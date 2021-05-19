Happenings: Food in Elkhorn, trucks in Delavan, beer in Burlington

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
May 21: Farmers market in Williams Bay
Starting Friday, May 21, the Williams Bay
Farmers Market will be open each Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Park, in Williams Bay.
Over 50 vendors are expected to participate in the market, which supports Santa Cause — a “super charity” that helps other Walworth County charities and performs random acts of kindness throughout the community.
For more on Santa Cause, visit santacauses.org.
May 22: Food trucks in Elkhorn
Over 20 food trucks will take up an entire city block during the Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday, May 22, at Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Live music and craft and commercial vendors are also part of the fun during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
So far, the list of participating food trucks is long — including Drift, Friends on the Fly, Perk N Pickle, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Lefty’s Too, La Calle Food/Churro Trucks, Someplace Else Food Truck, Rollicious Creamery, Jakarta Cafe, Fiddlestick’s Bistro, Annie’s Burgertown, Meat on the Street, Say Cheese WI, Roll MKE, Double B’s BBQ, Trampers Oak Fire Oven, Musa Ice Cream, All About Tacos, Sandwich Sisters, Fork N Fry and Candy Cloud Company.
May 22: Truck show in Delavan
Delavan Lions Club Spring Into Summer Open Truck Show May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Delavan.
Open show for all classic and modified trucks, including Jeeps, Scouts, Broncos, El Caminos and Rancheros. Show also features food, drinks and live entertainment.
Pat McCurdy, Alyssa Dominguez and the Zac Matthews Band are scheduled to perform
Proceeds benefit the Delavan Lions Club. To register and for more details, visit the club’s Facebook page.
May 28-31: Beer tent in BurlingtonThe four-day Burlington Jamboree Beer Tent is set for Friday to Monday, May 28 to 31, at 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington.
Rides, carnival games, music — and, of course, the beer tent — are part of the event, presented by the Burlington Lions Club and North American Midway Entertainment.
Event starts May 28 at 5 p.m., then at noon May 29 through 31. Every day is a wristband special, $30 per person.
Unlimited Jamboree rides are available with a $55 “Mega Band” on sale May 28 and 29.
On May 28, Rambling Nash Entertainment will DJ classic rock from 5 to 8 p.m., then rock and dance music from the 80s and 90s from 8 to 11 p.m.
Feel good favorites will be played May 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Rocking country is on tap from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
On May 30, it’s oldies from 1 to 3 p.m., feel good favorites from 3 to 8 p.m., then DJ’s choice from 8 to 11 p.m.
It’s total request music Monday May 31, from 1 p.m. to close.
Other happenings
Family Scavenger Hunt: Gearin’ Up for Summer is May 22. Held by the Big Foot Recreation District in Walworth, the hunt offers families the chance to solve riddles and puzzles, taking pictures throughout the Big Foot community in an attempt to become the first family to complete the challenge. Cost is $15 per family. Visit bigfootrecreation.org for more details.
Rubber Duck Races Saturday, May 29, starting at 1 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort W4086 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Visit Papa’s Blue Spruce Facebook page for updates.
Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., corner of North Railroad and Church streets, Lyons.