Happenings: July 30-Aug. 9

Which event has a such a large selection of treasures from yesteryear that it needs a place like the Walworth County Fairgrounds to hold it all?

Why, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, of course.

The market returns Sunday, Aug. 9, to the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Over 500 indoor and outdoor booths are expected at the event, which has been running since 1982.

Vendors from across the Midwest are consistently drawn to the event, selling various one-of-a-kind items ranging from doorknobs and old Victrola record players to military and deep sea diving equipment.

Food and beverages will be sold at the event, which charges $5 admission but parking is free.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Art in the Park returns for its 40th year Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9.

The juried art show is free to attend.