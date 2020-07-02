Happenings: July 3-12, 2020

Simple Solutions is hosting Weed Walks July 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1898 County Road H, Lake Geneva.

Three different types of plants will be discussed during the walk, which lasts 75 minutes. Cost is $15 per person.

Visit the Simple Solutions Facebook page for details.

Learn about Abraham Lincoln and the U.S. during Lincoln as a Storyteller Tuesday, July 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Register to participate via Zoom by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Every Sunday through November is the Lake Path Hike Season Series, which began last week on the Geneva Lake Shore Path.

The series is starting with sections of the path, then covering more territory with each hike. The final hike will be the entire 26-mile path.

The next series installments are Sundays, July 5 and 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. each day. Visit the Lake Path Hike Season Series Facebook page for details.

Also starting recently is Clear Water Outdoor’s Sunday Morning Social Paddle, which begins every Sunday at 8 a.m. at 744 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.