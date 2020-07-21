Happenings: July 22-Aug. 1

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
It’s three days of wine tastings and foodie delights at the Destination Geneva National Food & Wine Festival Thursday to Saturday, July 30 to Aug. 1.
The festival brings 13 events to Geneva National and The Ridge Hotel, both in the town of Geneva.
Tickets are on sale for each event at genevanationalresort.com. Prices vary.
Everything kicks off July 30 with Pigs & Pinot, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S. The outdoor event is a traditional pig roast and barbecue, with walk-around wine tastings at sunset.
On July 31, Morning Yoga & Taittinger Mimosa starts at 9 a.m., at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50.
Also scheduled July 31 at Geneva National: The Lake Geneva Masters Golf Event, with lunch at 11 a.m., golf at 1 p.m.
At Geneva National’s Hunt Club Steakhouse: Three-Courses & Cakebread, noon, and Vino Al Fresco, 3 to 5 p.m.
Return to The Ridge Hotel for Caymus & Crafted Pizza from 6 to 10 p.m., or head to the Hunt Club for the Taste of Toulouse French Wine Dinner at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
On Aug. 1, the Schramsberg Bubbly Breakfast is offered at both Geneva National and The Ridge Hotel from 8 to 10 a.m.
Also at The Ridge Hotel is Acoustic Yoga & Champagne, 9 a.m.
At Geneva National, the Swing & Vine Golf Event tee times are 10 a.m.
Taste of New Zealand Lunch is noon at the Hunt Club Steakhouse.
Belle Glos Pinot Noir 101 is 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Geneva National, which is also where the Grand Tasting draws the festival to a close from 4 to 6 p.m.
Corn & brats
The Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days are Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Held by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, the event includes a farmer’s market, live music and a 5K walk/run.
Activities will occur in the downtown square and Veterans Park in Elkhorn.
Artisans and crafters are expected to start selling on the square July 31 at 11 a.m., when corn and brat stands will open.
Bounce houses, slides and more for children will also be available.
July 31 activities will run until 7 p.m. On Aug. 1, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Amazing Farm Boys, the Walworth County Cloggers and Toe to Toe Ballet are expected to perform during Corn & Brat Days.
Visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or elkhornchamber.com for details.
Also in Elkhorn July 31 and Aug. 1 is the annual rummage sale at First Congregational UCC Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St.
Hours are July 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 262-723-3246 for more information.
Looking for corn and brats sooner? Check out the Knights of Columbus Corn and Brat Roast Friday through Sunday, July 24 to 26, at the East Troy Village Square Park.
Live music, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, burgers, Bower’s Produce roasted sweet corn and beer will compliment the family-friendly atmosphere.
Prices range from $5 for a burger to $1 for soda or water.
Hours are July 24, from 4 p.m. to dusk; and July 25 and 26, 11 a.m. to dusk. Online order and curbside pickup available.
Fun with vehicles
The Elkhorn Monster Truck Summer Nationals is Saturday, July 25, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The outdoor show features motor sports competitions, kids Powerwheel races and monster truck rides. General admission is $12. Event starts at 2 p.m. Spend an extra $5 to get into the pre-show meet-and-greet pit party from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged. Visit the Elkhorn Monster Truck Summer Nationals Facebook page for more details.
The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24’s 13th Annual Car Show is Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the show will be at Lake Geneva Chevrolet Buick GMC, 715 Wells St., Lake Geneva. Call Chuck at 262-248-4243 or visit www.post24lgwi.org for more information.
Go golfing
The East Troy Gridiron Club Golf Outing is Saturday, July 25, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Cost is $100 per player, including 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner and one drink. Additional dinner tickets $45 each. It is a four-player scramble, with hole competitions. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a cash bar will be available. For more information, visit the ETGC Golf Outing event page on Facebook.
The Delavan Christian School Golf Outing is Aug. 1, from noon to 8 p.m., at Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan.
Cost is $100 per person, or $30 to just have dinner. Lunch is between noon and 12:45 p.m. Golf begins at 1 p.m. To sign up, mail checks written out to Delavan Christian school with names of interested golfers. Payment can be mailed to Delavan Christian School, 848 Oak St., Delavan, WI 53115.
Other happenings
Stand Up Comedy Night is July 25 at The Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Presented by The Bottle Shop and A-Mark Klaber Productions, the shows features five comedians. Performances are at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Tickets $22 plus tax. Seating is limited. To purchase call 262-348-9463 or visit The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
Enjoy a meal and see some kangaroos during Breakfast With the Animals July 25 at the Racine Zoo.
The 10:30 a.m. features breakfast and a presentation with the kangaroos. To purchase tickets, visit racinezoo.org.
The Fight with the Taylors Fundraiser is July 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, Hebron, Illinois. Raffle prizes, live music, baggo and more.
Looking for fellowship? There is a coffee klatsch Wednesdays starting at 9:30 a.m., at Evergreen Park in Williams Bay. Participants should bring their own coffee.
This is the final weekend to view the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition and Exhibition On-Line.
The exhibition can be viewed at whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2020 or at the alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Voting can be done online until the evening of July 25. The winner will be announced July 26.
The center is open July 24 to 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Polka and a piece of area history are the subjects of two Zoom programs offered July 28 by local public libraries.
The Yerkes History Discussion is from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring former Yerkes outreach staff.
The event is expected to cover stories and images about the historic figures and discoveries from Yerkes Observatory, in Williams Bay.
Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the event, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Mike Schneider, of the Mike Schneider Band, leads A History of Polka Music in Wisconsin from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn, the event requires registration. Call 262-723-2678 or visit the A History of Polka Music in Wisconsin Facebook page for information.
