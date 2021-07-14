Happenings: Elkhorn's Ribfest, beer barons & celebrating a trip to the moon

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Who likes ribs? Elkhorn’s Ribfest returns Thursday through Sunday, July 15 to 18, to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
While the event features carnival rides and a full live music schedule — with free parking and no admission charge — it’s the Community Division Rib Cookoff that draws barbecue companies from around the country.
Cookoff events happen throughout the day Sunday, July 18.
Kicking Ribfest off is a treat for bikers. The Rib Run bike show is July 15 in the middle of the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The list of musical acts booked to perform is long, including Too Hype Crew and Hairbanger’s Ball July 15; 7th Heaven and Jonny Lyons & The Pride Friday, July 16; Bella Cain and Dueling Pianos Saturday, July 17; and Cherry Pie and Walworth County Idol July 18.
For more information, visit wisconsinribfest.com.
Other events
Lake Geneva Day is July 15. Visit the newly renovated Riviera from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rededication ceremony in the Ballroom 4 p.m., followed by two performances in nearby Flat Iron Park — the Broadway Academy of Art & Dance from 5 to 6 p.m., then Swing Nouveau performs 6 to 8 p.m. Free parking for residents throughout the day.
Annual rummage sale Thursday through Saturday, July 15 to 17, at First Lutheran Church and School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Dish sets, kitchenware, women and boys clothing, two boys bikes, toys, books, a toddler bed, home decorations and more. Hours are July 15, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Bag Day, fill a bag for $7. Bag day is July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Portion of proceeds raised will go to the Lake Geneva Police Department.
Walks with Harold and other board members July 16, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Weather permitting.
Georgia Peach Pop-up Event Fridays, July 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. RSVP to purchase fresh peaches by visiting the Facebook event page.
Fantastic Fireflies with Welty Environmental Center and Aram Public Library July 16, 8 p.m., Paul Lange Arboretum, 515 N. Terrace St., Delavan. Participants will hear a firefly survival story, learn about fireflies and play games, then attempt to catch and observe fireflies on a nature hike. Fireflies will be released so guests can watch them fly.
Summer Movie in the Park July 16, 8:30 p.m., Booth Lake Memorial Park, N8465 Townline Road, East Troy. Village of East Troy Parks and Recreation Department will host a screening of “Tom and Jerry.” Free admission, concessions available, bring chair or blanket.
SMILES Open Benefit Horse Show Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, first classes start 8 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds. English show July 17, Western July 18. COVID-19 safeguards will be in place. To register and for more details, visit smilestherapeuticriding.org.
Con of the Lakes 2021 July 17 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., American Legion, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Gaming convention fundraiser for Western Kenosha County Community Library. Visit event Facebook page for more details.
Beer Barons of Lake Geneva July 17, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Boat tour departs from Lake Geneva Cruise Line, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, heading to Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake. Focus is on history of beer barons who lived or vacationed in Geneva Lake area. Guest will enjoy a beer tasting program led by Michael Rehberg. Cost $68 per person. Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more details.
Legends and Landmarks of Lake Geneva Walking Tour July 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., starting at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Hear fascinating tales about local history while on a 1.5-mile walk through Lake Geneva’s historic downtown and Maple Park neighborhood. Cost $10 per person. Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more information.
Next week
Fine Arts Camp Monday through Friday, July 19 to 23, 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Event involves teaching children how to play ukulele and guitar, piano, dancing, sign language, crafts, art, creative writing and more. Open to children who have completed 5K up to sixth-graders. Cost $30 per child. Call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com for more details.
1871: Hinge of the American Victorian Age July 19, 6 to 7 p.m., online event hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library. Program examines the year 1871 as it unfolded across the world, with a focus on Lake Geneva and Chicago. Q&A session will follow. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Science Experimentation Stations Tuesday, July 20, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Ms. Katherine and Mr. Gonzalo lead science experiments for children.
Tail Me About It with GEE Funny Farm Wednesday, July 21, 1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library backlot. Learn about and meet critters with fantastic tails.
Marcia Carmichael, author of “Putting Down Roots: Gardening Insights from Wisconsin’s Early Settlers,” gives a presentation including recipes for Irish soda, pierogi, Norwegian rhubarb custard and more Thursday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Darien Senior Center, 47 Park St., Darien.
Copy Cat Art: Your Own Take on Works of Art July 22, 1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library backlot. Call 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org for more details.
Apollo 15 50th Anniversary July 22, 6 to 10 p.m., Dunn Field, 600 Waverly St., Lake Geneva. Marking the golden anniversary of the fourth manned trip to the moon, GLAS Education will host an outdoor event that includes a presentation by aerospace educator/speaker Brian Ewenson, educational activities and telescopic observations. Register by visiting the GLAS Facebook page.
Vintage Artisan Market‘s summer edition Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, 10 a.m., Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Outdoor street market focusing on vintage, antique, reclaimed and upcycled handmade goods.
Movie Under the Stars July 23, 8 p.m., Aram Public Library. The library will hosts a screening of “My Neighbor Totoro.” Registration required to attend. Snacks provided. Call 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org.
Movies Under the Stars July 23, 8:30 p.m., Fontana Beach, Fontana. Big Foot Recreation District will screen “The Sandlot” on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable outdoor screen. Admission $1. Weather permitting.
Third Annual Outdoor Education Day July 24, 8 a.m., Richmond Hunt Club, 5016 Route 173, Richmond, Illinois. Open to ages 10 and up, the event features trap shooting, archery, fishing and more. Tickets $20. Visit event Facebook page for details.
The Town of Lyons Fire Department & Rescue Squad’s 75th Anniversary Celebration July 24, starting at 11 a.m., at Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St., Lyons. Lunch box meals with pulled pork sandwiches will be sold, as will soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Water fights around 1:30 p.m. Gun and basket raffle drawings begin at 4 p.m.