Happenings: Frights & Fall Fest in East Troy

Fall Fest & frights in East Troy
Sure, the weather might be getting a little colder now, but at the ETBT Fall Fest, that hardly matters.
Fall Fest is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, rain or shine, under a heated tent serving food and beer.
Hosted by the East Troy Lions Club, the event will be at Rossmiller Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy.
On Oct. 1, the food and beer stand opens at 5 p.m. The band Bella Cain performs from 7 to 11 p.m.
On Oct. 2, the dart tournament starts at 1 p.m., which is also when the food and beer stand opens. Live music will be by O’Dog, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and The Now, 7 to 11 p.m.
The event is held in conjunction with Walk of Terror, an East Troy haunted haunted house which opens this weekend.
Walk of Terror is also held at Rossmiller Park throughout October. Dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 14 to 16, 21 to 23, and 28 to 30. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m.
Thursdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28 are “Black-Out/Ghouls Are Out” dates. During Black-Out, guests can take the Walk of Terror with only a night vision camera to see, then have the option to purchase their footage afterwards. On Ghouls Are Out dates, the Walk’s ghouls are free to roam. Expect them to follow you.
This year, the Walk has a carnival — or “carn-evil” — theme. Walk of Terror also raises money for community causes. This year, it hopes to achieve a donation goal of $10,000 for the East Troy Community Center.
Tickets are $15 for the full haunt experience, $30 for a VIP fast-pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more details.
More haunting
Also kicking off the Halloween season this weekend is the Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn at Dan Patch Stables, located at the entrance to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
The Hayride is kid-friendly without loud noises until the sun goes down. At night is when the monsters start jumping on the wagons. Two tractor-pulled wagons run all night.
There is also the Haunted Hay Barn, with “screams and screeches around every corner,” according to the website, danpatchstables.com.
Dates for the hayride are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31. Hours: 6 p.m to midnight.
Hayride tickets are $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3.
Haunted barn dates are same as hayride, expect there is no barn date for Oct. 31. Barn hours 6 to 11 p.m. Pricing $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger.
For both attractions, tickets sold on a “first-come first-scared” basis. No reservations. Cash only.
More events
Friday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 3
Lakeland Players presents “Always, Patsy Cline” at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Performances are Oct. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets $18. Call 262-723-4848, go to www.lakeland-players.org or visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 1
2021 Craft Brew Open, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Registration breakfast 9:30 a.m., shotgun start 11 a.m. Two-player team Ryder Cup style golf, with six local beer companies offering samples to guests and food from Majestic Oaks and the resort. Prizes for golfers, 50/50 raffle. Portion of proceeds will help Open Arms Free Clinic. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best Oktoberfest outfits. Cost $189 per two-person team. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Jay Christie, of Safari Lake Geneva, will present a program during the 10 a.m. Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. The club will also discuss future trips, including a Christmas luncheon in December. Call 480-463-6782 for more information.
Ready, Set GLOW! walk/run registration 6:30 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Walk starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, $10 per family. Visit the Genoa City Schools Facebook page for details.
Saturday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 3
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m. both days, Lake Lawn Resort. Enjoy apple cider or a cocktail during a narrated tour of Delavan Lake on the Lake Lawn Queen. Cost: $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase and for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Fall Market at the Barn 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Terra Yard Creations, 202 E. Grant St., Elkhorn. The landscaping supply store becomes a fall décor destination, with over 30 artists, artisans, crafters, bakers and makers showcasing their wares in an outdoor market setting.
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Tour sites related to Prohibition-era gangsters, a 1950s bank robbery, flying saucers, the Lake Geneva sea serpent, the 2015 Winterfest fiasco and more. Guided tour is 1.5 miles. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m., 1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva. Explore the historic cemetery, which is a landmark on the Wisconsin Registry of Historic Places. Hear about some of the city’s former residents. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
In Times of High Strangeness with Dustin Pari 6 to 7 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library presents a Zoom program led by Pari, of the TV show “Ghost Hunters.” Creatures, phantoms and legends will be discussed in a unique presentation. Register by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to participate.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Oktoberfest Kick-off 5 to 7 p.m., Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Prelude to Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest. See Oktoberfest story in this week’s Resorter for details.
Friday, Oct. 8
Stroller Walk & Coffee Talk 9 a.m., Main Street Country Store, 320 S. Main St., Walworth. Bring babies, strollers and coffee money for a leisurely walk that lasts about an hour. This Big Foot Recreation District event requires registration. Visit bigfootrecreation.org to register and for more information.
Oktoberfest Kick-off with Big Al Wetzel Trio 7 to 9:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. See Oktoberfest story in this week’s Resorter.
Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10
Streets of Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest starts Oct. 9 at noon, ends Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., Flat Iron Park. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Autumn Food Festival & Fall Harvest Dinner at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. The resort and Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with local restauranteurs and vendors to showcase the area’s fall flavors. Fall Harvest Dinner is a five-course meal Oct. 9, 6 to 9 p.m., featuring farm-to-fork seasonal dishes. Festival is Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Harbor Patio. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Free admission.
Third Annual Semper Running Poker FUN Run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., start and finish at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva. Bib pick up 10 to 11:45 a.m. Start between 11 a.m. and noon. Walk, run or jog one of the 4.5-mile courses through the Lake Como area, with card stops at DJ’s plus Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Freddie’s West End and Holly’s Como Inn. Run based on the best three poker hands, not time. Bibs must be turned in by 3 p.m. Winners announced at 4 p.m. Cost to register $45. Price will increase after Oct. 7. Visit www.semperrunning.com for details.
Duesterbeck’s Oktoberfest 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. See story in this week’s Resorter about area Oktoberfest celebrations.
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Sixth Annual Jaycees Duck Race 3:30 p.m., Lake Geneva spillway, north of Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Fake ducks will be dropped into the creek behind Lake City Social. The first to cross the finish line wins. First place winner receives $1,500; $1,000 to second place; $500 for third. Cost is $20 per ticket, six for $100. Event is a fundraiser for Kisses From Keegan Foundation. Visit the Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oktoberfest celebration with Lines of Loyalty 7 to 10 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. See Oktoberfest article in this week’s Resorter.
Joe Diamond performs from 9 to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Shows are 10 to 15 minutes long, designed for an audience of two to four guests at a time in the mansion’s Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order. Visit staymaxwell.com or the mansion’s Facebook page for details.