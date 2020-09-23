Happenings: Irish Fest, Water Safety Patrol & equinox party

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevaews.net.
UPDATE: Grand Geneva's Oktoberfest event — which was mentioned in the Happenings column in this week's Resorter — is now sold out.
At Grand Geneva, the Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is set to return for the Halloween season.
Mostly Fridays and Saturdays, plus the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend, the rides are not the only holiday feature at the stables, which is located on the Grand Geneva property.
This year, there will also be a Haunted Barn at the stables, located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
According to the Grand Geneva website, guests will test their bravery venturing through the barn, which is from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.
For the hayrides, cost is $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.
Running from 6 p.m to midnight, the hayrides are Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. As with the barn activities, ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m.
The more kid-friendly rides are early in the night, free from loud noises. The early rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m.
Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. About 30 to 35 people can fit on one wagon.
Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.
Irish Fest
Music, dancing and food are just a few of the things in store during the St. Francis de Sales Irish Fest Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.
The event is located at the church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Irish Fest kicks off Sept. 26 with a 7 p.m. performance by STEAM Quartet inside the church. A bar serving wine, beer and water will be open during the concert.
Most of the event activities are Sept. 27, with the festival scheduled to start at noon.
Evan and Tom Leahy, and the Trinity Irish Dancers will perform, while carryout and curbside services for corned beef and cabbage or chicken dinners will last until sold out.
Irish wolfhounds will be at the event, while Irish beer, a whiskey pull and children’s activities are planned.
A raffle will also occur, featuring a grand prize of $10,000.
Visit the St. Francis de Sales Facebook page or sfdslg.org for more details.
Water Safety Patrol turns 100
For the last century, the Water Safety Patrol has been working to keep people safe on Geneva Lake.
To celebrate, author Anne Morrissy will give a special virtual presentation at the Williams Bay Historical Society Annual Meeting Friday, Oct. 2.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. via Zoom, at wilsondow.zoom.us/j/97539631263. Meeting ID: 975 3963 1263.
Morrissy, of Williams Bay, wrote the book “Running the Reds: The First 100 Years of the Water Safety Patrol.”
According to the patrol’s website, watersafetypatrol.org, was founded in 1920 by Simeon B. Chapin.
The patrol was small group of safety-minded people that evolved from putting up bulletins at area beaches to offering free swimming lessons.
“By 1925, the patrol had begun providing lifeguards at several Geneva Lake beaches, and the organization purchased its first patrol boat,” the site states.
Today, the patrol uses six boats to help those in need on the lake while offering educational programs — and it still provides lifeguards at local beaches.
Equinox party
Twice a year, the sun is exactly above the equator, causing day and night to last for exactly the same amount of time.
It’s called the equinox, and to celebrate the final occurrence of the phenomenon in 2020, Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) is hosting an Autumnal Equinox Star Party.
The free evening of astronomical observation is Friday, Sept. 25, from 8 to 10 p.m., at Library Park, 900 block of Main Street, in Lake Geneva.
GLAS will have telescopes available to help participants view Jupiter, Saturn and other celestial objects.
Safe learning of the equinox and other astronomy-related activities are also planned.
Due to Covid-19, staff and volunteers will have face masks or shields and practice increased sanitation measures. Social distancing procedures will also be in place.
Masks are also recommended for participants. Children must be with adults at all times. No pets.
To register, go to www.glaseducation.org/event/equinoxparty.
Other happenings
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market rounds out its 2020 season Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The market opens at 7 a.m. Cost is $5 at the gate. Free parking, rain-or-shine event.
The Craft Brew Open is Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
An 18-hole golf tournament in a two-player team, Ryder Cup-style format, there will be six breweries offering samples on the course.
This year, the event has an Oktoberfest theme. Lake Geneva Country Meats is offering Bavarian-style sausage samples. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best Oktoberfest outfits to receive a complimentary drink ticket.
There are also prizes and several on-course games during the event, from which a portion of the proceeds will go to Open Arms Clinic.
Cost is $149 for a two-person team. Continental breakfast and registration starts 9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch and prizes to follow. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Food, live music, a farmers market are part of Harvest Fest at Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 25 to 27. Visit the Facebook event page for updates and more information.
Two Zoom programs offered by the Lake Geneva Public Library spotlight a legend of literature and the year in which a popular Geneva Lake estate was built.
“1888: The Year in Review — a Look at the Victorian Era” is Sept. 28. While looking at the era between 1876 and 1915, specific focus will be on 1888, in which Black Point was constructed.
“Essential Edgar Allen Poe” is Oct. 1. Storyteller William Pack will present a program relying on readings to bring Poe’s world to life.
Both programs are from 6 to 7 p.m., and both require registration by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
