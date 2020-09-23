Happenings: Irish Fest, Water Safety Patrol & equinox party

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevaews.net.

UPDATE: Grand Geneva's Oktoberfest event — which was mentioned in the Happenings column in this week's Resorter — is now sold out.

At Grand Geneva, the Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is set to return for the Halloween season.

Mostly Fridays and Saturdays, plus the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend, the rides are not the only holiday feature at the stables, which is located on the Grand Geneva property.

This year, there will also be a Haunted Barn at the stables, located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.

According to the Grand Geneva website, guests will test their bravery venturing through the barn, which is from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.

For the hayrides, cost is $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.