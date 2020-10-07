Happenings: Halloween fun, fall festivals

Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. The more kid-friendly rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m.

Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. Only 15 to 20 people are allowed per wagon, according to the Dan Patch website.

Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.

New at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 16, and 17. On Oct. 11, the barn is open from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.

Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.

Grand Geneva is at 7036 Grand Geneva Way.

Eager to start trick-or-treating? Try Trunk or Treat Oct. 18 at Babe Mann Park, 951 Proctor Drive, Elkhorn.

Hosted by St. John’s Church, the event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children can walk from car to car to collect candy. For safety guidelines, visit the St. John’s Church Facebook page.