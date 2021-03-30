Happenings: Fontana's Doggie Egg Hunt, sci-fi book club debuts, country dance party

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The hunt is on

A few Easter egg hunts are set for Saturday, April 3.

Delavan’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 9.45 a.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny, search for eggs.

Fontana’s Easter Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana. Rain, snow or shine.

Take Home Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Williams Bay High School parking lot, 25 Theatre Road, Williams Bay. Take the hunt home, drop off canned fruit, soups, chicken, tuna and other food to donate to the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.

Jaycees’ Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 12:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Free to-go Easter egg kits for home hunts Visit the Lake Geneva Jaycees Facebook page for more details.