simple is also serving as a donation site for the pantry.
Visit the Simple Café Facebook page for details.
The Facebook page for the event states that the idea was to provide one great dinner before all the stress of Thanksgiving, plus it will help the Walworth County Food Pantry.
Speaking of helping the community, the Delavan and Darien area art and football programs will benefit from the Big Ticket Raffle Saturday, Nov. 21, at Darien West Park, 357 W. Madison St., Darien.
The event is from 7 to 10 p.m., with rock music by Cherry Pie. Raffle payout is $5,000, according to the Delavan Darien Schools Art Booster Facebook page.
Holiday decorations
The Aram Public Library will be selling holiday-themed ornaments from Nov. 14 through December, while supplies last.
Ornaments will be sold at the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, priced at $10 each.
A member of the Friends of Aram board will be available at the library on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon to help shoppers with their selections.
For more information, call 262-728-3111, email friends@aramlibrary.org or visit aramlibrary.org.
Spruce up the house with a DIY project at the Holiday Porch Pot Workshop Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Burlington Garden Center, 5205 Mormon Road, Burlington.
Masks are required, and participants should bring their own pruners.
The center will help participants make a fresh pot, which has a base price of $29.99. Price includes 13-inch fiber pot with soil, fresh evergreen boughs and red twig dogwood.
Visit the Burlington Garden Center Facebook page for more details.
The Holiday Market is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Over 30 crafters and direct sales vendors are expected. There will also be a bake sale and concessions.
Event will follow all safety regulations set by the state of Wisconsin.
Fun at The Abbey
The next two weekends are chock full of fun at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
A Weekend With Great Lakes Brewery is Nov. 13 and 14.
Drink beer, learn about beer and enjoy a five-course meal that pairs perfectly with the beers by Great Lakes Brewing Company. The evening dinner will be prepared by Abbey Executive Chef Joshua North. More details will be announced soon.
Enjoy wine, yoga and more during Girls Getaway Weekend Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21.
The weekend kicks off Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., with Wine Glass Painting. On Nov. 21, Yoga & Mimosas starts at 9 a.m. Create N’ Sip is at 3 p.m., and a Cocktail Creation Class is at 5 p.m.
Registration is required for each Girls Getaway event. Costs begin at $15 for Wine Glass Painting, $10 for Yoga & Mimosas, and $45 each for Create N’ Sip and the Cocktail Creation Class.
For details on both events, visit theabbeyresort.com.
