Happenings: July 22-Aug. 1

The outdoor show features motor sports competitions, kids Powerwheel races and monster truck rides. General admission is $12. Event starts at 2 p.m. Spend an extra $5 to get into the pre-show meet-and-greet pit party from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged. Visit the Elkhorn Monster Truck Summer Nationals Facebook page for more details.

The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24’s 13th Annual Car Show is Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the show will be at Lake Geneva Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 Wells St., Lake Geneva. Call Chuck at 262-248-4243 or visit www.post24lgwi.org for more information.

Go golfing

The East Troy Gridiron Club Golf Outing is Saturday, July 25, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Cost is $100 per player, including 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner and one drink. Additional dinner tickets $45 each. It is a four-player scramble, with hole competitions. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a cash bar will be available. For more information, visit the ETGC Golf Outing event page on Facebook.

The Delavan Christian School Golf Outing is Aug. 1, from noon to 8 p.m., at Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan.