Happenings: Ice fishing, princess tea at Trinity Church & live comedy in Lake Geneva

Ice fishing tournaments, tea time for elementary schoolers and live comedy are some of the highlights on the local event calendar this week.
Military Appreciation Day is Friday, Feb. 19, at The Mountain Top of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Free lift ticket and rentals for active military, half-price lift tickets for military family members and $10 lift and rentals for veterans from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 262-249-4726 for more info. Valid military ID required at check-in.
Twin Lakes Roadhouse is having its Second Annual Fishing Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21 on Lake Elizabeth. Tournament starts Feb. 20 at 7 a.m., Feb. 21 at noon. Entrance fee $20. Register at Twin Lakes Roadhouse, 1519 Musial Road, Twin Lakes.
Comedy Night Saturday, Feb. 20, at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Hour-long shows start at 6 and 8 p.m.
Four comedians on stage each show. Tickets $25, plus tax. Guests over age 21 can attend. Visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more information.
Jammin’ for the Bandshell Feb. 20, 6 to 10 p.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan. Fundraiser for the Phoenix Park Bandshell features a 50/50 raffle and musicians Mike and Laura Stone, Tommy Purcell and others. Limited advance tickets $10, $15 day of event. Visit New Horizon’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Mardi Gras Party Feb. 20, 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield. Featuring music by Wapatui.
Meditation: How to Handle Disturbing Thoughts & Emotions Sunday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m., Nurture Yoga & Massage, 10327 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Featuring Bhante Sujatha, of Blue Lotus Buddhist Temple and Meditation Center, in Woodstock, Illinois. Cost $35. Workshop also available via Zoom. Visit Nurture’s Facebook page for details.
The 13th Annual Lakes Area Bridal Fair is Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Numerous vendors are expected, along with door prizes, wine tasting and sampling of appetizers, cakes and other sweets. Tickets $5 in advance at www.evergreengolf.com, or $8 at the door.
Lincoln on Slavery, Emancipation and Equality Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6 to 7 p.m. Hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library, the free Zoom program features Abraham Lincoln discussing his perspective on race relations and more during his time. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Team Talent’s Ice Fishing Fest is Saturday, Feb. 27, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Delavan Lake. People age 18 and older can participate. General admission $65, includes prime private waterfront access to the lake, heated lodge and bathrooms, complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, fishing guides, goodie bags, free parking, bait and more. Visit Team Talent LLC or Shelby Anne Outdoors Facebook pages for details.
For fifth-grade children and younger, Princess Tea is Feb. 27, 11 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Drive, Bloomfield. Tickets $5 per person. Visit the Trinity Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.