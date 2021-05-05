Happenings: Farmers Market at Horticultural Hall opens Thursday and more

The Williams Bay Historical Society is celebrating the fire department with several activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn the history of the department, meet a firefighter, tour the firehouse, see their trucks and other equipment.

Naturalist Jim Killian and a representative of the Lakeland Audubon Society will lead the Annual Migratory Bird Walk in conjunction with Day In The Bay from 7 to 9 a.m. at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.

Kishwauketoe will have a concierge table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about the conservancy there, plus there will be clothing for sale and a campfire. At 1 p.m., the conservancy will lead a guided walk.

On May 8, Dip In The Bay features $1 cones. Clear Waters Salon Spa will host a wine tasting. The Williams Bay Recreation Department will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.

Also part of Day In The Bay is the Barrett book sale, which is Friday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.; and May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music will be at Privato Bistro and Lounge from 3 to 7 p.m., with complimentary food at 4:30 p.m. Completed passports must be submitted at Privato for the 5 p.m. prize drawing.