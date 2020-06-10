Happenings: June 12-20, 2020

Food trucks, vendors and more will converge on Veterans Square in Elkhorn Saturday, June 20, for the Food Truck Festival.
The second annual event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live music, taste tests, shopping and 13 food trucks, as of this writing.
The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center is still seeking more food trucks. Call 262-723-5788 or email jessica@elkhornchamber.com for more information.
The chamber is also organizing Elkhorn’s City Wide Rummage Sale Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To obtain a rummage sale map, visit the event’s Facebook page for the link. People can also email kate@elkhornchamber.com with the location of their rummage sales.
Runners will embark on the 2020 Bigfoot Tri + 5k/10k Trail Run Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14. Event starts at Big Foot Beach State Park, Lake Geneva, both days at 7 a.m.
The trail run is June 13, the triathlon June 14. Visit www.bigfoottriathloncom for more details.
“Friends”-themed Cup O’ Joe Coffee House is having a grand re-re-re-opening Saturday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whew, that’s a lot of “re”-s!
Located at 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, the party features live music from Lara Bell, darts, shuffleboard and a drive-in outdoor concert by Sawdust Symphony from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, June 14, Cup O’ Joe is also hosting Cars With Friends, a cars-and-coffee meeting.
Visit the Cup O’ Joe Facebook page for more information on both events.
Lake Geneva’s own Thumbs Up is having a Summer Blacklight Party Saturday, June 13, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Located at 260 Broad St., the tavern is giving out free face paint, glow bracelets and other props while supplies last. Music provided by DJ Clinto.
Visit event’s Facebook page for more details.
It’s a race in which participants are encouraged to run at their own pace because a beer will still be waiting for them at the finish line.
Run For Beer is Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.
Event includes a free craft brew from the brewery, live music, food trucks, goodies, giveaways, local vendors. Registration is limited.
Participants ages 21 and older must provide valid ID. Underage participants can receive a token for a free nonalcoholic beverage.
Contact the brewery or visit the event Facebook page for more information.
Sounds like a collection of sales are happening all at once during the Wilmot Craft and Direct Sales Expos Sunday, June 14, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilmot Flea Market, 30820 111th St., Wilmot.
“Three huge craft and direct sales shows,” states the event’s Facebook page. Over 60 vendors are expected to be at the indoors event.
Email Wilmotspecialtyshows@gmail.com for more details.
Celebrate Walworth County High School’s Class of 2020 Saturday, June 20, at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
The school is having a graduation celebration open house from 1 to 6 p.m.
Free event includes music, games, concessions, beverages. RSVP by calling 262-348-9900 or email kris@hawksviewgolfclub.com.
The 37th annual Topper Scramble is back on at Burlington Catholic Central High School, 148 McHenry St., Burlington.
The golf outing is Friday, June 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit the CCHS Golf Outing Facebook page for details, including links to register teams.
Yoga in the Orchard is Saturday, June 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ginger Blossom, 3016 Route 173, Richmond, Illinois. Donation-based outdoor yoga class. Participants should dress comfortably, bring a mat or beach towel. Visit event’s Facebook page for more details.
