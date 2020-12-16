Happenings: Holiday shopping, Christmas meals at area resorts & Santa watch

Courses include artisanal cheeses, citrus and pomegranate salad, garlic and rosemary prime rib with aus jus, turkey roulade and sausage sage stuffing and tarragon jus.

Brunch prices $65 ages 13 and older, $25 ages 6 to 12, $12 ages 3 to 5 and complimentary for ages 3 and younger with paying adult.

Dinner at Grand Geneva restaurants is $35 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 6 to 12, $10 for ages 2 to 5 and complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult.

Call 262-249-4788 for reservations. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menus and more details.

Santa watch

Visit with Santa in His Workshop Friday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Children young and old can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry.

Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 19, at Lake Lawn Resort.

Santa will be in the courtyard garden for socially distant picture-taking. Four times are open for seating — 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.