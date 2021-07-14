Happenings: Elkhorn's Ribfest, beer barons & celebrating a trip to the moon

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

Who likes ribs? Elkhorn’s Ribfest returns Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18, to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

While the event features carnival rides and a full live music schedule — with free parking and no admission charge — it’s the Community Division Rib Cookoff that draws barbecue companies from around the country.

Cookoff events happen throughout the day Sunday, July 18.

Kicking Ribfest off is a treat for bikers. The Rib Run bike show is July 15 in the middle of the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

The list of musical acts booked to perform is long, including Too Hype Crew and Hairbanger’s Ball July 15; 7th Heaven and Jonny Lyons & The Pride Friday, July 16; Bella Cain and Dueling Pianos Saturday, July 17; and Cherry Pie and Walworth County Idol July 18.

For more information, visit wisconsinribfest.com.

