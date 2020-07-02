Happenings: July 3-12, 2020

Note: Event information is subject to change. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Some communities will still be lighting up the skies this Fourth of July weekend.
The city of Elkhorn fireworks display is set for Friday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
People can view the display in person or via the Elkhorn Recreation Department Facebook page.
Those who attend are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, keeping 6 feet away from each other.
There will be no concessions, vendors or performances in the park during the event. Alcohol is not allowed in Sunset Park.
While it’s a members-only affair, Geneva National’s fireworks and festivities are Saturday, July 4.
Open to Geneva National members, residents and guests, festivities include 18 holes of golf; an East Coast lobster boil or a la carte barbecue menu at turf.kitchen + tap; and live music by the Zach Pietrini Band.
Fireworks begin at dusk over Lake Como. Visit the Geneva National Resort Facebook page for more details.
Also moving ahead with a fireworks display is Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Open only to guests, the resort’s display is scheduled to start after dusk Friday, July 3. Visit grandgeneva.com for details.
Want to learn how to line dance in a safe and healthy way? Rise Performance Co. is teaching a four-week line dancing class starting Friday, July 10, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Classes are Fridays at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
No partners and no touching is required to participate. Drop-in prices are $25 for couples, $15 for individuals. Visit the Rise Performance Co. Facebook page for details.
The Indoor Sola Wood Flower Wreath Workshop is Sunday, July 12, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Participants will paint Sola Wood Flowers, create a welcome sign and attach it to their wreaths while enjoying a complimentary beer, wine or soda with snacks.
Cost is $80. Contact The Bottle Shop or email haverlyandcompany@gmail.com for details.
For bicyclists, Avant Cycle Cafe in Lake Geneva is hosting Sunday breakfast rides.
On July 5, riders will travel to Twin Lakes. On July 12, it ends in Elkhorn.
The rides are from 7 to 10:30 a.m., starting at Avant, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Visit Avant’s Facebook page for details.
Simple Solutions is hosting Weed Walks July 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1898 County Road H, Lake Geneva.
Three different types of plants will be discussed during the walk, which lasts 75 minutes. Cost is $15 per person.
Visit the Simple Solutions Facebook page for details.
Learn about Abraham Lincoln and the U.S. during Lincoln as a Storyteller Tuesday, July 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Register to participate via Zoom by emailing rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Every Sunday through November is the Lake Path Hike Season Series, which began last week on the Geneva Lake Shore Path.
The series is starting with sections of the path, then covering more territory with each hike. The final hike will be the entire 26-mile path.
The next series installments are Sundays, July 5 and 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. each day. Visit the Lake Path Hike Season Series Facebook page for details.
Also starting recently is Clear Water Outdoor’s Sunday Morning Social Paddle, which begins every Sunday at 8 a.m. at 744 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The next dates are Sundays, July 5 and 12.
Participants will take their kayaks and paddle boards on Geneva Lake from the boat launch by Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Arrive 15 minutes prior to start to register and pay. Cost is $10 per person in need of a kayak or paddle board. Cost for those who bring their own is $5 per person.
