Happenings: East Troy's full Memorial Day weekend, plus Delavan's Lakefest

May 28-30: Corn, beer & more in East TroyThere are a few events in East Troy over Memorial Day weekend.
The 29th Annual Community Wide Rummage Sale is Friday through Sunday, May 28 through 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access the map on easttroy.org for locations during the event, which is presented by the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is also organizing the 44th Annual Corn & Brat Roast May 28 to 30 at the East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.
Hours are May 28, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and May 29 and 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The event offers sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer — plus live music by Hoi Polloi, Spare Change Band, Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To, Paulie & the Poor Boys and DJ JJJ.
On May 29 at 11 a.m., Eric Grossmeyer of AntiqueWisconsin.com will host an “Antique Roadshow”-style appraisal.
Visit easttroy.org for a full Corn & Brat Roast activity schedule.
But what about beer? The Sixth Annual East Troy Beerfest is at the park May 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Boasting unlimited samples of over 55 craft beers throughout the area, there will also be a DRINKO and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making, souvenir tasting glass and music by DJ JJJ.
For Beerfest, general admission tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Visit www.easttroy.org for more information.
May 28-31: Beer tent in Burlington
The Burlington Jamboree Beer Tent is May 28 to 31, at 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington.
Event features rides, carnival games, music — and, of course, the beer tent.
Presented by the Burlington Lions Club and North American Midway Entertainment, the Jamboree starts May 28 at 5 p.m., then at noon May 29 through 31. Every day is a wristband special, $30 per person.
Unlimited Jamboree rides are available with a $55 “Mega Band” on sale May 28 and 29.
On May 28, Rambling Nash Entertainment will DJ classic rock from 5 to 8 p.m., then rock and dance music from the 80s and 90s from 8 to 11 p.m.
Feel good favorites will be played May 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Rocking country is on tap from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
On May 30, it’s oldies from 1 to 3 p.m., feel good favorites from 3 to 8 p.m., then DJ’s choice from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Monday May 31, total request music is from 1 p.m. to close.
June 5: Town of Delavan’s Lakefest
The town of Delavan’s Lakefest is Saturday, June 5, at Delavan Community Park, located at the corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.
The event starts with a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m.
At 9 a.m., children’s activities begin. There will be a bounce house, according to the Delavan Friends of the Park.
Southern Wakes United will put on a water ski show at 11 a.m.
“Some of our alumni attending the show will remember skiing in front of Lake Lawn Resort years ago,” said Leslie Gostomski, of Southern Wakes United.
June 6: Sharon’
s Model A Day
Take a trip back in time to the 1920s Sunday, June 6, at the 24th annual Model A Days in downtown Sharon.
Event features a fashion show, cake walk, vendors, crafters and live music, including a performance by the Crystal Lake Community Band.
Ford Model A cars will be on display throughout the downtown area.
Historic Downtown Sharon states on its Facebook page that it is working with Rock Ford A’s Model A Club on the event.
Based in Rockford, Illinois, the club has been active in the restoration and touring of Model As since 1967.
Other happenings
16th Annual Scholarship Golf Outing & Dinner Thursday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Abbey Springs, 1 Country Club Drive, Fontana. The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s event helps fund scholarships for students at Williams Bay, Faith Christian and Big Foot high schools. Cost $40 dinner only, $125 individual, $500 for foursome. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more details.
Wisco Art Collective Art Exhibit May 27, 6 to 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Free to attend. Featured artist: David John Dietrich. Meet and greet with the artist, who works in various genres. call 262-248-0606 or visit www.LGHOM.com for more information.
Community Wide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29 in Williams Bay. Central sale is at the Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, on both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up a map to community rummage sales at the Field House.
Elkhorn Area High School’s Ninth Annual Car Show Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m., at the school, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Organized by auto shop students, all proceeds go toward the school’s auto program. All makes and models welcome at the show.
Main Street Outdoor Market May 29, 11 am. to 4 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring vendors of jams, pottery, chocolates and a complimentary wine tasting — weather permitting.
Rubber Duck Races May 29, starting at 1 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort W4086 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Visit Papa’s Blue Spruce Facebook page for updates.
Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day parade is May 31, forming at 9:45 a.m. at Broad and Wisconsin streets, by Horticultural Hall. The Wisconsin American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade will march on Broad, past the Riviera, ending at Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion.
After the parade is a Memorial Day observance led by retired U.S. Air Force Msgt. Bob Miller, master of ceremonies. Lake Geneva Middle School bands performing, under direction from Amanda Krause. Cenotaph service directed by Matt Roemer, of Badger High School. Post 24’s Honor Guard will fire three volleys as a salute.
Williams Bay’s Memorial Day parade: May 31, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Clover to Cherry streets, leading to Edgewater Park. Williams Bay’s schools, civic and youth groups and service organizations will participate.
Ceremony 11 a.m. at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial, including a VFW presentation and music by the Williams Bay High School Band and Choir. Also, a presentation on milestone dates in history and a wreath ceremony. To participate, contact Ron Grabski at RGrabber2@gmail.com.
Memorial Day ceremony May 31, at 10:30 a.m., corner of North Railroad and Church streets, Lyons.
Twin Lakes has its Memorial Day parade Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. Staging at 10 a.m. at Lance Park. From the park, the parade will travel to American Legion Post 544 on Lance Drive, East Main Street and South Lake Avenue, then Legion Drive.
The Post also has Memorial Day observances planned for 9 a.m., at Mound Prairie Cemetery, 39000 104th St.; 9:30 a.m. St. John’s Cemetery, Highway KD; and 10 a.m. at the post building, 989 Legion Drive.
American Legion Loomis-Martin Post 188 Memorial Day observance and East Troy VFW Post 7501 May 31, 11 a.m., East Troy Village Square Park.
Lake Geneva’s First Fridays Friday, June 4, downtown Lake Geneva. Special sales, activities, demos, live music and more at participating businesses. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva and VISIT Lake Geneva Facebook pages for updates.
Loop Day Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 100 block of East Chestnut Street, in downtown Burlington. Live music, family activities, tours, presentations by the Burlington police and fire departments.
Juried Photography Art Show June 5, 4 to 7 p.m., The Loop Commons, 488 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Local photographers of all ages can enter up to three pieces. Fee is $15 per photo. Visit the Loop Commons Facebook page for entry link and more details.