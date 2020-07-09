Happenings: July 10-19, 2020

According to the SMILES website, the Open Benefit Horse Show is one of the largest and most competitive open horse show in the area.

Contestants among multiple age groups compete for daily and weekend "hi-point" awards. The English show is July 18, while the Western show is July 19.

First class on both days starts at 8 a.m. The show takes place at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Call 262-882-3470 or visit the SMILES Facebook page for more details.

Remember flea markets? Two days of treasure hunting are set at Hawk's View Golf Club Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.

Indoor and outdoor vendors, concessions and free parking and admission.

Times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12.

Visit the Hawk's View Golf Club Facebook page for more details.

Though not a flea market, Ivana's Sip-n-Shop still involves shopping for unique, local goods. Also, wine.

Billed as a two-day "pop-up store," participants can sip vino while shopping in the former Ivan's Restaurant at 2087 Division St., East Troy.