Happenings: First Fridays, 'free' rummage sale & outdoor winter fun

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The first Friday of each month will now be known as Lake Geneva’s First Fridays.

Starting Friday, March 5, downtown businesses participating in the new Streets of Lake Geneva program will stay open late to offer special sales, activities, demonstrations, live music and more.

Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates on which businesses will be participating in the new monthly event.

Speaking of new, Trinity Church is hosting its first ever Women’s Workshop March 5 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.

Crafts, singing and fellowship are part of the event, which costs $15 for the craft portion. Those who cannot pay the fee can contact Danielle Princivalli at 815-790-6600 or email smallgroup@trinitypelllake.com.

At the Community Rummage FREE Sale, those who need help in these trying times can find clothes, toys, household goods and more Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.