Happenings: Halloween is upon us

Note: While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations and other changes to the information below. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
It is the spookiest weekend of the year, so in the spirit of the season, here is a rundown of trick-or-treat hours and various Halloween events in the area.
Trick-or-treat hours
Those who participate in trick-or-treat this year are encouraged to follow guidelines set forth by state and national officials, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some municipalities have guidelines available online.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat hours are as follows.
Bloomfield: 4 to 7 p.m. Visit bloomfield-wi.us to read a statement and list of safety guidelines issued by the community.
Village of Darien and the city of Delavan: Both communities will have trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. They also released a list of safety guidelines, which can be read at ci.delavan.wi.us/trick-or-treat-halloween-2020.
Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m.
Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m.
Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m.
Town of Geneva: 2 to 4 p.m. Town Clerk-Treasurer Deb Kirch said that while trick-or-treat is still scheduled, the town is discouraging people from going door-to-door. However, those who do are urged to follow the state's mask mandate.
Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. Visit genoacity.info to read safety guidelines from the community.
Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m.
Lyons: 4 to 6 p.m. Visit townoflyonswi.com for safety guidelines.
Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m.
More Halloween fun
The American Horrors Film Festival returns to Lake Geneva, with screenings Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120.
On Oct. 31, film schedule is "The Butcher," 1:45 p.m.; "The Empty Space," 4 p.m.; "Bad Candy," 6 p.m.; Helloween short films, 8 p.m.; and "Eerie Fairy Tales," 10:15 p.m.
The Nov. 1 schedule is "The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord" 1:45 p.m.; "Happy Times" 4:25 p.m.; "Utopia Means Nowhere" 6:15 p.m.; "Bad Candy" 8:30 p.m.; and killer shorts 11 p.m.
Full schedule for short films to be announced. Visit the American Horrors Facebook page for more information and to purchase tickets.
Tickets can be purchased for individual screenings, all day passes or complete weekend passes. Prices begin at $20.
Prior to the festival, the American Horrors Helloween Concert is Oct. 30. See this week's Live Music for more information.
Something to enhance the Halloween mood from home, paranormal investigator Chad Lewis heads “Wisconsin’s Most Haunted Locations: The Scariest Places in Wisconsin” Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program covers phantom creatures, graveyard apparitions and more. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
The 1963 horror classic “The Haunting” is the featured Halloween Movie in the Garden playing Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
The social distanced event will play in the Baker House lakefront garden, with fire pits lit and the bar open.
Visit the Baker House Facebook page for more details.
The Elkhorn Recreation Department’s 6 Feet Trick-or Treat is Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.
The free event will have families go trick-or-treating along a path through Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
Candy will be delivered via various gadgets and contraptions. Visit the department’s Facebook page for more details.
The Maxwell Mansion Annual Adult Halloween Party is Oct. 30 and 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., at 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
A "ghoulish soiree," according to Maxwell's Facebook page, featuring treats and a costume contest with prizes for best costume ranging from a free one-night stay at the mansion to gift cards, wine and drink tokens.
David Charles Productions, Joe Diamond and Fork It Foods will also be featured during the two-day event. Tickets are $10.
Pizza, Popcorn & a Movie is Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at Cup O' Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. "Hocus Pocus", the featured film, shows at 4 p.m.
Cup O' Joe also has a costume contest Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
The Mars Resort Monster Bash is Oct. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Event begins under the haunted tent. Giveaways, cash prizes and appetizer specials. Mars is located at W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Trunk-or-Treat is Oct. 31, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Rush Creek Distilling's Halloween Party is Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. The brewery is located at 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Live music from Two Beer Tommy and Brother's BBQ food truck are expected.
Event also features a costume contest with gift card prizes.
Visit Rush Creek Distilling's Facebook page for more details.
Watch spooky movies outside on a 20-foot theater screen during Holiday Home Hauntober at Holiday Home Camp, 100 Holiday Home Camp Road, Williams Bay.
The 2017 film “It” will play Oct. 31, at 7:30 p.m., on the camp’s “Haunted Hill Lawn,” in the woods.
Cost is $10 single admission, $40 per car up to six passengers, and $50 for cars with up to eight.
Visit the Holiday Home Camp or Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School Facebook pages and click on the “events” tab to purchase tickets.
Thumbs Up's Halloween Party 2020 begins at 9 p.m. Costumes, drinks, DJ Jones, $1 bomb shots. Thumb's Up is located at 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Halloween Horror Party is Oct. 31 at Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Live DJ, drink specials, cash prizes for best costumes and more from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Rosewood's Halloween Monsterbash 2020 is Oct. 31 at 2484 County Road O S., Delavan.
A chef-attended pizza station, themed craft cocktails in a "haunted bar/theater" and live music by Big Al & Jimbo are part of the activities planned.
Tickets start at $20. Visit the Rosewoodwi Facebook page for details.
Halloween Family Fun Day is Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington.
Activities include scavenger hunt, archery, paintball and more. Visit burlingtonchamber.org for more information.
The Rock Bar II has its Halloween party at 9 p.m., with costume contest and DJ RevDeville spinning tunes. The Rock Bar II is located at N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
The Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 and 31.
Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. Only 15 to 20 people are allowed per wagon, according to the Dan Patch website.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. The more kid-friendly rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m.
Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.
Also at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.
Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.
The stables are on the property of Grand Geneva resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.
To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Holiday open house
The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery's annual showcase for the latest in holiday decor, fashion and gifts is Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6 through 8.
Special guests will be attending throughout the event, which will be at the shop, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Chef John Bogan, of the Lake Geneva School of Cooking, will be there Nov. 6 and 7, from noon to 3 p.m.
Guests can obtain signed copies of Bogan's new cookbook, "Recipes From the Seasons of My Life."
Karen Flattum, from Simon Pearce, will be engraving items for free Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mary Lundquist will be offering personalized signs and ornaments Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.
Other specials will be offered during the event, while special cleaning, UV "wanding" and capacity control will be in place to ensure a safe event.
Visit www.cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.
Comedy night at Grapevine
The laughter returns to Grapevine Theater Saturday, Nov. 7.
Shows start at 6 and 8 p.m. at the theater, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. While limited seating is available, the shows can also be seen via Zoom.
Tickets are $30, which also includes a glass of wine. Zoom tickets include a link to the show.
To register for a show, call The Bottle Shop at 262-348-9643 or visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Bingo cruise
Take the Fall Color BINGO Boat Cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Play bingo, have lunch, enjoy the cash bar and witness the changing color of the leaves on Delavan Lake.
The cruise is from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 11. Boarding starts 11:45 a.m.
Lunch menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, turkey bacon club sandwich and a warm apple crisp.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and older, $15 for children ages 4 to 12.
Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more details.
