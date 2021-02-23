Happenings: First Fridays, 'free' rummage sale & outdoor winter fun

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The first Friday of each month will now be known as Lake Geneva’s First Fridays.
Starting Friday, March 5, downtown businesses participating in the new Streets of Lake Geneva program will stay open late to offer special sales, activities, demonstrations, live music and more.
Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates on which businesses will be participating in the new monthly event.
Speaking of new, Trinity Church is hosting its first ever Women’s Workshop March 5 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Crafts, singing and fellowship are part of the event, which costs $15 for the craft portion. Those who cannot pay the fee can contact Danielle Princivalli at 815-790-6600 or email smallgroup@trinitypelllake.com.
At the Community Rummage FREE Sale, those who need help in these trying times can find clothes, toys, household goods and more Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Event is at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Donations will be accepted for the event Wednesday, March 3. In addition to items for the sale, organizers are also accepting donations of food for the local food pantry.
Call 262-348-9900 for more information.
Other happenings
Learn gardening tips in the free virtual webinar “Confessions of a Black Thumb: Plants That I Have Killed (or at Least Seriously Maimed)” Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The UW-Extension program presents Dr. Brian Hudelson, director of the UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic. To register, go to go.wisc.edu/fs4qi5 or email Julie Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu.
Team Talent’s Ice Fishing Fest is Saturday, Feb. 27, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Delavan Lake. People age 18 and older can participate. General admission $65, includes prime private waterfront access to the lake, heated lodge and bathrooms, complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, fishing guides, goodie bags, free parking, bait and more. Visit Team Talent LLC or Shelby Anne Outdoors Facebook pages for details.
For fifth-grade children and younger, Princess Tea is Feb. 27, 11 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Drive, Bloomfield. Tickets $5 per person. Visit the Trinity Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.
Sunday Funday 4-course Pairing & Beer Tasting Sunday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Featuring Chef Michael Lavin, of Lake Life Catering, and Runaway Brewmaster Bernard Petersen. Tickets $75. Visit the Pier 290 Facebook page to purchase tickets and more details.
Rails to Trails Presentation Tuesday, March 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Willie Karidis, of Rails to Trails, will give a status update of the 700-mile Route of the Badger trail in Southeastern Wisconsin. Social distancing in the loft at the café, with Zoom participation available.
Dr. Seuss is the topic of the next Virtual Trivia Night March 2 at 7 p.m. hosted by Walworth’s Big Foot Recreation District. The family-friendly, all-ages event is free to attend, but participants must register at least three days in advance. Winner receives a $5 Big Foot Recreation gift certificate. Visit the district’s Facebook page to register.
The next Bird Walk at Big Foot is Saturday, March 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. The Lakeland Audubon Society’s event takes guests along park trails while looking out for birds and other wildlife. State park sticker or daily pass required. Contact Kevin Dickey at 262-729-9702 for more information.
Winter Fun Day is March 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lutherdale, N7891 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn. Reserve a two-hour slot to play in the snow at Lutherdale, which has family friendly recreation for all ages, plus equipment to toboggan, snowshoe, cross-country ski, build snow forts and more. Cost $12 for adults, $5 for children. Call 262-742-2352 for more information.
Lake Geneva Public Library hosts the Zoom program Posters and Propaganda with Black Point Monday, March 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will reexamine the origin of the poster in the 19th Century and explore its relevance in the age of COVID-19 and modern social justice movements. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the free program.