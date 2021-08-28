Happenings: Fontana fireworks Saturday Aug. 28 promises summer goes out with a bang

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Main events

The village of Fontana fireworks display is Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m.

See the display on the west end of Geneva Lake, at Fontana Beach.

Several months ago, village officials decided to postpone the community’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display to Aug. 28. There was lots of uncertainty at the time when officials needed to make a decision on if and when to continue with the display.

It has been said that the display draws around 20,000 spectators each year.

Even the U.S. National Guard comes in to help with traffic control.

Visit villageoffontana.com for more about Fontana and the fireworks display.

More events

Thursday, Aug. 26