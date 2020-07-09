Happenings: July 10-19, 2020

Note: Event information is subject to change. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Automobiles of yesteryear ride again July 12. The 17th annual Cars Time Forgot Car show promises a day's worth of nostalgia at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The resort is partnering with the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Over 1,300 specialty show cars are expected to be on display.
Visit www.carstimeforgot.com or ALT motorsports Facebook page for more details.
Speaking of Lake Lawn, the Delavan Lake Sunset Wine Tour can be taken from there on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 19.
Guests will ride the 76-foot, two-level Lake Lawn Queen on the two-hour tour, which runs on both dates from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost is $35 ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 4 to 12. Visit the Lake Lawn Resort Facebook page for details.
Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills — a.k.a. SMILES — is hosting its 36th Open Benefit Horse Show July 18 and 19.
SMILES provides horse-related programs to people of all ages who have special needs.
According to the SMILES website, the Open Benefit Horse Show is one of the largest and most competitive open horse show in the area.
Contestants among multiple age groups compete for daily and weekend "hi-point" awards. The English show is July 18, while the Western show is July 19.
First class on both days starts at 8 a.m. The show takes place at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Call 262-882-3470 or visit the SMILES Facebook page for more details.
Remember flea markets? Two days of treasure hunting are set at Hawk's View Golf Club Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12.
Indoor and outdoor vendors, concessions and free parking and admission.
Times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12.
Visit the Hawk's View Golf Club Facebook page for more details.
Though not a flea market, Ivana's Sip-n-Shop still involves shopping for unique, local goods. Also, wine.
Billed as a two-day "pop-up store," participants can sip vino while shopping in the former Ivan's Restaurant at 2087 Division St., East Troy.
Event runs July 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the East Troy House Facebook page for more information.
Creek Road Community Church is having a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The church is located at W7778 Creek Road, Delavan.
Hosted by the church youth group, the sale will include clothing, toys and household items. Proceeds benefit the group's annual fall Christian camp retreat.
Dogs and their humans can enjoy sundaes, raffles and more at a free ice cream social July 11 at The Pet Gourmet, 541 Kenosha St., Suite E, Walworth.
That's right — free sundaes for people and puppies.
Participants will also receive doggy bags. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Pet Gourmet Facebook page for more.
The Second Annual Wine Tasting to support New Day Women's Clinic is Thursday, July 16, at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Food, fellowship and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets $40 each.
Those looking to test their muscles can join the Strongman Competition July 18 at Project Veteran Muscle, 901 Maxwell St., Lake Geneva.
Competition fee is $75, but there is no entry fee for the general public.
Weigh-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Event begins 10 a.m.
Shore Path Scandals is Monday, July 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Sea serpents, masked men, sinking ships and other legends will be covered during the virtual event.
Email rstrehlow@lakegenevalib.wi.us to register for the event, which will be presented by Black Point Estate & Gardens.
