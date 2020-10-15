Happenings: Elkhorn's Oktoberfest, frightfully fun Halloween stuff

Grand Geneva is at 7036 Grand Geneva Way.

Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.

To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.

Pub & Grub Crawl

The Lake Geneva Jaycees and local businesses are trying something a little different this year with the Pub & Grub Crawl Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23 to 25.

During the event, people can purchase a pull-tab wristband for $25 that comes with five tokens. The tokens can be redeemed for food or drink items at participating bars and restaurants.

There is no limit on the number of wristbands one can buy, and unused tabs can be redeemed for beverages at the 2021 Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva.