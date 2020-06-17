Happenings: June 18-June 27, 2020

Note: Event information is subject to change. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Rent a limo and get a corsage.
The 2020 Starry Night Prom is Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25, at Inspiration Retreat Center, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth.
Ninth- through 12th-graders, regardless of which high school they attend, can get the prom they have been waiting for over two nights, from 7 to 10 p.m.
The center is rolling out the red carpet for guests to enter the prom in style, while there will be tiaras, snacks, a professional photographer, DJ and a coffee bar.
Tickets $45 each, with a limit of 75 per night to be sold.
Call 262-275-6131, ext. 222, or email cbauer@inspirationministries.org for more information.
All aboard the Burger Train Saturday, June 27, at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy.
For $49 a person, guests can build their own half-pound Angus burger, served with cheeses, bacon, Sriracha coleslaw and more.
Prepaid reservations required at least one day prior to the event.
Call 262-642-3263 or visit www.easttroyrr.org for more details.
Planning a wedding? Visit the 2020 Bridal Bazaar June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, the bazaar offers a chance to tour the venue, shop from local vendors and enjoy food, a wine tasting and more. Admission is free.
A week before the Fourth of July, the town of Delavan is having its Independence Day celebration.
The event is June 27, from 4 to 11 p.m., at Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive.
Live music, food trucks, a fireworks display which will also be live streamed via Facebook and remote broadcast from radio state WJVL are planned.
At noon Sunday, June 21, the town’s Friends of the Park will host a drawing on Facebook to award exclusive lakeside park pavilion access for the event.
Entry boxes are located at Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive; South Shore Bar and Grill, W6763 S. Shore Drive; and The Village Supper Club, 1725 South Shore Drive.
To celebrate its new sand volleyball courts, Herner’s Hideaway is hosting Family Fun Day June 27, at 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
The tavern is going to hold leagues from spring through fall on its four regulation volleyball courts, as well as bags leagues.
On June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family Fun Day will feature live music, vendors, giveaways and children’s activities.
Elkhorn Recreation Department’s Teen Recreation At the Center (TRAC) program has events Thursdays, June 18 and 25, for sixth- through eighth-graders.
TRAC’s Capture the Flag Night is June 18, and Game Night is June 25.
Both events are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the department, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
The events are supervised by Sunset Camp staff. Fee is $3.
Visit the department’s Facebook page for more details.
Run For Beer is Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.
Event includes a free craft brew from the brewery, live music, food trucks, goodies, giveaways, local vendors. Registration is limited.
Participants ages 21 and older must provide valid ID. Underage participants can receive a token for a free nonalcoholic beverage.
Contact the brewery or visit the event Facebook page for more information.
Walworth County High School’s Class of 2020 is having a graduation celebration Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Free event includes music, games, concessions, beverages. RSVP by calling 262-348-9900 or email kris@hawksviewgolfclub.com.
Burlington Catholic Central High School’s 37th annual Topper Scramble is Friday, June 19, at the school, 148 McHenry St., Burlington.
Event is from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit the CCHS Golf Outing Facebook page for details, including links to register teams.
