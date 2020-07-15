Happenings: July 16-26, 2020

Note: Information below is subject to change. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
It promises to be a fun-filled day of destruction for the whole family.
The Elkhorn Monster Truck Summer Nationals is Saturday, July 25, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The outdoor show features motor sports competitions, kids Powerwheel races and monster truck rides.
Expected to be flying high at the event are the monster trucks Just Get Er Done, Just Get Er Done Second Generation, Vendetta and Rockwell Red.
General admission is $12. Event starts at 2 p.m. Spend an extra $5 to get into the pre-show meet-and-greet pit party from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Social distancing is encouraged. Visit the Elkhorn Monster Truck Summer Nationals Facebook page for more details.
The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24's 13th Annual Car Show moves its autos to a new location Saturday, July 25.
This year, the show will be at Lake Geneva Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Last year's show at Lake Geneva Lanes featured everything from sports cars to antique trucks.
Event hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Chuck at 262-248-4243 or visit www.post24lgwi.org for more information.
Get on the green
Golfers may want to clear their schedules for some local outings.
Stinebrink's Golf For Kids' Sake is Thursday, July 16, at Evergreen Country Club, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.
The event benefits the youth mentoring programs provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Registration is 10:30 a.m., followed by a cookout lunch, with a cap at 216 golfers. Individuals and teams of two and four can participate.
Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., with scramble format.
There will be team awards, hole prizes, putting and chipping contest, raffles and a steak dinner. Superticket cost $30. Payment required prior to event. Visit www.bbbs4kids.com and click on "donate" tab to pay online.
The Walworth County Tavern League Annual Golf Outing is Tuesday, July 21.
Participants can choose to play either Como Crossings or the Executive Par 3 Barn Hollow at Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
It is a four-person scramble, with pin events and prizes.
Costs are $85 each golfer on Como Crossings, $65 on Barn Hollow.
Prices include greens fees, cart, lunch, dinner and three drink tickets. Extra dinners $30 each.
The league is also having its 2020 Big Raffle to benefit SafeRide, offering the chance to win $10,000. Tickets are $100 each, with only 250 to be sold.
Registration is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch is 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Shotgun start is noon, with cash bar and dinner opening at 5 p.m. Raffle drawing 6 p.m.
Download registration form via the Walworth County Tavern League Facebook page.
The East Troy Gridiron Club Golf Outing is Saturday, July 25, at Evergreen Country Club.
Cost is $100 per player, including 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner and one drink. Additional dinner tickets $45 each.
It is a four-player scramble, with hole competitions.
Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a cash bar will be available.
For more information, visit the ETGC Golf Outing event page on Facebook.
Jewelry designer in town
Want to meet the designer of jewelry worn by Kim and Khloe Kardasian? Simon G will be at Fontana Jeweler Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guests can visit the business, located at 553 Valley View Drive, Fontana, for conversation, sparkling drinks, and of course, jewelry.
Simon G has also designed for Paula Abdul, Kate Beckinsale and Meghan Trainor.
Call Fontana Jeweler at 262-275-6363 for more information.
Burger time
Remember the McDonald's jingle, "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun?"
At Destination Geneva National Burger Fest, all that and more is on the menu.
Hosted by Simple Cafe Lake Geneva, the event is Saturday, July 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.
Teams of two from Geneva National's Hunt Club Steakhouse, turf.kitchen+tap, Simple Cafe and Frank's Original will cook up creatively themed burgers. Guests will vote for their favorites. Live music by the Big Al Wetzel Band.
Cost is $30 for adults, $18 for children ages 5 to 10. Visit Facebook's Destination GN Burger Fest event page to purchase tickets.
Speaking of food, the Knights of Columbus Corn and Brat Roast is Friday through Sunday, July 24 to 26, at the East Troy Village Square Park.
Live music, home-brewed beer, brats, burgers and roasted sweet corn are five reasons to attend the event, which runs each day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fun fact: The Knights of Columbus have been roasting corn and brats in East Troy since 1964.
Other happenings
The SMILES 36th Open Benefit Horse Show Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19.
SMILES, or Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills, provides horse-related programs to people of all ages who have special needs.
At the show, contestants among multiple age groups compete for daily and weekend "hi-point" awards. The English show is July 18, while the Western show is July 19.
First class on both days starts at 8 a.m. The show takes place at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Call 262-882-3470 or visit the SMILES Facebook page for more details.
Creek Road Community Church, W7778 Creek Road, Delavan, is having a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hosted by the church youth group, the sale will include clothing, toys and household items. Proceeds benefit the group's annual fall Christian camp retreat.
The Second Annual Wine Tasting to support New Day Women's Clinic is Thursday, July 16, at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Food, fellowship and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets $40 each.
Those looking to test their muscles can join the Strongman Competition July 18 at Project Veteran Muscle, 901 Maxwell St., Lake Geneva.
Competition fee is $75, but there is no entry fee for the general public.
Weigh-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Event begins 10 a.m.
