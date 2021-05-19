Happenings: Food in Elkhorn, trucks in Delavan, beer in Burlington

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

May 21: Farmers market in Williams Bay

Starting Friday, May 21, the Williams Bay

Farmers Market will be open each Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Park, in Williams Bay.

Over 50 vendors are expected to participate in the market, which supports Santa Cause — a “super charity” that helps other Walworth County charities and performs random acts of kindness throughout the community.

For more on Santa Cause, visit santacauses.org.

May 22: Food trucks in Elkhorn

Over 20 food trucks will take up an entire city block during the Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday, May 22, at Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Live music and craft and commercial vendors are also part of the fun during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.