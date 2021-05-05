Happenings: Food galore in Lake Geneva, Mother's Day & plenty in the Bay

Kishwauketoe will have a concierge table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about the conservancy there, plus there will be clothing for sale and a campfire. At 1 p.m., the conservancy will lead a guided walk.

On May 8, Dip In The Bay features $1 cones. Clear Waters Salon Spa will host a wine tasting. The Williams Bay Recreation Department will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.

Also part of Day In The Bay is the Barrett book sale, which is Friday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.; and May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music will be at Privato Bistro and Lounge from 3 to 7 p.m., with complimentary food at 4:30 p.m. Completed passports must be submitted at Privato for the 5 p.m. prize drawing.

Selected entries in the Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest’s recent art contest will also be featured May 8 throughout the downtown area during Day in the Bay.

For their entries, second- through fifth-graders in Williams Bay Elementary School teacher Holly Mulhall’s class depicted “play in the Bay.”

The art from four winners and four runners-up in each grade level will be made into bookmarks to be available during the Barrett Memorial Library’s summer reading project, which starts June 7.