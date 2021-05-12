Happenings: Elkhorn's flea market returns, plus Pub & Grub Crawl

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Elkhorn’s Flea Market returns
Arguably the largest flea market in Walworth County, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market begins its 40th season Sunday, May 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Expect over 550 dealers of antiques and other vintage items at the market, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The dealers hail from around the country. According to the market’s website, elkhornantiquefleamarket.com, the primary emphasis is on dealers with all antiques and old collectibles.
Admission is $5. Event is rain or shine, with free parking.
Food will also be available inside the event.
For more information, visit the website or call 414-525-0820.
Let It Grow
The Let It Grow Women’s Weekend is Friday through Sunday, May 14 to 16, with various workshops throughout Lake Geneva over the weekend.
Registration for the entire weekend is $45. Numerous workshops have limited capacities. Some of the larger workshops and activities include:
Tristan’s Magic Show May 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Tristan Crist Magic Theater, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva. Cost $40, capacity 70.
Trivia May 14, 7 to 9 p.m., at Northsider, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Capacity 60, with teams of four recommended.
Lake Geneva School of Cooking hands-on class, buffet, wine tasting and more Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, starting at noon at the school, 727 Geneva St. Cost $85. Visit www.lakegenevaschoolofcooking.com to sign up. As of May 7, two openings were available for May 15 and nine were open for May 16.
Cocktail Cruise May 15, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Cruise Line, 812 Wrigley Drive. Geneva Lake cruise includes a boarding drink and live entertainment. Cash bar on board. Cost $40, capacity 100.
World Migratory Bird Day celebrations Sunday, May 16, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1889 County Highway H, Lake Geneva; and at the Turner Tract Hackmatack site, N545-561 Highway H, Bloomfield. Complete activities like "JeoBirdy" and a bird behavior scavenger hunt, win prizes.
Baker House Brunch May 16, with times from 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Visit www.bakerhouse1885.com/restaurant for details.
Visit lakegenevawomensweekend.com for more about workshops and other activities throughout the weekend.
Pub & Grub Crawl
The Lake Geneva Jaycees’ second annual Pub & Grub Crawl is Friday through Sunday, May 14 to 16.
For the Crawl, the Jaycees sell bracelets for $25 each. The bracelets have five food/drink tokens that can be redeemed at various local bars and restaurants.
Area hotels and retail locations are also offering special deals during the Crawl.
For a list of businesses and more details, visit pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org.
Farmers markets
The Burlington Farmers Market opened its 2021 season Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington.
The market is set for those hours every Thursday. On May 13, there will be live music from Cork N Classics.
Thursday, May 20, is Poppy Day. The American Legion will be selling poppies at the market. There will also be a VA Outreach Bus and live music by Gary T. Ricchio.
Other farmers markets already open for the season are the Lake Geneva Farmers Market, every Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva; the Twin Lakes Farmers Market, every Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 215 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes; and the Whitewater Farmers Market, every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, at Depot Museum parking lot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.
In June, the Delavan Farmers Market is set to return to Highway 11 in downtown Delavan. The market is every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Other happenings
Valor Support Brigade Troops Ride Saturday, May 15, with registration at 8:30 a.m., at Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Fundraiser for Project Veteran Muscle. Breakfast available. Kickstands up 10:15 a.m. Cost $25 a bike, $30 per couple. Raffle prizes. Wise Jennings performs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Over 20 trucks will line the streets of downtown Elkhorn. Vendors Also craft vendors, live music and other activities.
Delavan Lions Club Spring Into Summer Open Truck Show May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Delavan. Open show for all classic and modified trucks, including Jeeps, Scouts, Broncos, El Caminos and Rancheros. Food, drinks and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Delavan Lions Club. To register and for more details, visit the club’s Facebook page.
Family Scavenger Hunt: Gearin’ Up for Summer is May 22. Held by the Big Foot Recreation District in Walworth, the hunt offers families the chance to solve riddles and puzzles, taking pictures throughout the Big Foot community in an attempt to become the first family to complete the challenge. Cost is $15 per family. Visit bigfootrecreation.org for more details.