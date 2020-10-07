Happenings: Halloween fun, fall festivals

Get a jump on Halloween fun with various activities throughout the area.
Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.
To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Burlington’s Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta is the site for the Haunted Woods Walk Oct. 16 and 17.
Tours begin at 7 p.m. both nights, with the last tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Trail takes about 40 minutes.
Masks are required, as is registration. There is also a pre-screening procedure for guests.
Cost is $6 to pre-register, $9 at the door. Visit the Haunted Hayride at Camp Ohdakota Facebook page for details.
On the property of Lake Geneva’s Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, the Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. The more kid-friendly rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m.
Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. Only 15 to 20 people are allowed per wagon, according to the Dan Patch website.
Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.
New at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 16, and 17. On Oct. 11, the barn is open from 6 to 10 p.m.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.
Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.
Grand Geneva is at 7036 Grand Geneva Way.
Eager to start trick-or-treating? Try Trunk or Treat Oct. 18 at Babe Mann Park, 951 Proctor Drive, Elkhorn.
Hosted by St. John’s Church, the event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children can walk from car to car to collect candy. For safety guidelines, visit the St. John’s Church Facebook page.
Autumn Food FestivalA five-course meal with farm-to-fork seasonal dishes is on the menu for the Autumn Food Festival Oct. 10 and 11 at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The festival starts Oct. 10 with a harvest reception to meet Executive Chef Joshua North and local vendors; the five-course Fall Harvest Dinner; and the Wind Down Bonfire.
Over 20 local restaurants and vendors will be featured Oct. 11.
Menu for the Oct. 10 meal is:
First course: Lamb Lollipop and Okinawa Potato, paired with Chainti wine.
Second: Assorted wild greens with shaved Brussel sprouts, pork belly and balsamic, with Sauvignon Blanc.
Third: Curry Pumpkin Soup and caramelized maple onions, with Sangiovese Wine.
Fourth: Chilean Sea Bass and Filet Mignon, risotto and wax beans, Pinot Noir.
Fifth: Shortbread and Gelato Trifle, with Cabernet Sauvignon.
Oct. 10 access pass is $75 per person. Oct. 11 pass: $45 per person. The VIP access pass, which includes a free gift, is $125 per person.
Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details. Call (800) 709-1323 to make reservations.
Family fun
Fall-themed fun is the goal at Lake Lawn Resort’s Family Fall Festival Oct. 10 and 11.
Hayrides are both days at 11 and 11:30 a.m., noon, then every 30 minutes from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Scarecrow building, donut decorating, pumpkin painting and stuffed animal making are from noon to 4 p.m.
Pumpkin bowling begins at noon. Limbo contest at 1 p.m. Sack races are 2 p.m., and a “Tic Tac Toe Relay” starts at 3 p.m.
Concessions, including hot dogs, brats and both chicken and pulled barbecue pork sandwiches, will be sold from noon to 4 p.m.
The resort is located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
A walk through history
Two Lake Geneva tours by the Wisconsin Historical Society are Saturdays, Oct. 10 and 17.
The Sordid and Scandalous Tour is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting in front of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.
Tour covers historic gossip — including the dirt on a 1950s bank robbery, Lake Geneva ties to Prohibition-era gangsters and the legend of the Geneva Lake Sea Serpent.
Learn about notable Lake Geneva residents on the Oak Hill Cemetery Tour from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The cemetery is located at 1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva.
Each tour covers about 1.5 miles. Cost is $10 per person for the Sordid tour, $15 for the Oak Hill tour.
Reservations and face masks required. Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org or call Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake at 262-248-1888 for more details.
Other happenings
Food, beer, live music and a car and bike show are the highlights of East Troy Lions Club’s ETBT Fall Fest Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Event is in a heated tent at 2077 Division St., East Troy.
Bella Cain plays Oct. 9 and 6 p.m.
On Oct. 10, the car and bike show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mount Olive plays at 4 p.m.
Rebel Grace plays Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The N.O.W. performs Oct. 17.
Visit the East Troy Lions Club—ETBT Facebook page for more details.
The Alden-Hebron Booster Club Feather Party is Oct. 18, at Crandall’s Restaurant, 10441 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Starting at 2 p.m., the event includes raffles, silent auction, food, drinks and fellowship. Visit the club’s Facebook page for details.
Want to test drive the Tesla 3, S, X or Y series? The Grand Geneva Tesla Fall Test Drive Event is Oct. 15 through 17, with slots from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Visit grandgeneva.com for details, including a link to register.
See why Lake Lawn Resort has received accolades as a wedding venue during the Wedding Open House Oct. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.
Guests can board the Lake Lawn Queen and tour the recently renovated indoor facilities of the resort.
While advance appointments are not required, tours can be booked by calling 262-745-9214 or emailed randerson@lakelawnresort.com.
Participants will receive a $500 voucher for a Lake Lawn booking. See the Lake Lawn website for details on voucher restrictions.
The Dream Fund Virtual Fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 16, streaming at 7:30 p.m. on the UW-Whitewater Department of Music YouTube channel.
For 12 years, the Whitewater Dream Fund has helped undocumented UW-W students living in Wisconsin and are graduates of state high schools cover the non-resident portion of their tuition.
This is the first year the annual fundraiser is going virtual, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Expect UW faculty and student vocal performances highlighting Latin American composers, performances by members of the Whitewater community, plus speakers, testimonials and art from Dream Scholar students.
