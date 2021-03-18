Happenings: Easter Jam, craft show, comedy & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Easter’s over a couple weeks away, but the forecast already calls for a fun holiday.
St. John’s Church in Elkhorn is planning Easter Jam, which involves a community wide family egg hunt from Sunday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 4.
“All you need is your family, a car, and a cell phone that can receive text message clues,” states St. John’s Facebook event page.
Participants can join St. John’s KIDS group in the hunt throughout Holy Week. The hunt begins at the church, located at 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn.
Family prize packs will be distributed after the hunt. To start, text join 32488 to 650-262-5837, starting March 28.
Pop-up Photos with the Easter Bunny will be Saturdays and Sundays, March 20, 21, 27 and 28, and April 3, Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Bunny will be outside for free photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 888-214-7614 for more details.
Take Home Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Williams Bay School District, 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Take the hunt home, drop off canned fruit, soups, chicken, tuna and other food to donate to the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.
A story in the March 25 Resorter will highlight more Easter-related events in the area.
Other happenings
Bird Walk at Big Foot is Saturday, March 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. The Lakeland Audubon Society’s event takes guests along park trails while looking out for birds and other wildlife. State park sticker or daily pass required. Contact Kevin Dickey at 262-729-9702 for more information.
Parking Lot Bingo March 20, 9:15 a.m. to noon, Big Foot Recreation District’s east parking lot, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Players participate from in their own vehicles, tuning into an FM radio station to hear the numbers as they are called — and honking to signify a bingo. Cost $12 per person for 10 games with three cards. Bingo games start 10 a.m. Visit district’s Facebook page for more details.
Poppin’ Pajama Party March 20, 3 to 7 p.m., Tommi’s Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, town of Geneva. Haverly & Co. event includes DIY crafts, shopping, mimosa bar, food. Pajamas required. Tickets $85. Visit haverlyandco.com/bookings-checkout/poppin-pajama-party or Tommi’s Facebook page for more information.
Comedy shows Saturdays, March 20 and 27, Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. On both dates, shows are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Performing March 20 are host Brian Good, Marcus Hendricks, Phil Landrio and Joe Lauer. Cost is $25 per ticket, plus tax, with seating limited. Ticket price includes one free drink. For ticket pricing and more information, visit The Bottle Shop Facebook page or thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Paint Galway Sheep Sunday, March 21, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Paint while sipping a cocktail. Cost $50 per person, plus Paypal fees. Visit Studio’s Facebook page for more details.
Welcome to Prohibition! Monday, March 22, 6 to 7 p.m. Free online event about history of Prohibition, hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Chocolate Pairing With Your Favorite Avant Roasts Tuesday, March 23, 6 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Sip coffee paired with chocolates at free event.
Conservation at Home Wednesday, March 24, 6 to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, March 25, 1 to 2 p.m. Free online event by Geneva Lake Conservancy offers water conservation and environmental protection education. Hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Think Spring Craft & Vendor Show Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Local vendors and upcyclers with unique crafts and more. Free admission and parking.
Book signing with Nancy Jo Nelson, author of “Lessons from the Ledge,” March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Wine Pairing Dinner March 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Maxwell, The Cheel and Vie de Vin team up to bring guests a four-course Nepalese meal, featuring a new estate wine for each course. Tickets $155, must be 21 or older. Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
A Fundraising Night to Remember! Sunday, March 28, 5 to 10 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Event features dinner and music to support the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Xeno & Joe will perform. Meal by Chef Jonathan includes lobster tail, Angus tenderloin, Brick Street Legend Salad and more. Dinner times 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets will only be sold until March 21. Cost: $125.
Mo Willems Virtual Party Saturday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. Willems is the author and illustrator of the Elephant & Piggie books. Matheson Memorial Library will have craft kits for the free event ready to pick up from March 29 to April 3. Located at 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, the library is closed April 2. Visit the Matheson Facebook page to register.