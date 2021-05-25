Happenings: East Troy's full Memorial Day weekend, plus Delavan's Lakefest

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

May 28-30: Corn, beer & more in East TroyThere are a few events in East Troy over Memorial Day weekend.

The 29th Annual Community Wide Rummage Sale is Friday through Sunday, May 28 through 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access the map on easttroy.org for locations during the event, which is presented by the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is also organizing the 44th Annual Corn & Brat Roast May 28 to 30 at the East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.

Hours are May 28, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and May 29 and 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event offers sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer — plus live music by Hoi Polloi, Spare Change Band, Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To, Paulie & the Poor Boys and DJ JJJ.

On May 29 at 11 a.m., Eric Grossmeyer of AntiqueWisconsin.com will host an “Antique Roadshow”-style appraisal.

Visit easttroy.org for a full Corn & Brat Roast activity schedule.