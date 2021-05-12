Happenings: Elkhorn's flea market returns, plus Pub & Grub Crawl

Pub & Grub Crawl

The Lake Geneva Jaycees’ second annual Pub & Grub Crawl is Friday through Sunday, May 14 to 16.

For the Crawl, the Jaycees sell bracelets for $25 each. The bracelets have five food/drink tokens that can be redeemed at various local bars and restaurants.

Area hotels and retail locations are also offering special deals during the Crawl.

For a list of businesses and more details, visit pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org.

Farmers markets

The Burlington Farmers Market opened its 2021 season Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington.

The market is set for those hours every Thursday. On May 13, there will be live music from Cork N Classics.

Thursday, May 20, is Poppy Day. The American Legion will be selling poppies at the market. There will also be a VA Outreach Bus and live music by Gary T. Ricchio.