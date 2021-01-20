Happenings: Ice Castles set to open this Friday

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on various local events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
Let there be ice
The wait may very well be over, as a target opening date of Friday, Jan. 22, has been set for the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Of course, opening depends on the weather, as the structure is made completely from ice.
Icicle artisans began constructing the attraction — known for its slides, tunnels and other features — in December 2020.
For info updates and tickets, visit icecastles.com/wisconsin.
Tickets may cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up, Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays. For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.
In conjunction with the Ice Castles, Geneva National is hosting Ice Princess brunches.
Brunch with a popular ice princess, her snowman sidekick and a majestic menu in Geneva National’s Grand Ballroom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Food service closed at 11 a.m.
Pricing is $42 per adult, $28 for ages 5 to 10 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Tickets remain available for Sundays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 21 and 28. To reserve a seat, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ice-princess-brunch-tickets-133251764615.
Geneva National is located off Highway 50, in the town of Geneva.
Lofi Fridays
As a way to promote upcoming artists and new genres of music, Baker House is hosting Lofi Fridays.
Starting Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., the monthly event is intended to be a platform for local musicians, producers and DJs.
Expect to hear anything from classic jazz records to live surf music, hip hop and more.
Each month, DJ Illya, Sunny Daze and a new local musician will perform.
Baker House is located at 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Call 262-248-4700 for more information.
For that special day
Winter Bridal Expo Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bella Vista Suites, 335 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Free access to event, register through the Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo Facebook page.
Wedding Open House Saturday, Jan. 30, noon to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Free admission, group tours of resort at 12:15, 12:45 and 1 p.m. Guests receive $500 voucher for a wedding booking at the resort. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Fishing tournaments
Fishing For a Cure Ice Jamboree Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., W1773 N. Bloomfield Road, Bloomfield. William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation’s second annual event includes prizes, raffles, food and drinks, plus access to private lake. Entry fee $50. Visit www.wgfrf.org for tickets and details.
KFK Fishing Derby Saturday, Jan. 30, Lakewood WWV Camp, W1773 N. Bloomfield Road, Bloomfield. Fee $50 for ages 16 and older, $25 for younger participants. Hourly and end-of-day prizes. Registration 6 a.m. Derby 7 a.m. Hosted by the Kisses From Keegan & Friends Junior Board. Visit birdease.com/kissesfishing derby.
Other happenings
Snowshoe Hike & Bonfire Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Register online as snowshoes are limited. Free event. Visit the Kishwauketoe, Williams Bay Recreation Department or Barrett Memorial Library Facebook pages for details.
2021 Women’s Retreat Friday through Sunday, Jan. 22 to 24, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Visit Choices Coaching & Consulting Facebook page for details and to register.
In-house Boat Show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23 and 24, Munson Ski & Marine, 160 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment for a showing or set up a virtual tour at 815-363-5400. Visit Munson’s Facebook page for more details.
Parking Lot Bingo Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m., Big Foot Recreation District east parking lot, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Numbers will be called over an FM radio station. Winners honk their horns to receive prizes. Cost is $12 per person for 10 games, with three cards. Register by Jan. 21. Visit the Big Foot Recreation District Facebook page for more information.
Chili for Charity Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Grab an 8-ounce bowl of chili for minimum $5 donation. All proceeds go to Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.
Bizarre History of Wisconsin Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Chad Lewis showcases over 100 bizarre newspaper stories during the free virtual event, presented by the Lake Geneva Public Library. Register to participate at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events.
Weekly Live Trivia Game Nights Jan. 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Free to play, prizes for top winners. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page for details.
Broken Bingo Jan. 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Lakeland Audubon Society meets Jan. 26, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Features presentation about bobcats by Jennifer Kuroda, of the Illinois Bobcat Foundation. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for details.
Trivia Nights Jan. 26, 7 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Free, live-hosted, with nightly prizes. Visit ridge lakegeneva.com/trivia-night for more details.
A Place to Play Wednesday, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Newborns to 6-year-olds can have organized gym time, with snacks and activities. Contact Becky@calvary community.net for more information.
Xtreme Bar Bingo Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan. No charge or cover, with prizes.
Harry Potter Trivia Night Jan. 27, 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.