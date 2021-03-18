Happenings: Easter Jam, craft show, comedy & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Easter’s over a couple weeks away, but the forecast already calls for a fun holiday.

St. John’s Church in Elkhorn is planning Easter Jam, which involves a community wide family egg hunt from Sunday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 4.

“All you need is your family, a car, and a cell phone that can receive text message clues,” states St. John’s Facebook event page.

Participants can join St. John’s KIDS group in the hunt throughout Holy Week. The hunt begins at the church, located at 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn.

Family prize packs will be distributed after the hunt. To start, text join 32488 to 650-262-5837, starting March 28.

Pop-up Photos with the Easter Bunny will be Saturdays and Sundays, March 20, 21, 27 and 28, and April 3, Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Bunny will be outside for free photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 888-214-7614 for more details.