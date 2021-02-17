Happenings: Ice fishing, princess tea at Trinity Church & live comedy in Lake Geneva

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Ice fishing tournaments, tea time for elementary schoolers and live comedy are some of the highlights on the local event calendar this week.

Military Appreciation Day is Friday, Feb. 19, at The Mountain Top of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Free lift ticket and rentals for active military, half-price lift tickets for military family members and $10 lift and rentals for veterans from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 262-249-4726 for more info. Valid military ID required at check-in.

Twin Lakes Roadhouse is having its Second Annual Fishing Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21 on Lake Elizabeth. Tournament starts Feb. 20 at 7 a.m., Feb. 21 at noon. Entrance fee $20. Register at Twin Lakes Roadhouse, 1519 Musial Road, Twin Lakes.

Comedy Night Saturday, Feb. 20, at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Hour-long shows start at 6 and 8 p.m.

Four comedians on stage each show. Tickets $25, plus tax. Guests over age 21 can attend. Visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more information.