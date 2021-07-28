Happenings: Get some food at events in Elkhorn, Pell Lake, Fontana

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
From corn and brats to steak and lobster, there are some great food options at area community events this week.
The food fun starts right away with the 2021 Steak Cookout Wednesday, July 28, 4 to 7 p.m., at Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The county’s Junior Beef Project is grilling steak and offering dine-in, drive-thru and carryout options.
Tickets for 12 oz. steak are $18 in advance, $19 at the door; for 6 oz. steak, $14 advance, $15 at the door; and for a burger $8 in advance, $9 at the door.
Pre-sale tickets place holders in front of the line for dine-in only. Tickets on sale at Sorg’s Meats, Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, Simon’s Seed, the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce Office and the Fair Office. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.
Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Event runs July 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and July 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Corn & Brat Days Facebook page states that Under Siege performs July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Karen Shook will play July 31.
Aside from food, there will be live music, crafters, various sales and specials from local businesses.
How about some free food? At Lake Fest July 31, the Pell Lake Lake Association’s giving away a limited number of free hot dogs, cheeseburgers, sweet corn, soda, water, nachos and treats.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeside Beach, corner of North Lake Shore and Orchid drives, Bloomfield.
To celebrate the opening of the beach, the event will include children’s fishing, games, piñatas and temporary tattoos. Live music by Eddie, SteelPan and John Burke.
In the late afternoon, there will be raffles, including a 50/50 drawing. People must be present to win. Proceeds benefit Pell Lake. Contact Steve at 262-475-4540 for more information.
The Big Foot Lions Club’s 37th Annual Lobster Boil is July 31, from noon to 11:30 p.m. at Reid Park in Fontana.
Guests can order a 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail or a 14-oz. Black Angus Rib Eye from Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Each dinner includes either steak or lobster, plus boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies. Cost is $50 for the lobster dinner and $30 for steak.
While dining is from 2 to 8 p.m., drive-through service is offered at the Park House from 1 to 7 p.m. There will be a sandwich tent selling hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water. A beer will serve Miller/Coors products and wine.
Live music from L.O.L. Band, noon to 3 p.m.; Mr. Myers Band, 4 to 7 p.m.; and the Eddie Butts Band, 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance, through Paypal on the club website, bigfootlionsclub.org, or from any club member. Daniels Foods in Walworth and Chucks Lakeshore Inn in Fontana are also selling tickets.
Advance sales continue until noon the day of the Boil. However, tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Other events
Preschool Dance Party Thursday, July 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Something Sweet Candy Store, 105 E. Townline Road, Lake Geneva. Hosted with the Lake Geneva Public Library, dances will be led by Amy Mueller. Parents, expect to dance with your children. Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more details.
Burlington’s Maxwell Street Days Friday through Sunday, July 30 to Aug. 1. Sidewalk sales, food and beer. Mangold Insurance Kids Corner includes inflatables, touch-a-truck activities and more. Live at the Loop features live music, beer from Runaway and mead from The Hive Taproom, plus a corn roaster, food from local eateries and more. Kids at Heart area has a live DJ, food trucks, beer from Low Daily and games. Also planned: Scavenger hunt, Rubber Duck Dash at Wehmhoff Jucker Park, Beer and Bonfires. Visit Facebook page for more information.
A Bug’s Life July 30, 11 a.m. to noon, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. All ages class hosted with Geneva Lake Conservancy.
20th Angels in the Fairway Golf Outing July 31, with morning registration at 6 a.m., the Brute golf course, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Golfing, lunch, dinner, open bar, raffles and silent auction. Prices start at $125 for dinner only, $200 club pro and $350 individual non-corporate. Fundraiser for Leukemia Research Foundation. Full pricing and event schedule at joeysangels.com.
Madison Classic’s 36th Annual Summer Elkhorn Swap Meet & Car Show Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1, Walworth County Fairgrounds. Hours are July 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aug. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24’s 14th Annual Car Show July 31, 9 a.m., Kunes Lake Geneva Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Award trophies will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Hot dogs, brats and hamburgers will be sold, with proceeds going to Sons of the American Legion.
Cardboard Boat Regatta July 31, Freddie’s West End, W4118 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Sign up to participate by 11 a.m. Rules: Build a boat using only cardboard, duct tape and water-based paint. Event includes live music by Scott Huffman & Friend, plus food.
Dylan Jakscht Benefit Golf Outing July 31, 11:30 a.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn. Grilled lunch at noon, shotgun start 1 p.m., dinner 5:30 p.m. Dinner only tickets $30. Individual golfer $100, foursome $400. Proceeds help Jakscht, a former East Troy Titan and Trojan who suffered a life-changing injury. Visit easttroygridiron.com to register and for more information.
Next week
National Night Out-Walworth County Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Meet-and-greet with local law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel includes police, fire and K-9 demos; children’s activities; free entertainment, food, educational items. For more about the Walworth County Crime Stoppers event, visit the National Night Out-Walworth County Facebook page.
Salem Witches: A Three Part Program Aug. 3, 24 and 31, 6 to 7 p.m. Historian Mickey DiCamillo covers strange events of 1692 that led to the Salem Witch Trials in this Zoom program hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Seed Saving Aug. 3, 6 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delevan. UW Extension Master Gardener volunteer Ruth Flescher shares seed gathering and saving techniques for various vegetables and flowers. Go to aramlibrary.org for more information.
Giant Harry Potter Guess Who game Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library. Visit aramlibrary.org for details.
Delavan’s Maxwell Street Days Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Includes fresh market, arts and crafts, flea market, food vendors, community rummage sales. Visit delavanwi.org for more details.
Murder mystery dinner A Dance With Death: A 50’s Sock Hop Gone Sour Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Whodunit surrounds a 1950s prom. Tickets $79 per person. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
“Monsters Inc.” is the next Movies Under The Stars Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Fontana Beach, Fontana. Big Foot Recreation District shows the film on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen. Admission $1. Visit the district’s Facebook page for more details.
Touch-A-Truck Saturday, Aug. 7, all day, Veterans Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City. The village of Genoa City is hosting a day of “hands-on family fun,” according to a flyer on its website, genoacity.info.
Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ’s Annual Cream Puff & Bake Sale Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m., Devil’s Lane Park, Walworth. Event is in conjunction with the Corn and Bratwurst Festival by the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.
The 60th Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival is Aug. 7, 11 a.m., at Devil’s Lane Park, Walworth. At the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s fundraiser, Rotarians will serve two roasted ears of corn and grilled bratwurst for ticket holders. Also includes live entertainment, beer tent and drive-thru service. Pre-sale tickets of $10 each for sale online at www.walworthfontanarotary.org. Online sales stop at start of event, when tickets become $11.
Town of Linn Fire & EMS 50th Annual Pig & Corn Roast Aug. 7, noon to 5 p.m. or sold out, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn. Fire and EMS department’s fundraiser. Tickets $12 for adults, $8 for child. Visit linnfirepigroast.com to purchase tickets or for more details.