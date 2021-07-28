Happenings: Get some food at events in Elkhorn, Pell Lake, Fontana

Aside from food, there will be live music, crafters, various sales and specials from local businesses.

How about some free food? At Lake Fest July 31, the Pell Lake Lake Association’s giving away a limited number of free hot dogs, cheeseburgers, sweet corn, soda, water, nachos and treats.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeside Beach, corner of North Lake Shore and Orchid drives, Bloomfield.

To celebrate the opening of the beach, the event will include children’s fishing, games, piñatas and temporary tattoos. Live music by Eddie, SteelPan and John Burke.

In the late afternoon, there will be raffles, including a 50/50 drawing. People must be present to win. Proceeds benefit Pell Lake. Contact Steve at 262-475-4540 for more information.

The Big Foot Lions Club’s 37th Annual Lobster Boil is July 31, from noon to 11:30 p.m. at Reid Park in Fontana.

Guests can order a 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail or a 14-oz. Black Angus Rib Eye from Lake Geneva Country Meats.

Each dinner includes either steak or lobster, plus boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies. Cost is $50 for the lobster dinner and $30 for steak.