Happenings: Elkhorn's Oktoberfest, frightfully fun Halloween stuff

Roll out the barrel!
Elkhorn’s 15th annual Oktoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 17, with most activities set in Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St.
Courtesy of the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, Oktoberfest will be outside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year, the event features live music, a 5K Run/Walk, a classic car show and more — all with social distancing and other safety measures in place, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guests will find craft and commercial vendors in the park. They can walk a line on Wisconsin Street to sample local and German cuisine from over 15 food vendors.
Live music begins on the Park Stage at noon. For the All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting, which is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can explore Elkhorn.
Visit elkhornchamber.com for a full event rundown.
Frightfully fun Halloween stuff
There are various activities throughout the area for all ages to enjoy Halloween well ahead of Oct. 31.
The beloved 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” will be the drive-in movie playing Friday, Oct. 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the movie is rated PG and expected to start at 6:30 p.m.
Burlington’s Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta is the site for the Haunted Woods Walk Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24.
Tours begin at 7 p.m., with the last tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Trail takes about 40 minutes.
Masks are required, as is registration. There is also a pre-screening procedure for guests.
Cost is $6 to pre-register, $9 at the door. Visit the Haunted Hayride at Camp Ohdakota Facebook page for details.
St. John’s Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 18, at Babe Mann Park, 951 Proctor Drive, Elkhorn.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children can walk from car to car to collect candy. For safety guidelines, visit the St. John’s Church Facebook page.
Big Foot Recreation District is also hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.
The event is located in the east lot of Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Trunks will be spaced to promote social distancing, according to the district’s event page on Facebook.
Guests should bring their own hand sanitizer, but there will be stations at the event. Participants are also encouraged to wear masks, consume treats off-site and limit their time at the event to allow others to participate.
On the property of Lake Geneva’s Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, the Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. The more kid-friendly rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m.
Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. Only 15 to 20 people are allowed per wagon, according to the Dan Patch website.
Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.
New at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.
Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.
Grand Geneva is at 7036 Grand Geneva Way.
Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.
To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Pub & Grub Crawl
The Lake Geneva Jaycees and local businesses are trying something a little different this year with the Pub & Grub Crawl Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23 to 25.
During the event, people can purchase a pull-tab wristband for $25 that comes with five tokens. The tokens can be redeemed for food or drink items at participating bars and restaurants.
There is no limit on the number of wristbands one can buy, and unused tabs can be redeemed for beverages at the 2021 Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva.
Also, four local hotels are offering special group rates during the event.
Visit lakegenevajaycees.org/pubcrawl for more information.
Walking tours
Two Lake Geneva tours by the Wisconsin Historical Society are Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Sordid and Scandalous Tour is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting in front of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.
Tour covers historic gossip — including the dirt on a 1950s bank robbery, Lake Geneva ties to Prohibition-era gangsters and the legend of the Geneva Lake Sea Serpent.
Learn about notable Lake Geneva residents on the Oak Hill Cemetery Tour from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The cemetery is located at 1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva.
Each tour covers about 1.5 miles. Cost is $10 per person for the Sordid tour, $15 for the Oak Hill tour.
Reservations and face masks required. Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org or call Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake at 262-248-1888 for more details.
Other happenings
Chapel On The Hill Community Church is hosting a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17.
Antiques, household goods and many unique items will be sold in the Parish Hall at N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn.
Call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.
The Lake Geneva Public Library starts a special book sale Thursday, Oct. 15.
Featuring a large selection of used picture books priced at 50 cents each, the collection can be viewed at the library’s front desk during public access hours Monday through Saturday.
Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.
Food, beer, live music and a car and bike show are the highlights of East Troy Lions Club’s ETBT Fall Fest Oct. 16 and 17.
Event is in a heated tent at 2077 Division St., East Troy.
Rebel Grace plays Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The N.O.W. performs Oct. 17.
Visit the East Troy Lions Club—ETBT Facebook page for more details.
The Alden-Hebron Booster Club Feather Party is Oct. 18, at Crandall’s Restaurant, 10441 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Starting at 2 p.m., the event includes raffles, silent auction, food, drinks and fellowship. Visit the club’s Facebook page for details.
Want to test drive the Tesla 3, S, X or Y series? The Grand Geneva Tesla Fall Test Drive Event is Oct. 15 through 17, with slots from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Visit grandgeneva.com for details, including a link to register.
Lake Lawn Resort is hosting a Wedding Open House Oct. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.
Guests can board the Lake Lawn Queen and tour the recently renovated indoor facilities of the resort.
While advance appointments are not required, tours can be booked by calling 262-745-9214 or emailed randerson@lakelawnresort.com.
Participants will receive a $500 voucher for a Lake Lawn booking. See the Lake Lawn website for details on voucher restrictions.
The resort is at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Dream Fund Virtual Fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 16, streaming at 7:30 p.m. on the UW-Whitewater Department of Music YouTube channel.
For 12 years, the Whitewater Dream Fund has helped undocumented UW-W students living in Wisconsin and are graduates of state high schools cover the non-resident portion of their tuition.
This is the first year the annual fundraiser is going virtual, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Expect UW faculty and student vocal performances highlighting Latin American composers, performances by members of the Whitewater community, plus speakers, testimonials and art from Dream Scholar students.
