Happenings: Farmers Market at Horticultural Hall opens Thursday and more

The Lake Geneva Farmers Market also kicked off its 2021 season Thursday, May 6, at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Market is every Thursday through Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. And that is just the start of this week's festivities.
Lots to do in Williams Bay
Get ready for Day In The Bay Saturday, May 8.
Presented by the Williams Bay Business Association, the 14th annual event has numerous activities associated with it, including dog contests and a special celebration of the village’s volunteer fire department.
On Day In The Bay, visitors can obtain a “passport” at either Barrett Memorial Library or the Lions Field House. They can have participating Williams Bay businesses mark the passports, which can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes.
The grand opening of Rex Park, a new dog park in Williams Bay, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lions Park. Event includes dog contests for prizes. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League will be selling chili dogs at Lions Park.
The Williams Bay Historical Society is celebrating the fire department with several activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn the history of the department, meet a firefighter, tour the firehouse, see their trucks and other equipment.
Naturalist Jim Killian and a representative of the Lakeland Audubon Society will lead the Annual Migratory Bird Walk in conjunction with Day In The Bay from 7 to 9 a.m. at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.
Kishwauketoe will have a concierge table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about the conservancy there, plus there will be clothing for sale and a campfire. At 1 p.m., the conservancy will lead a guided walk.
On May 8, Dip In The Bay features $1 cones. Clear Waters Salon Spa will host a wine tasting. The Williams Bay Recreation Department will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.
Also part of Day In The Bay is the Barrett book sale, which is Friday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.; and May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music will be at Privato Bistro and Lounge from 3 to 7 p.m., with complimentary food at 4:30 p.m. Completed passports must be submitted at Privato for the 5 p.m. prize drawing.
Selected entries in the Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest’s recent art contest will also be featured May 8 throughout the downtown area during Day in the Bay.
For their entries, second- through fifth-graders in Williams Bay Elementary School teacher Holly Mulhall’s class depicted “play in the Bay.”
The art from four winners and four runners-up in each grade level will be made into bookmarks to be available during the Barrett Memorial Library’s summer reading project, which starts June 7.
Can’t wait to see the entries? Check them out now until May 10 at Kishwauketoe, Barrett, Pure Family Chiropractic, GLAS Education, Pier 290, Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon, Dip in the Bay, Cashmere Cape, the Williams Bay Recreation Department office, Burroughs Flooring, Dog Harbor, Bay Centre Barber and the Geneva Lakes General Store.
Food galore in Lake Geneva
The first ever Bacon Fest is May 8 in Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Organized by Lake Geneva Regional News, the event offers a showcase for unique bacon creations by local chefs and restaurants. Expect to try foods like bacon hot dogs, bacon covered french fries, bacon nachos — even bacon desserts.
Bacon Fest features live music from the student group at Lake Geneva House of Music, plus the Gravity of Youth, the Spectaculars and the Amazing Farm Boys.
Tickets are sold out, but a waiting list is at www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-geneva-bacon-fest-tickets-143206022067.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees’ second annual Pub & Grub Crawl is Friday through Sunday, May 14 to 16.
For the Crawl, the Jaycees sell bracelets for $25 each. The bracelets have five food/drink tokens that can be redeemed at various local bars and restaurants.
Area hotels and retail locations are also offering special deals during the Crawl.
For a list of businesses and more details, visit pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org.
Also May 14 to 16 is the Let It Grow Women’s Weekend, with various workshops throughout Lake Geneva.
Workshops include Tristan’s Magic Show, Wicks n’ Sips, Trivia, Yogalaties, Wine Tasting for the Sweet, Fashion Show, Baker House Tea Time, Cocktail Cruise and more.
Registration for the entire weekend is $45.
Visit lakegenevawomens weekend.com for more information.
Mother’s Day
Looking to go out in style this Mother’s Day? Numerous area establishments have special plans for Mom’s big day Sunday, May 9.
Here are some of the breakfasts, brunches and other meals at local restaurants. For more details, visit the website or Facebook page of each business.
The Abbey Resort: Mother’s Day Brunch with a petting zoo, games, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost $49 adults, $18 ages 4 to 12.
Alpine Valley Resort: Mother’s Day Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations only.
Baker House: Champagne brunch served as a coursed luncheon from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $65.
The Geneva Inn: Grandview Restaurant is offering a special Mother’s Day menu. Prices vary. Brunch 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner 4 to 9 p.m.
Geneva National Resort & Club: Three-course meals to go or at two resort restaurants. To-Go Feast and Geneva National, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $65 for two people, $125 for four. Dinner at turf.smokehouse from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., cost $35 per person; and at Hunt Club noon to 7 p.m., $65 per person.
Grand Geneva: Geneva ChopHouse is having a breakfast buffet from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Cost $18 ages 13 and older; $12 ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Maple Lawn Ballroom lunch has various seating times between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cost $65 ages 13 and older; $32.50 ages 6 to 12; $16.25 ages 2 to 5; and complimentary for those 2 and younger.
Lake Lawn Resort: Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at Frontier Restaurant, plus a Mother’s Day Drawing to win a Calladora Spa 50-minute Image Facial; moms golf for free after 3 p.m. with a paying family member and 25-percent off women’s apparel; and special charters on the Lake Lawn Queen at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Brunch reservations required, cost $47.95 adults; $16.95 ages 4 to 12; free ages 3 and younger.
The Ridge Hotel: Mother’s Day Brunch at Crafted Restaurant, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost $39.95 adults, $19.95 ages 5 to 10, complimentary for those 4 and younger.
Other happenings
On First Fridays, 35 downtown Lake Geneva area businesses stay open from 5 to 8 p.m., offering special sales, activities and more. Happening on the first Friday of each month, the event is back Friday, May 7.
2021 Kettle Moraine Bird Festival Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bromley Woods, W5798 Greening Road, Whitewater. Geneva Lake Conservancy, Lakeland Audubon Society and Lake Geneva Avian Committee are offering bird walks through the woods, a new conservancy nature preserve. Walks are $5, or $20 for the walk with a lunch and presentation. Visit www.GenevaLakeConservancy.org.
Local author Carol L. Paur’s café tour for her children’s book “Isasnora Snores” takes her May 8 to Main Street Country Store, 320 S. Main St., Walworth. She will be there from 10 a.m. to noon, signing autographs, reading selections from the book and answering questions. On Sunday, May 16, she will be at Stillwater Coffee Company, 1560 N. Country Club Pkwy., Elkhorn.
Rock Central Meat Raffle Fundraiser May 8, 1 to 3 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Featuring music by Rock Central’s House Band. Half of the proceeds benefit Rock Central, a nonprofit community music school.
Jammin’ For the Bandshell May 8, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Fundraiser for the Phoenix Park Bandshell, with music by Under Siege starting at 9 p.m. Tickets $10.
Valor Support Brigade Troops Ride starts Saturday, May 15, with registration at 8:30 a.m., at Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Fundraiser for Project Veteran Muscle. Breakfast available. Kickstands up 10:15 a.m. Cost $25 a bike, $30 per couple. Raffle prizes. Wise Jennings performs from 2 to 5 p.m.