Happenings: Ice Castles, bridal expos, a boat show & more

Waiting for ice

Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club may officially open between Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 21 to 23, weather permitting.

Melissa Smuzynski, of Ice Castles LLC, said tickets may go on sale Jan. 18 or 19, if the icy attraction opens as expected.

Check icecastles.com/wisconsin for updates.

Tickets may cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up, Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays. For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.

In conjunction with the Ice Castles, Geneva National is hosting seven Ice Princess brunches on Sundays, Jan. 17 through Feb. 28.

Brunch with a popular ice princess, her snowman sidekick and a majestic menu in Geneva National’s Grand Ballroom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Food service closed at 11 a.m.

Pricing is $42 per adult, $28 for ages 5 to 10 and free for ages 4 and younger.

To reserve a seat, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ice-princess-brunch-tickets-133251764615.