Happenings: July 16-26, 2020

Costs are $85 each golfer on Como Crossings, $65 on Barn Hollow.

Prices include greens fees, cart, lunch, dinner and three drink tickets. Extra dinners $30 each.

The league is also having its 2020 Big Raffle to benefit SafeRide, offering the chance to win $10,000. Tickets are $100 each, with only 250 to be sold.

Registration is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch is 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Shotgun start is noon, with cash bar and dinner opening at 5 p.m. Raffle drawing 6 p.m.

Download registration form via the Walworth County Tavern League Facebook page.

The East Troy Gridiron Club Golf Outing is Saturday, July 25, at Evergreen Country Club.

Cost is $100 per player, including 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner and one drink. Additional dinner tickets $45 each.

It is a four-player scramble, with hole competitions.

Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, visit the ETGC Golf Outing event page on Facebook.

