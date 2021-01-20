Happenings: Ice Castles set to open this Friday

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on various local events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Let there be ice

The wait may very well be over, as a target opening date of Friday, Jan. 22, has been set for the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.

Of course, opening depends on the weather, as the structure is made completely from ice.

Icicle artisans began constructing the attraction — known for its slides, tunnels and other features — in December 2020.

For info updates and tickets, visit icecastles.com/wisconsin.

Tickets may cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up, Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays. For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.

In conjunction with the Ice Castles, Geneva National is hosting Ice Princess brunches.