Happenings: Flea market treasures

I found it at the bottom of a large bin filled with audio cassettes that reeked of dust and cigarette ash.
When I go to flea markets I always browse the books, furniture and electronics — but mostly, I look to expand my music library with rare and interesting albums.
I’ll never forget the cassette I found below a pile of smelly rock and country tapes. It was by artists known for “space music” — the kind of sounds that used to play in planetariums.
This discovery wasn’t made at the Barnyard Bargain Bonanza Indoor Flea Market, which returns to Elkhorn Saturday, Jan. 25. Nevertheless, such an event is where rarities like this can be found.
The seller of the space music tape didn’t know what was in his bins. He had just acquired them from the family of a collector who died and didn’t go through them yet.
But he smiled after looking up the tape on eBay. Someone was selling it for $100.
He offered it to me for $60.
“The highest I’ll go is $20,” I said.
Had the owner said $30, I would have paid him.
We did not make a deal. After the encounter, I found a rip of the album on YouTube. It was OK, but I would have regretted paying $30 for it — let alone $60.
I have found probably over 100 albums at flea markets like Barnyard Bargain Bonanza that I gladly would have paid such money for — mostly for around $5 each.
The first Barnyard Bargain Bonanza of the season is Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St. Free admission, free parking and a variety of vendors will sell collectibles, crafts, garage goods and more.
For more about the Barnyard Bargain Bonanza, visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.
Winterfest 2020
With Lake Geneva’s 25th Winterfest starting Wednesday, Jan. 29, here’s a brief rundown of some of the event activities.
The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship begins Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, in Lake Geneva.
Have s’mores and listen to live music at Fireside S’mores & Sounds Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Riviera Beach.
Geneva Theater is hosting a Winter Film Fest, featuring free screenings of “Fargo” Jan. 29 and “The Shining” Jan. 30. Both movies will play at 7:30 p.m.
Winter Warm Up: Dueling Bourbon Whiskey Dinner Pairing is Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill.
For more information on activities during the five-day Winterfest, see a special event edition of “Happenings” in the Winterfest section of this week’s Resorter.
Other Happenings
Winter Wigglers: Fit Kids with Ms. Terri is Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Matheson Memorial Library. Fitness activities for kids of all ages.
Story Time with Miss Sandy is Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. Hear stories, sing songs, make a craft. Call 262-279-6188 for details.
Dance With Me! is Jan. 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Amy Mueller presents family dance party for toddlers, preschoolers and their grown-ups.
Land Grabs and Frontier Justice Walworth County Style is Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Presented by Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate and Gardens, who will take a look at “the Daniel Boone of Walworth County,” according to the library’s website. Visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us for more details.
Saving For Education is Jan. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Jim Pfeil gives a presentation on saving for future college education.
Bingo is Jan. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Military & First Responders Day of Tubing is Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. Cost $15 per person, with proof of status.
Totally Tubular 80s Party is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. Wear 80s gear, go tubing on the slopes, listen to 80s music and more. Visit Wilmot Mountain’s Facebook page for details.
Meat raffle Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.