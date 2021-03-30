Happenings: Fontana's Doggie Egg Hunt, sci-fi book club debuts, country dance party

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The hunt is on
A few Easter egg hunts are set for Saturday, April 3.
Delavan’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 9.45 a.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny, search for eggs.
Fontana’s Easter Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana. Rain, snow or shine.
Take Home Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Williams Bay High School parking lot, 25 Theatre Road, Williams Bay. Take the hunt home, drop off canned fruit, soups, chicken, tuna and other food to donate to the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.
Jaycees’ Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 12:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Free to-go Easter egg kits for home hunts Visit the Lake Geneva Jaycees Facebook page for more details.
Looking to just get photos with the Easter Bunny? Pop-up Photos with the Easter Bunny is April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Call 888-214-7614 for more details.
Several area resorts and establishments are having Easter brunches and other special activities.
See article in last week’s Resorter about Easter activities for more information.
Dogs will have to wait a week before they get their Easter fun.
Doggie Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Duck Pond Recreation Area. Participants must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination. Dogs must be on a leash.
Other happenings
Sci-fi and Fantasy Book Club debuts Thursday, April 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Zoom event hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library. Rachel Strehlow will lead the club, which is reading “Persephone Station” by Stina Leicht. Email Strehlow at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register. Call 262-249-5299 for more information.
Lake Geneva’s First Fridays Friday, April 2, 5 to 8 p.m. Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and businesses stay open late, offering sales, activities, demonstrations, promotions, live music and more. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates and more details.
Hoe Down Throw Down April 2, 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Thumbs Up’s first country dance party, featuring DJ Clinto.
The 26th Annual Walworth County Fur & Feather Swap Saturday, April 3, 7 to 10 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Connecting vendors and buyers to small animals, equipment and crafts. Lunch stand in the heated Activity Center. Masks recommended for indoor shopping. General admission $2. Visit the Walworth County Fur & Feather Facebook page for more details.
Mo Willems Virtual Party Saturday, April 3, 10:30 a.m. Willems is the author and illustrator of the Elephant & Piggie books. Matheson Memorial Library will have craft kits for the free event ready to pick up from March 29 to April 3. Located at 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, the library is closed April 2. Visit the Matheson Facebook page to register.
Community Big Read book discussion Thursday, April 8, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Zoom event hosted by Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn features “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang. To register, visit elkhorn.lib.wi.us, email crobinson@elkhorn.lib.wi.us or call 262-723-2678.
Author Carol L. Paur begins her café tour Friday, April 9, with a stop at Main Street Country Store, 320 S. Main St., Walworth. Paur will be there from 3 to 5 p.m.
Stand-up Comedy Saturday, April 10, shows 6 and 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring Rami Abushhab and Daryll Schmitz. Tickets $25 plus tax, includes one drink. Ages 21 and older can attend. Call The Bottle Shop at 262-348-9463 to purchase tickets.
Mystery Hikes Sunday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Big Foot Recreation District’s event takes hikers to various area parks and state trails. Trips range from 4 to 6 miles. Participants should have state park sticker on their vehicle. Cost $10 per hike. Open to those age 16 and older.