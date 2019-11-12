Happenings: Drums, drama & detective work

I go on a scavenger hunt almost every day, but I suspect that looking for my pen or my house keys isn’t nearly as fun as something like Clear Water Outdoor’s Third Annual Adventure Scavenger Hunt.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, teams of up to five people will depart from Clear Water, 744 W. Main St., in downtown Lake Geneva, with a map and a list of clues.
The goal is for team members to find as many items as they can in 90 minutes.
As for the first-place winners, they will each receive a $50 gift certificate for Mountain Khakis.
Second-place winners receive a six-pack of Spotted Cow and a six-pack of brats courtesy of Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Whoever brings in the most nonperishable items for the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank wins a pair of slippers from OluKai.
Entry fee is $50 per team.
Check-in is 3 p.m. Hunt starts 3:30 p.m., ends at 5 p.m.
Visit the event page on Facebook for more details.
Make some noise
It is rare that children get the chance to cut loose on a variety of percussion instruments, but to do so in a public library? Is that even legal?
Apparently it is.
On Nov. 16, music teacher Ryan Meisel leads Drums! And Other Instruments, an interactive music-making session for ages 4 to 11 at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Meisel will bring his drums, bells, shakers to the session, which is from 11 a.m. to noon.
Making music helps children express themselves, builds confidence, improves cognitive and motor skills — there are lots of reasons why something like this is good.
Personally, I wish there was no age limit. When you’ve been told to be quiet in libraries as often as I have, the chance to jam in one feels special.
Visit www.lakegenevalib.wi.us for more event details.
Live comedy
Memorizing lines, knowing where and when to stand, being someone else — it takes a lot to bring a story to life on a stage.
Thankfully, there are groups such as the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild realizing their passion for theater.
The guild performs “The Dining Room” Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 13 and 15, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Nov. 13 performance starts at 7:30 p.m. On Nov. 15, the show begins at 10 a.m.
Written by A.R. Gurney, the comedy of manners transpires over different time periods, involving different families which have in their possession the same set of dining room furniture.
“We felt it is a perfect fit for the Thanksgiving season, when we gather around our own dining room tables,” said producer Gail Baccetti.
Everyone should see a play at least once in their lives, and with guild shows, guests can also support worthwhile causes by donating $10 to see the play.
This month, donation proceeds will go to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Stand-up comedy also seems be thriving in the area, and on Nov. 16, Marz Timms performs at Geneva Theater.
Timms, of the Netflix show “Easy,” headlines a show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Other happenings
Chapel On The Hill is hosting a free community meal Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.
Families that missed this year’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” and want to see it with an audience have their chance to catch the film Friday, Nov. 22, at Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. The Big Foot Recreation Department is showing the movie will play on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen. Show starts 6 p.m. Admission $1.
Trinity Church Youth Ministry’s Holiday Market is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, the market will have over 30 vendors, a bake sale and concessions. Guests can participate in a Christmas Tree canvas dot painting project for $5. Proceeds from bake sale and concessions benefit the youth ministry. Call 262-279-3052 for more information.