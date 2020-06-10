Happenings: June 12-20, 2020

On Sunday, June 14, Cup O’ Joe is also hosting Cars With Friends, a cars-and-coffee meeting.

Lake Geneva’s own Thumbs Up is having a Summer Blacklight Party Saturday, June 13, from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Located at 260 Broad St., the tavern is giving out free face paint, glow bracelets and other props while supplies last. Music provided by DJ Clinto.

It’s a race in which participants are encouraged to run at their own pace because a beer will still be waiting for them at the finish line.

Run For Beer is Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.

Event includes a free craft brew from the brewery, live music, food trucks, goodies, giveaways, local vendors. Registration is limited.

Participants ages 21 and older must provide valid ID. Underage participants can receive a token for a free nonalcoholic beverage.

Contact the brewery or visit the event Facebook page for more information.