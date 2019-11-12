Happenings: Drums, drama & detective work

Written by A.R. Gurney, the comedy of manners transpires over different time periods, involving different families which have in their possession the same set of dining room furniture.

“We felt it is a perfect fit for the Thanksgiving season, when we gather around our own dining room tables,” said producer Gail Baccetti.

Everyone should see a play at least once in their lives, and with guild shows, guests can also support worthwhile causes by donating $10 to see the play.

This month, donation proceeds will go to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.

Stand-up comedy also seems be thriving in the area, and on Nov. 16, Marz Timms performs at Geneva Theater.

Timms, of the Netflix show “Easy,” headlines a show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Other happenings

Chapel On The Hill is hosting a free community meal Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.