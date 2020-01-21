Happenings: Flea market treasures

I found it at the bottom of a large bin filled with audio cassettes that reeked of dust and cigarette ash.

When I go to flea markets I always browse the books, furniture and electronics — but mostly, I look to expand my music library with rare and interesting albums.

I’ll never forget the cassette I found below a pile of smelly rock and country tapes. It was by artists known for “space music” — the kind of sounds that used to play in planetariums.

This discovery wasn’t made at the Barnyard Bargain Bonanza Indoor Flea Market, which returns to Elkhorn Saturday, Jan. 25. Nevertheless, such an event is where rarities like this can be found.

The seller of the space music tape didn’t know what was in his bins. He had just acquired them from the family of a collector who died and didn’t go through them yet.

But he smiled after looking up the tape on eBay. Someone was selling it for $100.

He offered it to me for $60.

“The highest I’ll go is $20,” I said.

Had the owner said $30, I would have paid him.