Happenings: July 30-Aug. 9

Note: Events below are subject to changes, including cancellation. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Which event has a such a large selection of treasures from yesteryear that it needs a place like the Walworth County Fairgrounds to hold it all?
Why, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, of course.
The market returns Sunday, Aug. 9, to the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Over 500 indoor and outdoor booths are expected at the event, which has been running since 1982.
Vendors from across the Midwest are consistently drawn to the event, selling various one-of-a-kind items ranging from doorknobs and old Victrola record players to military and deep sea diving equipment.
Food and beverages will be sold at the event, which charges $5 admission but parking is free.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Art in the Park returns for its 40th year Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9.
The juried art show is free to attend.
Guests can browse, buy and meet artists who work in a variety of media — everything from watercolors to jewelry making.
There will also be “Not Just For Kids” family art activities in the Flat Iron Park Gazebo.
Held in Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva, this year’s event features less artists but more safety precautions, including hand sanitizer stations, encouraging social distancing and having face masks available for guests.
Hours are Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free shuttle buses will run both days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with pickup and drop-offs at Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
The shuttle runs into downtown Lake Geneva, stopping at U.S. Bank, 303 Center St.
Delavan’s Maxwell Street Days and community-wide rummage sales are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8.
Hosted by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the event promises a flea market, arts and crafts, food vendors, a fresh market and more.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Visit delavanwi.org or call 262-728-5095 for more information.
The Second Chance Annual Dinner is Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Evening includes fine dinner and silent and live auctions in an elegant atmosphere.
The dinner benefits Lakeland Animal Shelter, which was founded in 1968 to care for homeless animals in Walworth County.
Single ticket is $75 and $140 for two. Visit lakelandanimalshelter.org for more details.
Other happenings
The Nobodies Comedy Tour stops in Lake Geneva Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Five comediennes will perform three shows July 31 and Aug. 1. Show times are 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
There will be a drawing for two lucky guests to meet Cynthia Kirshner, who is one of the performing comics.
Shows are at Grapevine Theater, with pre-show beverages and snacks at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
For tickets and information, call 262-248-9463.
Shows are 4, 6 and 8 p.m. both days
The Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days are Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Held by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, the event includes a farmer’s market, live music and a 5K walk/run.
Activities will occur in the downtown square and Veterans Park in Elkhorn.
Artisans and crafters are expected to start selling on the square July 31 at 11 a.m., when corn and brat stands will open. Bounce houses, slides and more for children will also be available.
July 31 activities last until 7 p.m. On Aug. 1, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Amazing Farm Boys, the Walworth County Cloggers and Toe to Toe Ballet are expected to perform. Visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or elkhornchamber.com for details.
Also July 31 and Aug. 1 is the annual rummage sale at First Congregational UCC Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hours are July 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 262-723-3246 for more information.
Destination Geneva National Food & Wine Festival is Thursday to Saturday, July 30 to Aug. 1.
The festival starts July 30 with Pigs & Pinot, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva
On July 31, Three-Courses & Cakebread is at noon, and Vino Al Fresco, 3 to 5 p.m. Both activities will be located at Geneva National’s Hunt Club Steakhouse.
Head to The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva, for Caymus & Crafted Pizza from 6 to 10 p.m., or the Hunt Club for the Taste of Toulouse French Wine Dinner at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
On Aug. 1, Acoustic Yoga & Champagne is 9 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel.
The Grand Tasting draws the festival to a close at Geneva National from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at genevanationalresort.com. Prices vary.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!