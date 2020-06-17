Happenings: June 18-June 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rent a limo and get a corsage.

The 2020 Starry Night Prom is Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25, at Inspiration Retreat Center, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth.

Ninth- through 12th-graders, regardless of which high school they attend, can get the prom they have been waiting for over two nights, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The center is rolling out the red carpet for guests to enter the prom in style, while there will be tiaras, snacks, a professional photographer, DJ and a coffee bar.

Tickets $45 each, with a limit of 75 per night to be sold.

Call 262-275-6131, ext. 222, or email cbauer@inspirationministries.org for more information.

All aboard the Burger Train Saturday, June 27, at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

For $49 a person, guests can build their own half-pound Angus burger, served with cheeses, bacon, Sriracha coleslaw and more.