Happenings: Holiday shopping, Christmas meals at area resorts & Santa watch

Time to shop
Various Lake Geneva businesses are staying open later than usual Thursday, Dec. 17, for Holiday Shopping Night.
Shops and other establishments will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.
Participating businesses include Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, C.R. Goodfinds, Baker House, Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoor, Bloomingbyrds, Ever Dry Gds, Hannah’s By the Lake, Allison Wonderland, Tres Belle Boutique, Sterling Works, Genevalakesjewelry, Delaney Street Mercantile, Overland Sheepskins Co., Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, SoHo Boutique and Thumbs Up.
A holiday shopping event is also set for Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 7 p.m. at Timber Ridge Lodge, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
The craft fair and vendor show is open to the public.
Holiday meals, resort style
Here is a rundown of holiday meal offerings are The Abbey Resort, Grand Geneva and Lake Lawn Resort.
Christmas Eve Prix Fixe Dinner is 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25 at 240 West in the Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Three courses of decadent delights, including iced seafood platter, free-range chicken breast or slow-roasted prime rib. Chicken $38 per person, rib $42. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
Frontier Christmas Dinner Dec. 24 and 25 at Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Hours 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.
Three-course dinner includes prime rib of Angus Beef, turkey, pork chop, Chili Chicken Bacon Roulade or lobster tails. Prices vary per entrée. Visit lakelawnresort.com for full menu and more details.
Christmas Brunch Dec. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240 West. Harborside brunch, a la carte menu. Visit the Abbey website for details.
Christmas Day Dining Dec. 25 at the restaurants of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Four-course brunch available at Geneva ChopHouse, while full menus will be available at Grand Café and Ristorante Brissago.
Seatings for brunch are at 11, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1, 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. at the ChopHouse.
Courses include artisanal cheeses, citrus and pomegranate salad, garlic and rosemary prime rib with aus jus, turkey roulade and sausage sage stuffing and tarragon jus.
Brunch prices $65 ages 13 and older, $25 ages 6 to 12, $12 ages 3 to 5 and complimentary for ages 3 and younger with paying adult.
Dinner at Grand Geneva restaurants is $35 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 6 to 12, $10 for ages 2 to 5 and complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult.
Call 262-249-4788 for reservations. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menus and more details.
Santa watch
Visit with Santa in His Workshop Friday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Children young and old can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry.
Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 19, at Lake Lawn Resort.
Santa will be in the courtyard garden for socially distant picture-taking. Four times are open for seating — 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.
To make reservations, call 262-725-9214. Cost is $17.95 for ages 12 and older; $9.95 for ages 4 to 12 and complimentary for ages 3 and younger.
Children will receive take-home crafts after breakfast. Build a Buddy will also be at the event.
For more details, visit lakelawnresort.com.
Santa’s Workshop & Selfie Wall is Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at Popeye’s On Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Guests can see Santa live, take a photo at the balloon selfie wall and see the decorations in Santa’s workshop in the Popeye’s gazebo. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for more details.
Santa Claus is Coming to Delavan Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., at Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Bring letters to Santa, social distance and wear a mask.
Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 19 and 20, 8 a.m. to noon, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will practice social distancing and wearing masks during the event, which costs $35 for ages 13 and older; $20 for ages 6 to 12; $12 for ages 2 to 5; and complimentary for ages 2 and younger with paying adult.
Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menu and more details.
Brunch with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Santa will greet guests at the Harbor Gazebo and pose for photos before harborside brunch at 240 West. Reservations required. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details.
Parade of Trees
Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees features 28 decorated holiday trees, and the public can vote for which one they think should win a People’s Choice Award.
Trees are on display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays.
Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.
Guests can bring a donation to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank or Lakeland Animal Shelter and receive $1 off admission up through Dec. 22.
Community meals
Immanuel Lutheran Church is hosting a free community drive-thru meal Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. or until meals are gone. The church is located at 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Christmas Meal Friday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The drive-thru holiday meal will be served at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
RSVP for delivery or carryout meals by Dec. 18 by calling 262-723-5788 or email kate@elkhornchamber.com.
Free Community Christmas Dinner Friday, Dec. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington.
This year, there will be no indoor dining, but the church will provide deliveries, curbside pickup and drive-thru service. Deliveries will arrive between 11:30 and 12:30 p.m.
Call 262-723-6890 to reserve meals before Dec. 23. Visit the Plymouth UCC Facebook page for menu and other details.
Church events
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church is hosting its first Outdoor Living Nativity Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20.
Located at 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the church will perform the story of the birth of Christ and sing Christmas carols on the front lawn. People can bring their own chairs to watch the performances.
Times are Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 20, at 4:15 and 5:50 p.m.
Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, is having Living Nativity Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18 to 20.
Scenes begin at 4:30 p.m., on Dec. 18; and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20.
Drive past the church on Pell Lake Drive to see baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph and others.
Shine on
Christmas in the Country features over 2 million lights along the entrance drive to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Locals can also take the Gingerbread House Walk and indoor resort decorations during the season. The walk is open daily to guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locals can experience it Sundays through Thursdays until Dec. 29.
Heading to Racine? Check out the Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights Wednesdays through Sundays. The drive-through light display includes a seven-section waterfall. Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.
Other happenings
Paint & Sip Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Participants will paint a winter wonderland. Tickets $25. Purchase by sending fee via PayPal to leximontella_art@yahoo.com. Mention winter wonderland in message. Price includes free drink of choice.
