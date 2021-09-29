Happenings: Frights & Fall Fest in East Troy

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Fall Fest & frights in East Troy

Sure, the weather might be getting a little colder now, but at the ETBT Fall Fest, that hardly matters.

Fall Fest is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, rain or shine, under a heated tent serving food and beer.

Hosted by the East Troy Lions Club, the event will be at Rossmiller Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy.

On Oct. 1, the food and beer stand opens at 5 p.m. The band Bella Cain performs from 7 to 11 p.m.

On Oct. 2, the dart tournament starts at 1 p.m., which is also when the food and beer stand opens. Live music will be by O’Dog, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and The Now, 7 to 11 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with Walk of Terror, an East Troy haunted haunted house which opens this weekend.

Walk of Terror is also held at Rossmiller Park throughout October. Dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m.