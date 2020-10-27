Happenings: Halloween is upon us

Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.

Also at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.

Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.

Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.

The stables are on the property of Grand Geneva resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.

To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.

Holiday open house